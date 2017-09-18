Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Mordicus ($11-$6)
2nd 6 Money Winner ($16)
3rd 2 None Other ($7)
4th 9 Rewarding Flyer
Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $4, (2-6) $14 Tierce $225
Trio $46 Quartet $1422 Quadro $27
RACE 2
1st 10 London Master ($70-$16)
2nd 6 Exceptional Desire ($18)
3rd 8 Manful Star ($19)
4th 7 Peace Combination
Forecast $153 PlaceForecast (6-10) $35, (8-10) $51, (6-8) $48
Tierce $4567 Trio $1064 Quartet No winner ($5428 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1267
RACE 3
1st 7 Diamond Friends ($19-$8)
2nd 8 Equity Doctrine ($10)
3rd 3 Jimson The Famous ($12)
4th 6 Double Point
Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (7-8) $10, (3-7) $13, (3-8) $17
Tierce $299 Trio $76
Quartet $13116 Quadro $403
RACE 4
1st 10 Invisible ($71-$21)
2nd 12 Laughing Lord ($9)
3rd 2 Ambitious Speedy ($9)
4th 9 Snowhooves
Forecast $68 PlaceForecast (10-12) $21, (2-10) $31, (2-12) $11 Tierce $760
Trio $63 Quartet $1007
Quadro $68
Scratching: 3 Good Method
RACE 5
1st 5 Gran Master ($13-$7)
2nd 9 Five Stars Agent ($13)
3rd 8 Sure Peace ($10)
4th 10 Best Effort
Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (5-9) $9, (5-8) $9, (8-9) $22 Tierce $225
Trio $43 Quartet $2875 Quadro $240
RACE 6
1st 6 Diamond Mysterious ($16-$7)
2nd 1 Experto Crede ($8)
3rd 7 Empire Star ($16)
4th 9 Let's Take It Easy
Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (1-6) $6, (6-7) $15, (1-7) $22 Tierce $270 Trio $53
Quartet $5274 Quadro $459
RACE 7
1st 13 Premiere ($15-$8)
2nd 1 Archippus ($15)
3rd 6 Country Melody ($15)
4th 12 Happy Meteor
Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (1-13) $14, (6-13) $16, (1-6) $30 Tierce $452
Trio $135 Quartet No winner ($2100 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $3054
RACE 8
1st 2 Marvel Tribe ($43-$11)
2nd 4 Fantastic Eight ($7)
3rd 9 Primero ($9)
4th 10 Acclaimed Light
Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (2-4) $11, (2-9) $16, (4-9) $10 Tierce $534
Trio $65 Quartet $7319 Quadro $490
RACE 9
1st 11 Top Beautiful ($8-$5.10)
2nd 2 Beauty Master ($11)
3rd 14 Xinjiang Yarn ($188)
4th 4 Hair Trigger
Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (2-11) $7, (11-14) $100, (2-14) $352 Tierce $1610
Trio $1143 Quartet No winner ($8264 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2590
RACE 10
1st 3 Green Card ($26-$9)
2nd 11 Imperial Gallantry ($29)
3rd 9 Pretty Bauhinia ($19)
4th 13 Bring It On
Forecast $166 PlaceForecast (3-11) $49, (3-9) $27, (9-11) $91 Tierce $2517 Trio $1275 Quartet $13335
Quadro No winner ($5220 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong's meeting on 20/9/17).