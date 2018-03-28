Saturday Night 'live' at Kranji

A special treat awaits getai music lovers at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji on Saturday night.

In conjunction with the Tote Board's 30th anniversary this year, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will be opening its doors to the public for a getai music concert at the Parade Ring.

The concert will be from 7pm to 10pm.

Produced by Lex(s) Entertainment Productions, the concert will be led by multi-talented veteran host, singer, actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin as the emcee.

It features other popular getai artistes, such as Angie Lau, Xiao Hei, Zhu Li Li, Febe Huang, Yuan Jin and Luo En Qi.

The whole family is invited to this unique getai concert, where they can look forward to be serenaded under the stars with electrifying song and dance performances from the artistes and an accompanying band.

Food and beverages are available for purchase at the food court located at Level 1 of the North Grandstand.

This "live" music extravaganza getai concert is part of a wider initiative by the STC to be a more public-friendly venue and make available the vast infrastructure and lush green surroundings of the Singapore Racecourse for social and recreational purposes.

There will be simulcast of evening races on the same day and STC customers who are not watching the concert can proceed to the Marquee for the evening races.

Normal admission charges and terms and conditions apply.

Free admission to the Singapore Racecourse and complimentary parking will be available from 6.30pm.