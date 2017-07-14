Saraab looks cherry-ripe

Saraab (No. 4) finishing a close fourth second-up to Mr Crowe over 1,400m on May 14. Mr Crowe has since won again.

Argentinian-import SARAAB seems to be all geared up to score his maiden victory in Race 6 at Kranji tonight.

A winner over 1,600m and runner-up in a Group 3 race over 1,800m from four starts back home, the three-year-old chestnut gelding has not fared badly in his three starts at Kranji and these three runs have really toughened him up for tonight's assignment in the Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

His Kranji trainer, Ricardo Le Grange, has put the finishing touches to his preparation with a nice trial last week, when Saraab closed in nicely to finish second to stablemate and last-start winner Barnato, who clocked a swift 59.69sec for the Polytrack 1,000m trial.

Saraab came close to winning first-up at Kranji on April 30. He beat all but Host The Nation by a nose over the Polytrack 1,200m.

His next two outings were on the turf and he ran good too, finishing fourth to Mr Crowe on May 14 and third to Aotearoa on June 4, both over 1,400m.

He now looks rock-solid and he seems to prefer the Polytrack surface than the turf on the way he has been working.

He is meeting only a small field tonight and, hopefully, he gets a nice forward run and goes for the kill in the straight.