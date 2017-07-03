Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Leisured Feet ($15-$7)

2nd 2 None Other ($16)

3rd 12 Hurricane Hunter ($10)

4th 14 Team Sweet

Forecast $39.

Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (7-12) $11, (2-12) $19.

Tierce $406. Trio $42.

Quartet $4794.

Quadro $210.

RACE 2

1st 3 Super Euro Star ($26-$10)

2nd 1 A Fast One ($15)

3rd 6 Dynamic Voyage ($12)

4th 9 Golden Cannon

Forecast $62.

PlaceForecast (1-3) $21, (3-6) $16, (1-6) $20.

Tierce $449. Trio $85.

Quartet $399.

Quadro $55.

Scratching: 7 Lean Journey

RACE 3

1st 5 Happy Beauty ($189-$51)

2nd 2 Rhode Assassin ($13)

3rd 12 Dragon Bachelor ($13)

4th 1 Consistent

Forecast $359.

PlaceForecast (2-5) $106, (5-12) $123, (2-12) $26.

Tierce $6665. Trio $1254.

Quartet No winner ($2012 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $424.

RACE 4

1st 4 Jolly Gene ($45-$13)

2nd 8 Gorgeous Again ($6)

3rd 10 Rule Thee ($23)

4th 2 Ensuring

Forecast $30.

PlaceForecast (4-8) $11, (4-10) $49, (8-10) $18. Tierce $1070. Trio $308.

Quartet No winner ($11970 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $134.

RACE 5

1st 2 All You Need ($25-$9)

2nd 4 Regency Darling ($13)

3rd 1 Amazing Moment ($9)

4th 10 Flying Noble

Forecast $58.

PlaceForecast (2-4) $19, (1-2) $9, (1-4) $15. Tierce $347. Trio $53.

Quartet No winner ($25446 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($6106 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 6

1st 10 Crown Avenue ($34-$11)

2nd 13 Five Stars Agent ($16)

3rd 9 Sure Peace ($13)

4th 11 Imperial Concorde

Forecast $84.

PlaceForecast (10-13) $28, (9-10) $19, (9-13) $31.

Tierce $1509. Trio $610.

Quartet No winner ($51290 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $14759.

RACE 7

1st 8 Hang's Decision ($75-$18)

2nd 13 Circuit Hassler ($16)

3rd 11 Mongolian King ($9)

4th 5 Sichuan Dar

Forecast $248.

PlaceForecast (8-13) $56, (8-11) $22, (11-13) $23.

Tierce $2602. Trio $392.

Quartet $67767. Quadro $749.

RACE 8

1st 12 Turin Pearl ($18-$8)

2nd 6 White Magic ($10)

3rd 5 Apollo's Choice ($10)

4th 9 Grand Harbour

Forecast $23.

PlaceForecast (6-12) $9, (5-12) $8, (5-6) $14.

Tierce $219. Trio $37.

Quartet $1447. Quadro $160.

Scratching: 3 Travel First

RACE 9

1st 12 Hard Ball Get ($57-$16)

2nd 4 Amazing ($9)

3rd 9 Indigenous Union ($53)

4th 3 Sunny Way

Forecast $50.

Place Forecast (4-12) $19, (9-12) $91, (4-9) $61.

Tierce $2916.

Trio $330.

Quartet No winner ($3550 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $591.

RACE 10

1st 12 Fantastic Eight ($19-$7)

2nd 3 Fionesay ($17)

3rd 1 Big Flash ($14)

4th 6 Master Albert

Forecast $48.

Place Forecast (3-12) $17, (1-12) $12, (1-3) $37.

Tierce $702. Trio $257.

Quartet $5967. Quadro $120.