Saturday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Gold Coast Captain ($14-$8)
2nd 8 Chinese Street ($12)
3rd 7 Zac Suggestion ($11)
4th 10 Fire General
Forecast $16.
Place Forecast (5-8) $11, (5-7) $12, (7-8) $19.
Tierce $364. Trio $83.
Quartet $1050.
Quadro $248.
RACE 2
1st 1 Royal Choice ($37-$10)
2nd 12 Thong's Jiaqing ($11)
3rd 2 Empire Bay ($14)
4th 13 Racing Man
Forecast $13.
Place Forecast (1-12) $11, (1-2) $24, (2-12) $17.
Tierce $503.
Trio $106.
Quartet No winner ($922 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $263.
Scratchings: Lucky Money, 10 Haha Babe.
RACE 3
1st 9 King Of The Creek ($184-$42)
2nd 6 Sharp Knight ($9)
3rd 1 Rocket Express ($13)
4th 7 Fairborn
Forecast $73.
Place Forecast (6-9) $97, (1-9) $117, (1-6) $10.
Tierce $4326.
Trio $315.
Quartet No winner ($1898 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $753.
RACE 4
1st 6 Mayweather ($71-$16)
2nd 3 Jackwin ($12)
3rd 2 Zhan Shen ($9)
4th 7 Ageless
Forecast $42.
Place Forecast (3-6) $28, (2-6) $13, (2-3) $22.
Tierce $1323.
Trio $199.
Quartet $2820.
Quadro $62.
RACE 5
1st 11 In Full Bloom ($15-$10)
2nd 9 Auspicious Star ($28)
3rd 10 For Fun Only ($34)
4th 8 Financial Wizard
Forecast $187.
Place Forecast (9-11) $21, (10-11) $19, (9-10) $41.
Tierce $857.
Trio $199.
Quartet No winner ($670 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting).
Quadro $142.
Scratchings: 1 Common Sense, 7 Cherish.
RACES 6, 7 & 8
Abandoned because of inclement weather