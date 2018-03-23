Sammi Moosa has easy task in Race 10

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) WHAT A STORY never kicked last time out but was not suited to the soft underfoot conditions. Should be involved if the going is on top.

(11) READY TO STRIKE should be at a peak and could live up to his name.

(2) LESLIES PATHTOFAME should be ideally suited to this trip and could be in the fight for honours.

(6) MR TINSEL and (3) COLONEL BOGEY can be included in the quartets.

RACE2 (1,000M)

(2) CARMALITA is in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(1) AMAJORY, Carmalita's speedy stable companion, could take home a cheque.

(3) OPERA and (4) MADEMOISELLE will be suited by the fast pace.

(5) FLYING FEATHER and (6) WESTERN SHAMROCK could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(4) EUROPEAN ROLLER and (10) YOLTA make most appeal of those to have raced and that experience should stand them in good stead.

(5) LESEDI LA RONA, (6) MARMALADE SKY and (7) SANTA CLARA are well-bred newcomers from the Bass-Robinson yard, so could pose the threats. The betting could provide the best guide to their chances on debut.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) NOTHER RUSSIA could keep rivals (3) SILVAN STAR and (4) GIMME SIX at bay. She finished under a length in front of Silvan Star, who subsequently finished a half-length ahead of Gimme Six. It could get close all round.

(2) SECRET STAR needed her last outing but appears held by Nother Rusia on their November meeting.

(5) KILAUEA could place.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) PHELAN LUCKY beat (3) MASTERS SPIRIT (2.5kg better off) and last-start winner (2) VINCENTE (1kg better off) in his most recent outing. There should be little between the trio on the revised terms, but the progressive three-year-old should have more to offer with the blinkers on.

(1) OLYMPIAN races well fresh, so may run well to be in the finish.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) SHORTSTOP runs for Dennis and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(1) THE TIN MAN has pole position draw and should do better this class.

(2) BARBEL RUN should enjoy this track and could get into the fight for honours.

(3) CASCIANO just needed the run last start and, with (6) STARCRAFT PRINCE as well as (7) THEWAYWEMAKEM, could get into the money.

(5) RAMBO, an 11-time winner, is capable but unpredictable.

RACE 7 (1,250M)

(1) MISS SMARTY PANTS is becoming costly to follow but has been getting closer in recent outings. She could be worth another chance in this field.

(2) HELLO SUMMER and (3) VASE, her stable companions, could get into the picture but a bigger threat could from (9) STRAWBERRY FIRE, who showed useful ability before a break.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SHA-BOOM SHA-BOOM omes off a rest and carries a hefty 61kg. However, she will get into it late and can win.

(3) CAPE INFANTA is never far off them and could feature.

(9) GOLD SHADES has a wide draw but, with a 4kg claim, could go in again.

(4) FLOWING GOWN can never be ignored for a cheque.

(8) SHELLY is better than her last outing. Has claims.

RACE 9 (1,250M)

(1) SEQUINED will strip fitter now, so should be competitive. She was returning from a break when beating (9) ABOVE ELEVEN (2kg better for 1.75 lengths) over the course and distance two weeks ago.

(3) FOURS A CROWD and (5) WEDGWOOD have earning potential but must overcome wide draws.

(6) PEARL JAM is progressive and consistent (7) CAPE CHARLOTTE could have more to offer with blinkers on.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) SAMMI MOOSA has been threatening for a second victory and she won't have an easier task than this. The one to beat.

(1) ALDEBARAN needed her last run badly. Has improved.

(6) MAIN ROLL has been doing better. She has blinkers back on and, if they have no adverse effect, could feature.

(9) LEGEND SEEKER, (10) CHARTER JET and (5) BLACK CASHMERE need to produce on the day.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) UNRIVALLED finished ahead of (11) ZANADU last time out but is now 3kg worse off and drawn wide.

(2) HE'S PRICELESS and (4) FUJIN disappointed last time out but are capable of better.

(3) BLACK PIMPINEL could be in the mix if overcoming a wide draw.

RACE 12 (2,000m)

(2) INN A MILLION has been running below best recently but could get a wake-up call by his rider over the shorter trip.

(7) YER-MAAN enjoys the soft going and, if the track is wet, could make it a dozen wins.

(8) DEFY GRAVITY showed good improvement in blinkers last start and must be considered.

(4) NIGHTWATCHMAN won on the second time of asking and could go on.

Yesterday's Vaal meeting in South Africa was abandoned because of the poor state of track.