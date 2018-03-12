SATURDAY'S IPOH RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Golden Empire ($24-$10)
2nd 4 Handsome Boss ($10) 3rd 3 Aprobacion ($7) 4th 8 Prince Islander
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-4) $14, (1-3) $35, (3-4) $29 Tierce $386 Trio $61
Quartet No winner ($486 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $125
RACE 2
1st 2 Ultra Hero ($15-$6)
2nd 8 Sing Energy ($8) 3rd 6 Miss Streisand ($9) 4th 9 Luck Happy
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-8) $6, (2-6) $7, (6-8) $7 Tierce $190 Trio $31
Quartet No winner ($1,280 carried forward) Quadro $34
RACE 3
1st 11 Sgfifty ($274-$47)
2nd 5 Blazing Steed ($14)
3rd 4 Valberry ($9) 4th 8 Thong's Jiaqing
Forecast $736 Place Forecast (5-11) $161, (4-11) $49, (4-5) $16 Tierce No winner ($12,116 carried forward) Trio $587
Quartet No winner ($3,488 carried forward) Quadro $626
Scratchings: 2 Jet Ace, 6 Rise Up The Rank, 10 Dubleo Beauty
RACE 4
1st 8 Century World ($32-$12)
2nd 9 Jumbo Star ($23) 3rd 10 Screaming Amiga ($5.10) 4th 4 Jeffrey
Forecast $128 Place Forecast (8-9) $27, (8-10) $5, (9-10) $15
Tierce $900 Trio $33
Quartet No winner ($8,554 carried forward) Quadro $85
Scratching: 1 Patriot Eclipse
RACE 5
1st 11 Karigara ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Luck Success ($9) 3rd 4 William King ($38) 4th 6 Idyllic Scenery
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (2-11) $10, (4-11) $41, (2-4) $79
Tierce $2,259
Trio $352 Quartet $7,325 Quadro $617
Scratching: 3 Star Choice
RACE 6
1st 1 Davinci ($43-$11)
2nd 3 Bahar ($9) 3rd 5 Nature Is Nature ($12) 4th 4 Eyeofthetiger
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (1-5) $19, (3-5) $15
Tierce $466 Trio $94
Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward) Quadro $544
Scratchings: 9 Fourviere, 11 Flying Winner
RACE 7
1st 8 Gold Power ($132-$27)
2nd 10 Jackwin ($24)
3rd 3 Glory Age ($64) 4th 4 Od Star
Forecast $227 Place Forecast (8-10) $89, (3-8) $179, (3-10) $142 Tierce No winner ($10,942 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,774 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,692 carried forward)
Quadro No winner ($2,378 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Balboa
RACE 8
1st 4 My Goodness ($35-$11)
2nd 2 War Lord ($14) 3rd 6 Get The Lotski ($19) 4th 5 D'Great Nimbus Forecast $132 Place Forecast (2-4) $19, (4-6) $6, (2-6) $8 Tierce $1,245 Trio $274 Quartet No winner ($4,406 carried forward) Quadro $467 Scratching: 7 Due Home
RACE 9
1st 6 Suntzu ($20-$8)
2nd 13 Sparkler ($15) 3rd 12 Maxim Dragon ($25) 4th 3 Winged Foot
Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-13) $21, (6-12) $21, (12-13) $20
Tierce $625
Trio $125 Quartet $6,677 Quadro $619
Scratchings: 7 Banda Sea, 8 Heavenly Gift
RACE 10
1st 11 We're The World ($15-$10)
2nd 2 One For All ($12)
3rd 13 Alien ($10) 4th 9 Classic King
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-11) $12, (11-13) $7, (2-13) $13 Tierce $167 Trio $33
Quartet No winner ($638 carried forward to yesterday's KL meeting) Quadro $107
Scratchings: 1 Miss Blanchett, 3 Ashqar, 5 Bail Out, 10 Hun Yeang Square
