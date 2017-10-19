Saimee's Southern Spur goes well with pacifiers

Next time out, the pacifiers might just do the trick for Southern Spur.

Sent out for a "test" during Tuesday's trials, the youngster from the stables of trainer Saimee Jumaat showed improvement when fitted with that piece of headgear.

Ridden by Noh Senari and humping 67kg, Southern Spur jumped well but was hooked back to a midfield spot early in the 1,000m hit-out.

He had just two behind him when they cleared the 600m mark. But, as we now know, he was just beginning to warm up.

Taken wide by the young apprentice, Southern Spur was about six lengths in arrears when they straightened. But with Fusion Power soon to be sacrificed at the altar of pacemaking, Southern Spur began to unleash a run.

Still widest of the seven runners, he nevertheless soon collared the leader Around The World and, with the post in sight, he drew away to claim victory.

The margin was half a length but it should and would have been more had he not attempted to hang out over the final 100m.

Southern Spur clocked 60.58sec for the trip - which would have pleased the new trainer.

GLIMPSE OF POTENTIAL

A four-year-old, he has been to the races six times and showed a glimpse of potential when second to Ancient Warrior in a 1,200m sprint in August.

That day he finished a length behind the winner and it turned out, to be his best showing to date.

Hopefully, and now that he has passed his pacifiers' test, we will get to see a much-improved run from him at his next start.

Another horse worth keeping an eye on at his next start is Darci Charmer. Although getting long in the tooth, he seemed to possess the eagerness of youth when winning his trial in a time of 59.91sec.

The winning margin was a nostril but it was still all about Darci Charmer who responded well when scrubbed along by Derreck David over the concluding stages.

In recent times, Darci Charmer seems to have been missing from the winner's circle. But, on the strength of that fighting win on Tuesday, the seven-year-old seven-time winner has not lost his navigation.

He still knows where the winning post is and he still remembers that, on a racetrack, it's the only place which matters.