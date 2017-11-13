Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results 

RACE 1

1st 5 Gainfuljet ($52-$18) 2nd 12 Telecom Boom ($8) 3rd 3 Real Deal ($13) 4th 10 Brilliant Monkeys

Forecast $60 PlaceForecast (5-12) $23, (3-5) $43, (3-12) $19 Tierce $1506 Trio $154 Quartet $2439 Quadro $179

RACE 2

1st 14 Massive Move ($179-$35) 2nd 10 Fish N' Chips ($25) 3rd 11 Hot Hot Pepper ($12) 4th 1 Travel Emperor

Forecast $403 Place Forecast (10-14) $73, (11-14) $51, (10-11) $35 Tierce $5953 Trio $451 Quartet No winner ($2424 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $1286 Scratching: 8 Wish Come True

RACE 3

1st 14 Indigenous Star ($13-$6) 2nd 3 Ever Laugh ($7) 3rd 6 Hit A Home Run ($18) 4th 8 Destin

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (3-14) $5, (6-14) $11, (3-6) $19 Tierce $114 Trio $20 Quartet $1461 Quadro $136

RACE 4

1st 5 Roman Impero ($25-$9) 2nd 11 Royale Elegance ($17) 3rd 2 Sun Touch ($15) 4th 14 Ambitious Speedy

Forecast $93 Place Forecast (5-11) $30, (2-5) $20, (2-11) $40 Tierce $1490 Trio $474 Quartet No winner ($1700 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $946

RACE 5

1st 9 Sparkling Dragon ($26-$8) 2nd 5 Eighty Eighty ($5.10) 3rd 6 Noble Steed ($19) 4th 11 Unique Joyful

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (6-9) $22, (5-6) $11 Tierce $230 Trio $95 Quartet $5114 Quadro $334

RACE 6

1st 7 Winston's Lad ($24-$8) 2nd 3 Super Hoppy ($7) 3rd 8 Young Legend ($22) 4th 2 Turf Sprint

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (3-7) $7, (7-8) $35, (3-8) $26 Tierce $688 Trio $104 Quartet No winner ($2204 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $262

RACE 7

1st 3 Western Express ($13-$6) 2nd 8 Wah May Friend ($16) 3rd 5 Racing Supernova ($8) 4th 7 Limitless

Forecast $30 Place Forecast (3-8) $10, (3-5) $6, (5-8) $19 Tierce $203 Trio $58 Quartet $2168 Quadro $112

RACE 8

1st 10 Golden Sun ($293-$60) 2nd 3 Bravo Watchman ($5.10) 3rd 12 Winning Faith ($6) 4th 1 Wonderful Journey

Forecast $71 Place Forecast (3-10) $28, (10-12) $40, (3-12) $4 Tierce $1402 Trio $44 Quartet $2777 Quadro $142

RACE 9

1st 1 Rattan ($20-$8) 2nd 7 Daring Fit ($8) 3rd 2 Sergeant Titanium ($11) 4th 4 Home Run

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (1-2) $7, (2-7) $10 Tierce $179 Trio $32 Quartet $675 Quadro $75

RACE 10

1st 3 World Record ($16-$6) 2nd 5 Ping Hai Star ($9) 3rd 11 Smiling Charm ($68) 4th 6 Diamond King

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (3-11) $59, (5-11) $75 Tierce $987 Trio $186 Quartet No winner ($3550 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting) Quadro $633