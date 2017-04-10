Saturday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 5 Gold Coast Captain ($14-$8)

2nd 8 Chinese Street ($12)

3rd 7 Zac Suggestion ($11)

4th 10 Fire General

Forecast $16.

Place Forecast (5-8) $11, (5-7) $12, (7-8) $19.

Tierce $364. Trio $83.

Quartet $1050.

Quadro $248.

RACE 2

1st 1 Royal Choice ($37-$10)

2nd 12 Thong's Jiaqing ($11)

3rd 2 Empire Bay ($14)

4th 13 Racing Man

Forecast $13.

Place Forecast (1-12) $11, (1-2) $24, (2-12) $17.

Tierce $503.

Trio $106.

Quartet No winner ($922 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $263.

Scratchings: Lucky Money, 10 Haha Babe.

RACE 3

1st 9 King Of The Creek ($184-$42)

2nd 6 Sharp Knight ($9)

3rd 1 Rocket Express ($13)

4th 7 Fairborn

Forecast $73.

Place Forecast (6-9) $97, (1-9) $117, (1-6) $10.

Tierce $4326.

Trio $315.

Quartet No winner ($1898 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $753.

RACE 4

1st 6 Mayweather ($71-$16)

2nd 3 Jackwin ($12)

3rd 2 Zhan Shen ($9)

4th 7 Ageless

Forecast $42.

Place Forecast (3-6) $28, (2-6) $13, (2-3) $22.

Tierce $1323.

Trio $199.

Quartet $2820.

Quadro $62.

RACE 5

1st 11 In Full Bloom ($15-$10)

2nd 9 Auspicious Star ($28)

3rd 10 For Fun Only ($34)

4th 8 Financial Wizard

Forecast $187.

Place Forecast (9-11) $21, (10-11) $19, (9-10) $41.

Tierce $857.

Trio $199.

Quartet No winner ($670 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting).

Quadro $142.

Scratchings: 1 Common Sense, 7 Cherish.

RACES 6, 7 & 8

Abandoned because of inclement weather