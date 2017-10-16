Saturday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Furious Pegasus ($12-$6) 2nd 9 Le Pegase ($25) 3rd 8 Wonderful Chaser ($67) 4th 4 Gold Talent

Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (9-10) $20, (8-10) $63, (8-9) $190 Tierce $2713 Trio $886 Quartet No winner ($16190 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $727

RACE 2

1st 13 Unique JoyfuL ($80-$19) 2nd 6 Contribution ($32) 3rd 4 Empire Star ($6) 4th 10 Sunny Orient

Forecast $294 PlaceForecast (6-13) $77, (4-13) $14, (4-6) $22 Tierce $2404 Trio $468 Quartet No winner ($25758 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $547

RACE 3

1st 8 King Winsa ($73- $18) 2nd 5 Po Ching Treasure ($9) 3rd 12 Midnite Promise ($19) 4th 6 Je Pense

Forecast $88 PlaceForecast (5-8) $26, (8-12) $54, (5-12) $30 Tierce $2769 Trio $768 Quartet $35025 Quadro $313

RACE 4

1st 2 Strathclyde ($21-$8) 2nd 9 Beekely ($37) 3rd 1 Elite Spirit ($35) 4th 10 Startling Power

Forecast $158 PlaceForecast (2-9) $48, (1-2) $43, (1-9) $133 Tierce $4263 Trio $604 Quartet No winner ($1314 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $703

RACE 5

1st 2 C P Power ($23-$8) 2nd 13 Sweet Home ($11) 3rd 7 Ever Laugh ($11) 4th 8 Creme Brulee

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (2-13) $12, (2-7) $14, (7-13) $19

Tierce $338 Trio $152 Quartet $2327 Quadro $262

RACE 6

1st 7 Citron Spirit ($25-$8) 2nd 9 Keen Venture ($30) 3rd 11 Baba Mama ($20) 4th 8 Friends Of Ka Ying

Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (7-9) $31, (7-11) $21, (9-11) $61 Tierce $1509 Trio $376 Quartet No winner ($2674 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $595

RACE 7

1st 3 Spotlight Dream ($24-$11) 2nd 8 King Mortar ($27) 3rd 10 Amazing Moment ($6) 4th 9 Borntoachieve

Forecast $95 PlaceForecast (3-8) $30, (3-10) $7, (8-10) $19

Tierce $898 Trio $147 Quartet No winner ($5318 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $267

RACE 8

1st 9 Ace King ($82-$20) 2nd 5 Beauty Master ($7) 3rd 11 Money Boy ($14) 4th 10 Royal Mojito

Forecast $43 PlaceForecast (5-9) $15, (9-11) $25, (5-11) $12 Tierce $528 Trio $65 Quartet $12090 Quadro $950

RACE 9

1st 7 Little Giant ($9-$6) 2nd 5 Pablosky ($9) 3rd 6 Blocker Dee ($15) 4th 3 King Genki

Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (5-7) $5, (6-7) $9, (5-6) $22 Tierce $122 Trio $41 Quartet $381 Quadro $89

RACE 10

1st 6 Regency Bo Bo ($58-$17) 2nd 2 Kingsfield ($22) 3rd 7 World Record ($20) 4th 10 Pretty BauhiniaForecast $129 PlaceForecast (2-6) $38, (6-7) $37, (2-7) $55 Tierce $2736 Trio $360 Quartet No winner ($4342 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting) Quadro $592