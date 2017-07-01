Saimee and Young to start training a month earlier

The Singapore Turf Club has brought forward the official start date for newly licenced trainers Saimee Jumaat and Young Keah Yong from Aug 1 to today.

With their stabling block renovation having been completed earlier than scheduled, Saimee and Young had agreed to move in a month earlier.

The Malayan Racing Association had granted both men their trainer licences from today to Dec 31.

Saimee, a former multiple champion jockey whose biggest success was the inaugural $3 million Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup on Ouzo, was an assistant trainer to Sonny Yeoh.

Before that, he was attached to trainer Steven Burridge.

Young was deputy to trainer Desmond Koh, after starting as a syce with Charles Leck.