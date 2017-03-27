Saturday's Dubai World Cup Meeting Results
RACE 1
GROUP 2 GODOLPHIN MILE - 1,600M1st 5 Second Summer ($108-$23)
2nd 1 Ross ($46)
3rd 6 Sharp Azteca ($6)
4th 12 Fitzgerald
RACE 2
ARABIAN GROUP 1 DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC - 2,000M 1st 4 Reda ($106-$28)
2nd 7 RB Burn ($17)
3rd 10 Sniper De Monlau ($23)
4th 12 Handassa
RACE 3
GROUP 2 DUBAI GOLD CUP - 3,200M1st 3 Vazirabad ($13-$9)
2nd 11 Beautiful Romance ($12)
3rd 1 Sheikhzayedroad ($16)
4th 7 Big Orange
(Singapore's Quechua finished 12th of 14 runners)
RACE 4
GROUP 2 UAE DERBY - 1,900M
1st 13 Thunder Snow ($25-$10)
2nd 10 Epicharis ($13)
3rd 2 Master Plan ($12)
4th 3 Lancaster Bomber
RACE 5
GROUP 1 AL QUOZ SPRINT - 1,200M STRAIGHT1st 3 The Right Man ($89-$18)
2nd 7 Long On Value ($57)
3rd 6 Ertijaal ($5.10)
4th 5 Jungle Cat
RACE 6
GROUP 1 DUBAI GOLDEN SHAHEEN - 1,200M
1st 14 Mind Your Biscuits ($27-$11)
2nd 13 Comicas ($24)
3rd 2 Morawij ($26)
4th 11 St. Joe Bay
RACE 7
GROUP 1 DUBAI TURF - 1,800M1st 9 Vivlos ($47-$17)
2nd 3 Heshem ($36)
3rd 1 Ribchester ($5.10)
4th 2 Zarak
(Singapore's Debt Collector finished ninth of 14 runners)
RACE 8
GROUP 1 DUBAI SHEEMA CLASSIC - 2,100M1st 2 Jack Hobbs ($33-$11)
2nd 6 Seventh Heaven ($12)
3rd 7 Postponed ($6)
4th 5 Prize Money
RACE 9
GROUP 1 DUBAI WORLD CUP - 2,000M1st 9 Arrogate ($8-$8)
2nd 5 Gun Runner ($7)
3rd 11 Neolithic ($17)
4th 14 Mubtaahij