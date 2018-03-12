SATURDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 1 Golden Empire ($24-$10)

2nd 4 Handsome Boss ($10) 3rd 3 Aprobacion ($7) 4th 8 Prince Islander

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-4) $14, (1-3) $35, (3-4) $29 Tierce $386 Trio $61

Quartet No winner ($486 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $125

RACE 2

1st 2 Ultra Hero ($15-$6)

2nd 8 Sing Energy ($8) 3rd 6 Miss Streisand ($9) 4th 9 Luck Happy

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-8) $6, (2-6) $7, (6-8) $7 Tierce $190 Trio $31

Quartet No winner ($1,280 carried forward) Quadro $34

RACE 3

1st 11 Sgfifty ($274-$47)

2nd 5 Blazing Steed ($14)

3rd 4 Valberry ($9) 4th 8 Thong's Jiaqing

Forecast $736 Place Forecast (5-11) $161, (4-11) $49, (4-5) $16 Tierce No winner ($12,116 carried forward) Trio $587

Quartet No winner ($3,488 carried forward) Quadro $626

Scratchings: 2 Jet Ace, 6 Rise Up The Rank, 10 Dubleo Beauty

RACE 4

1st 8 Century World ($32-$12)

2nd 9 Jumbo Star ($23) 3rd 10 Screaming Amiga ($5.10) 4th 4 Jeffrey

Forecast $128 Place Forecast (8-9) $27, (8-10) $5, (9-10) $15

Tierce $900 Trio $33

Quartet No winner ($8,554 carried forward) Quadro $85

Scratching: 1 Patriot Eclipse

RACE 5

1st 11 Karigara ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Luck Success ($9) 3rd 4 William King ($38) 4th 6 Idyllic Scenery

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (2-11) $10, (4-11) $41, (2-4) $79

Tierce $2,259

Trio $352 Quartet $7,325 Quadro $617

Scratching: 3 Star Choice

RACE 6

1st 1 Davinci ($43-$11)

2nd 3 Bahar ($9) 3rd 5 Nature Is Nature ($12) 4th 4 Eyeofthetiger

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (1-5) $19, (3-5) $15

Tierce $466 Trio $94

Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward) Quadro $544

Scratchings: 9 Fourviere, 11 Flying Winner

RACE 7

1st 8 Gold Power ($132-$27)

2nd 10 Jackwin ($24)

3rd 3 Glory Age ($64) 4th 4 Od Star

Forecast $227 Place Forecast (8-10) $89, (3-8) $179, (3-10) $142 Tierce No winner ($10,942 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,774 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,692 carried forward)

Quadro No winner ($2,378 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Balboa

RACE 8

1st 4 My Goodness ($35-$11)

2nd 2 War Lord ($14) 3rd 6 Get The Lotski ($19) 4th 5 D'Great Nimbus Forecast $132 Place Forecast (2-4) $19, (4-6) $6, (2-6) $8 Tierce $1,245 Trio $274 Quartet No winner ($4,406 carried forward) Quadro $467 Scratching: 7 Due Home

RACE 9

1st 6 Suntzu ($20-$8)

2nd 13 Sparkler ($15) 3rd 12 Maxim Dragon ($25) 4th 3 Winged Foot

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-13) $21, (6-12) $21, (12-13) $20

Tierce $625

Trio $125 Quartet $6,677 Quadro $619

Scratchings: 7 Banda Sea, 8 Heavenly Gift

RACE 10

1st 11 We're The World ($15-$10)

2nd 2 One For All ($12)

3rd 13 Alien ($10) 4th 9 Classic King

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-11) $12, (11-13) $7, (2-13) $13 Tierce $167 Trio $33

Quartet No winner ($638 carried forward to yesterday's KL meeting) Quadro $107

Scratchings: 1 Miss Blanchett, 3 Ashqar, 5 Bail Out, 10 Hun Yeang Square