Satchmo to blow his own trumpet

Sure, it is always dicey to go with a Class 5 horse as your best bet. But, with SATCHMO looking like he's ready to blow his own trumpet, I am ready to buck the trend.

Yes, Satchmo in Race 1 jumps out of the page as a really good one and I'm going to make him my top selection.

A winner on the last weekend of the 2016 season, he couldn't deliver when sent out as the $13 top fancy a fortnight ago.

Best you forget that run. But, coming into this, he seems to tick all the boxes.

Nothing wrong with the weight he's carrying. He's won with 57.5kg. Nothing wrong with his barrier draw.

He's jumped out of chute eight when he won on Dec 2. Nothing wrong with the distance. The 1,100m does seem to be his caper.

Here at Kranji, Manoel Nunes is best in the business. Indeed, he was on the reins when Satchmo blew them away to win by over five lengths in December.

Put it all together and it does seem like Michael Clements and Nunes have a good one to get things rolling.