Racing

Saturday's Dubai World Cup Meeting Results

Mar 27, 2017 06:00 am

RACE 1

GROUP 2 GODOLPHIN MILE - 1,600M1st 5 Second Summer ($108-$23)

2nd 1 Ross ($46)

3rd 6 Sharp Azteca ($6)

4th 12 Fitzgerald

RACE 2

ARABIAN GROUP 1 DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC - 2,000M 1st 4 Reda ($106-$28)

2nd 7 RB Burn ($17)

3rd 10 Sniper De Monlau ($23)

4th 12 Handassa

RACE 3

GROUP 2 DUBAI GOLD CUP - 3,200M1st 3 Vazirabad ($13-$9)

2nd 11 Beautiful Romance ($12)

3rd 1 Sheikhzayedroad ($16)

4th 7 Big Orange

(Singapore's Quechua finished 12th of 14 runners)

RACE 4

GROUP 2 UAE DERBY - 1,900M

1st 13 Thunder Snow ($25-$10)

2nd 10 Epicharis ($13)

3rd 2 Master Plan ($12)

4th 3 Lancaster Bomber

RACE 5

GROUP 1 AL QUOZ SPRINT - 1,200M STRAIGHT1st 3 The Right Man ($89-$18)

2nd 7 Long On Value ($57)

3rd 6 Ertijaal ($5.10)

4th 5 Jungle Cat

RACE 6

GROUP 1 DUBAI GOLDEN SHAHEEN - 1,200M

1st 14 Mind Your Biscuits ($27-$11)

2nd 13 Comicas ($24)

3rd 2 Morawij ($26)

4th 11 St. Joe Bay

RACE 7

GROUP 1 DUBAI TURF - 1,800M1st 9 Vivlos ($47-$17)

2nd 3 Heshem ($36)

3rd 1 Ribchester ($5.10)

4th 2 Zarak

(Singapore's Debt Collector finished ninth of 14 runners)

RACE 8

GROUP 1 DUBAI SHEEMA CLASSIC - 2,100M1st 2 Jack Hobbs ($33-$11)

2nd 6 Seventh Heaven ($12)

3rd 7 Postponed ($6)

4th 5 Prize Money

RACE 9

GROUP 1 DUBAI WORLD CUP - 2,000M1st 9 Arrogate ($8-$8)

2nd 5 Gun Runner ($7)

3rd 11 Neolithic ($17)

4th 14 Mubtaahij