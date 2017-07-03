Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Leisured Feet ($15-$7)
2nd 2 None Other ($16)
3rd 12 Hurricane Hunter ($10)
4th 14 Team Sweet
Forecast $39.
Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (7-12) $11, (2-12) $19.
Tierce $406. Trio $42.
Quartet $4794.
Quadro $210.
RACE 2
1st 3 Super Euro Star ($26-$10)
2nd 1 A Fast One ($15)
3rd 6 Dynamic Voyage ($12)
4th 9 Golden Cannon
Forecast $62.
PlaceForecast (1-3) $21, (3-6) $16, (1-6) $20.
Tierce $449. Trio $85.
Quartet $399.
Quadro $55.
Scratching: 7 Lean Journey
RACE 3
1st 5 Happy Beauty ($189-$51)
2nd 2 Rhode Assassin ($13)
3rd 12 Dragon Bachelor ($13)
4th 1 Consistent
Forecast $359.
PlaceForecast (2-5) $106, (5-12) $123, (2-12) $26.
Tierce $6665. Trio $1254.
Quartet No winner ($2012 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $424.
RACE 4
1st 4 Jolly Gene ($45-$13)
2nd 8 Gorgeous Again ($6)
3rd 10 Rule Thee ($23)
4th 2 Ensuring
Forecast $30.
PlaceForecast (4-8) $11, (4-10) $49, (8-10) $18. Tierce $1070. Trio $308.
Quartet No winner ($11970 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $134.
RACE 5
1st 2 All You Need ($25-$9)
2nd 4 Regency Darling ($13)
3rd 1 Amazing Moment ($9)
4th 10 Flying Noble
Forecast $58.
PlaceForecast (2-4) $19, (1-2) $9, (1-4) $15. Tierce $347. Trio $53.
Quartet No winner ($25446 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($6106 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 6
1st 10 Crown Avenue ($34-$11)
2nd 13 Five Stars Agent ($16)
3rd 9 Sure Peace ($13)
4th 11 Imperial Concorde
Forecast $84.
PlaceForecast (10-13) $28, (9-10) $19, (9-13) $31.
Tierce $1509. Trio $610.
Quartet No winner ($51290 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $14759.
RACE 7
1st 8 Hang's Decision ($75-$18)
2nd 13 Circuit Hassler ($16)
3rd 11 Mongolian King ($9)
4th 5 Sichuan Dar
Forecast $248.
PlaceForecast (8-13) $56, (8-11) $22, (11-13) $23.
Tierce $2602. Trio $392.
Quartet $67767. Quadro $749.
RACE 8
1st 12 Turin Pearl ($18-$8)
2nd 6 White Magic ($10)
3rd 5 Apollo's Choice ($10)
4th 9 Grand Harbour
Forecast $23.
PlaceForecast (6-12) $9, (5-12) $8, (5-6) $14.
Tierce $219. Trio $37.
Quartet $1447. Quadro $160.
Scratching: 3 Travel First
RACE 9
1st 12 Hard Ball Get ($57-$16)
2nd 4 Amazing ($9)
3rd 9 Indigenous Union ($53)
4th 3 Sunny Way
Forecast $50.
Place Forecast (4-12) $19, (9-12) $91, (4-9) $61.
Tierce $2916.
Trio $330.
Quartet No winner ($3550 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $591.
RACE 10
1st 12 Fantastic Eight ($19-$7)
2nd 3 Fionesay ($17)
3rd 1 Big Flash ($14)
4th 6 Master Albert
Forecast $48.
Place Forecast (3-12) $17, (1-12) $12, (1-3) $37.
Tierce $702. Trio $257.
Quartet $5967. Quadro $120.