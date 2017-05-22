Saturday’s Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Great Geronimo ($63-$19) 2nd 9 Supreme Sasso ($19) 3rd 3 Dragon Walk ($9) 4th 5 Zac Gallant Forecast $121. PlaceForecast (1-9) $40, (1-3) $16, (3-9) $10. Tierce $801. Trio $157. Quartet No winner ($4528 carried forward to the next race). Quadro 9 $224.

Scratching: 10 Chinese Silhouette

RACE 2

1st 1 Cutting Torch ($13-$7) 2nd 10 Amped ($13) 3rd 5 Silent Dreams ($9)

4th 2 Bail Out Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (1-10) $10, (1-5) $5, (5-10) $12. Tierce $140. Trio $35. Quartet $796. Quadro $24.

Scratching: 4 Fox Treasure

RACE 3

1st 1 Picasso ($15-$6) 2nd 6 Supreme Star ($8) 3rd 5 D'Great Spirit ($5.10)

4th 3 Golden Empire Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (1-6) $7, (1-5) $4, (5-6) $4. Tierce $67. Trio $13. Quartet $263. Quadro $26.

Scratching: 2 Master Of Success

RACE 4

1st 5 Southern Hussler ($14-$7) 2nd 1 Lucky Dapper ($6) 3rd 2 Tiger Stripes ($12) 4th 6 D'Great Vulture Forecast $14. Tierce $56. Trio $15. Quartet $303. Quadro $37.

RACE 5

1st 2 Mister Miyagi ($12-$6) 2nd 6 Classic King ($14) 3rd 5 Audacious ($8)

4th 7 You Are Genius Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (2-6) $11, (2-5) $4. (5-6) $9. Tierce $153. Trio $31. Quartet $416. Quadro $44.

Scratching: 1 Sam The Man

RACE 6

1st 5 Leap Of Faith ($16-$6) 2nd 1 Flying Ahead ($12) 3rd 3 Forever Best ($15)

4th 6 Philip Forecast $32. PlaceForecast (1-5) $11, (3-5) $10, (1-3) $15. Tierce $231. Trio $62. Quartet $842. Quadro $45.

Scratching: 9 King Faalcon

RACE 7

1st 8 Its Only Money ($39-$12) 2nd 7 Big Bit Coin ($5.10) 3rd 3 Nothing To Lose ($18) 4th 6 Ami Eleven Forecast $39. PlaceForecast (7-8) $8, (3-8) $24, (3-7) $21. Tierce $1682. Trio $156. Quartet No winner ($2666 carried forward to Race 1 yesterday). Quadro $205.

Scratching:1 Mazandaran

YESTERDAY’S IPOH RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 5 Chinese Street ($218-$48) 2nd 11 Lightning Rod ($17) 3rd 12 Conquistador ($8) 4th 4 Jetstar Eagle

Forecast $443. Place Forecast (5-11) $98, (5-12) $123, (11-12) $30.

Tierce $10268. Trio $984. Quartet No winner ($4728 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1728.

Scratching: 8 Racing Man

RACE 2

1st 1 Grand Show ($10-$5.10) 2nd 6 Serpico ($9) 3rd 7 Secret Spice ($9)

4th 5 One More Achiever

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (1-7) $5, (6-7) $3. Tierce $42.

Trio $9. Quartet $149. Quadro $10.

Scratchings: 3 Luck Dragon, 4 Magic Ranger

RACE 3

1st 3 Gold Coast Captain ($22-$10)

2nd 5 Zhan Shen ($9) 3rd 11 Fledgeling ($9) 4th 8 Water Park

Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (3-5) $9, (3-11) $18, (5-11) $16. Tierce $247.

Trio $51. Quartet No winner ($1414 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $218.

Scratching: 2 Luck Happy

RACE 4

1st 1 Listen ($14-$8) 2nd 2 Mr Armstrong ($11) 3rd 3 Brave Malala (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Bankers Call

Forecast $15. Tierce $73. Trio $27. Quartet $357. Quadro $39.

Scratching: 5 Luck Success

RACE 5

1st 4 Tilsworth Freddie ($62-$17) 2nd 8 Just Name It ($5.10) 3rd 10 Whisperinthewind ($11) 4th 1 Halo Inspire

Forecast $30. PlaceForecast (4-8) $6, (4-10) $17, (8-10) $11. Tierce $554. Trio $58. Quartet $833. Quadro $46. Scratchings: 3 Mogan's Pet, 11 Satellite Genius

RACE 6

1st 6 Porsence ($89-$18) 2nd 1 D'Great Effort ($9) 3rd 2 Panda Bomb ($5.10)

4th 3 Cizen

Forecast $28. PlaceForecast (1-6) $33, (2-6) $13, (1-2) $4. Tierce $394.

Trio $40. Quartet No winner ($1886 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $77.

RACE 7

1st 2 Star Quality ($24-$16) 2nd 7 Russell The Crowe ($9) 3rd 1 Harrys Pal (No 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Real Mean

Forecast $22. Tierce $128. Trio $15.

Quartet $308. Quadro $11.

Scratching: 5 Mia

RACE 8

1st 7 Alien ($44-$16) 2nd 3 Magical Ten ($12) 3rd 11 Here Comes Thunder ($22)

4th 9 See For Yourself

Forecast $64. PlaceForecast (3-7) $15, (7-11) $22, (3-11) $24. Tierce $1379.

Trio $580. Quartet No winner ($600 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $1122.Scratching: 2 Luck Alot