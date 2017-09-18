Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Mordicus ($11-$6)

2nd 6 Money Winner ($16)

3rd 2 None Other ($7)

4th 9 Rewarding Flyer

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $4, (2-6) $14 Tierce $225

Trio $46 Quartet $1422 Quadro $27

RACE 2

1st 10 London Master ($70-$16)

2nd 6 Exceptional Desire ($18)

3rd 8 Manful Star ($19)

4th 7 Peace Combination

Forecast $153 PlaceForecast (6-10) $35, (8-10) $51, (6-8) $48

Tierce $4567 Trio $1064 Quartet No winner ($5428 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1267

RACE 3

1st 7 Diamond Friends ($19-$8)

2nd 8 Equity Doctrine ($10)

3rd 3 Jimson The Famous ($12)

4th 6 Double Point

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (7-8) $10, (3-7) $13, (3-8) $17

Tierce $299 Trio $76

Quartet $13116 Quadro $403

RACE 4

1st 10 Invisible ($71-$21)

2nd 12 Laughing Lord ($9)

3rd 2 Ambitious Speedy ($9)

4th 9 Snowhooves

Forecast $68 PlaceForecast (10-12) $21, (2-10) $31, (2-12) $11 Tierce $760

Trio $63 Quartet $1007

Quadro $68

Scratching: 3 Good Method

RACE 5

1st 5 Gran Master ($13-$7)

2nd 9 Five Stars Agent ($13)

3rd 8 Sure Peace ($10)

4th 10 Best Effort

Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (5-9) $9, (5-8) $9, (8-9) $22 Tierce $225

Trio $43 Quartet $2875 Quadro $240

RACE 6

1st 6 Diamond Mysterious ($16-$7)

2nd 1 Experto Crede ($8)

3rd 7 Empire Star ($16)

4th 9 Let's Take It Easy

Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (1-6) $6, (6-7) $15, (1-7) $22 Tierce $270 Trio $53

Quartet $5274 Quadro $459

RACE 7

1st 13 Premiere ($15-$8)

2nd 1 Archippus ($15)

3rd 6 Country Melody ($15)

4th 12 Happy Meteor

Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (1-13) $14, (6-13) $16, (1-6) $30 Tierce $452

Trio $135 Quartet No winner ($2100 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $3054

RACE 8

1st 2 Marvel Tribe ($43-$11)

2nd 4 Fantastic Eight ($7)

3rd 9 Primero ($9)

4th 10 Acclaimed Light

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (2-4) $11, (2-9) $16, (4-9) $10 Tierce $534

Trio $65 Quartet $7319 Quadro $490

RACE 9

1st 11 Top Beautiful ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Beauty Master ($11)

3rd 14 Xinjiang Yarn ($188)

4th 4 Hair Trigger

Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (2-11) $7, (11-14) $100, (2-14) $352 Tierce $1610

Trio $1143 Quartet No winner ($8264 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2590

RACE 10

1st 3 Green Card ($26-$9)

2nd 11 Imperial Gallantry ($29)

3rd 9 Pretty Bauhinia ($19)

4th 13 Bring It On

Forecast $166 PlaceForecast (3-11) $49, (3-9) $27, (9-11) $91 Tierce $2517 Trio $1275 Quartet $13335

Quadro No winner ($5220 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong's meeting on 20/9/17).