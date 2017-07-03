Saturday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Alacarte ($68-$16)
2nd 6 Jetstar Eagle ($5.10)
3rd 2 Lightning Rod ($10)
4th 7 Bm Power
Forecast $163. PlaceForecast (5-6) $66, (2-5) $20, (2-6) $6. Tierce $2213. Trio $127. Quartet No winner ($14632 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $316.
RACE 2
1st 3 Luck Dragon ($71-$22)
2nd 2 Highland Falcon ($10)
3rd 5 Pisces Jet $45)
4th 4 Magic Ranger
Forecast $79. PlaceForecast (2-3) $12, (3-5) $70, (2-5) $52.
Tierce No winner ($10824 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $788.
Quartet $20249. Quadro $923.
RACE 3
1st 4 Luck Success ($23-$7)
2nd 1 En Lauder ($7)
3rd 3 High Troja ($7)
4th 2 Royal Green
Forecast $21. Tierce $297.
Trio $33. Quartet $321. Quadro $14.
RACE 4
1st 2 Super Good ($16-$6)
2nd 6 Empire Bay ($5.10)
3rd 4 Golden Empire ($15)
4th 3 Mr Victory
Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (2-6) $4, (2-4) $9, (4-6) $7. Tierce $51. Trio $12.
Quartet $100. Quadro $29.
Scratchings: 7 First Option, 9 Double Jeopardy
RACE 5
1st 11 Relau Star ($13-$5.10)
2nd 14 Auspicious Star ($11)
3rd 12 Triple One D'Great ($21)
4th 10 D'Great Ares
Forecast $11.
PlaceForecast (11-14) $3, (11-12) $28, (12-14) $28.
Tierce $209. Trio $89.
Quartet No winner ($592 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $67.
Scratchings: 2 Symbolic Gesture, 3 Ebtihaal, 6 Thai Baht, 7 Yendor, 9 Cherish, 17 Handsome Boss, 18 Century World
RACE 6
1st 8 Satellite Genius ($24-$9)
2nd 6 Our Touche ($13)
3rd 4 D'Great Eminence ($5.10)
4th 3 Neverunconditional
Forecast $54.
PlaceForecast (6-8) $11, (4-8) $6, (4-6) $10. Tierce $186. Trio $22.
Quartet $1642. Quadro $17.
Scratching: 2 Eyeofthetiger
RACE 7
1st 1 Sam The Man ($19-$5.10)
2nd 5 Siam The Triumph ($15)
3rd 9 Absolute Maverick ($10)
4th 3 Picasso
Forecast $79.
PlaceForecast (1-5) $31, (1-9) $14, (5-9) $35.
Tierce $620. Trio $157.
Quartet No winner ($3634 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow meeting).
Quadro $241.