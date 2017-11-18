Sand And Sea can preserve unbeaten record

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) CHINA WOLF improved with blinkers last time out, finishing ahead of (1) SECRET NAME and (2) REBEL'S BURST. With progress expected, she should confirm superiority over those rivals.

(6) MOCHAVAR was not beaten that day when in need of the outing, so could pose a bigger threat this time around.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) FROM THE ASHES ran well on debut which was over this course and distance, and could go one better with improvement expected.

(4) MIGHTY MERCURY was expected to get out of the maiden ranks early but did not. The addition of blinkers last start certainly helped and he must be considered.

(6) THE NORTH FACE has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) CLIFTON SUNSET was only outrun late on her comeback in a better race last start and, with that run under her belt, looks the one to beat.

(5) VIA SACRA was conceding 11kg to the winner when second on her handicap debut. She has plenty of scope for improvement and should be competitive.

(2) CHINA PEARL and (3) MAKE IT RAINE are capable.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Stablemates (4) WILD WICKET and (5) DAWN CALLING are in good form and should like this course and distance.

(7) GINGERBREAD MAN is the third chance for the yard.

(1) CELTIC CAPTAIN is returning from a break but is coming off a very good second over the course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

It may be worth siding with race-fit duo (2) MILTON and (6) MAMBO MIME. The former could be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate but the latter is preferred on these terms, having come on after a rest and gelding operation.

(3) CAPE SPEED should have more to offer with a comeback run under his belt.

(5) STAR CHESTNUT could have a say if effective this trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Trainer Mark Dixon looks to hold the aces in this race with his fillies (10) SHE'S A DREAM and (1) FANTASY LADY.

She's A Dream followed up on her maiden victory by beating Just Rap by three lengths over 1,200m at Greyville. The extra 400m could suit her even better.

Fantasy Lady is distance-suited but will be giving her stable companion plenty of weight.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Unbeaten (7) SAND AND SEA could enjoy this stiff 1,200m and can preserve his unblemished record.

Fillies (11) FINAL JUDGEMENT and (8) GREEN PLAINS are favourably treated, so should be competitive.

(2) MACDUFF and (5) LORD BALMORAL are capable of making their presence felt, too.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) SIR DAVID BAIRD brings fair Highveld form into the race. He is a promising son of Dynasty.

(5) THE DAZZLER went upcountry for a race and, even though not showing his best, was not disgraced. A tongue tie may make the difference as he has made respiratory noises.

(8) SCRABBLE has beaten weaker company but has scope.

(4) HARD TO PLAY and (2) RYKER are useful.

RACE 9 (3,200M)

(2) KINAAN caught the eye in a similar contest over a shorter trip recently. With the extra distance likely to suit, he should play a leading role.

Progressive stayers (4) MANGROVE, (8) WOODLAND'S FOREST,(6) SILVER DE LANGE and veteran stayer (7) BLUE DOOR have earning potential.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(2) RED CHESNUT ROAD chased hard behind another good sort in Captain And Master last start. He gave that rival quite a bit of weight and must go places.

(5) TROJAN HARBOUR is a past feature winner this track and trip. He can come out firing in this after a rest.

(4) VARALLO has talent and should give them a fight.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(1) WONDERWALL has the form to be competitive, though (3) PURPLE DIAMOND and (4) BARRACK STREET are better than their recent efforts suggest.

(5) PACK LEADER arrives in winning form and could have a say.

(6) SIR FRENCHIE, however, could emerge victorious, if building on a pleasing recent comeback run.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(7) AWESOMENESS caught the eye in a feature and the form has been franked. She is lightly raced and, if holding form, should go well again.

(2) NEPTUNE'S RAIN has been knocking hard off a high rating over shorter trip. She would be deserving of a race like this and more.

(5) IF ONLY is carded to carry just 48.5kg and is always capable of a good finish.

(1) LALA popped up last time.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

Grade 1 winner (1) EYES WIDE OPEN will be fighting fit.

Blinkers may sharpen (2) ANCESTRY up enough to pose a threat.

(3) CAPTAIN AND MASTER, (9) WHITE RIVER and (5) WOLJAYRINE have ability, so could have a say.