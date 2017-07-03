Saturday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Alacarte ($68-$16)

2nd 6 Jetstar Eagle ($5.10)

3rd 2 Lightning Rod ($10)

4th 7 Bm Power

Forecast $163. PlaceForecast (5-6) $66, (2-5) $20, (2-6) $6. Tierce $2213. Trio $127. Quartet No winner ($14632 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $316.

RACE 2

1st 3 Luck Dragon ($71-$22)

2nd 2 Highland Falcon ($10)

3rd 5 Pisces Jet $45)

4th 4 Magic Ranger

Forecast $79. PlaceForecast (2-3) $12, (3-5) $70, (2-5) $52.

Tierce No winner ($10824 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $788.

Quartet $20249. Quadro $923.

RACE 3

1st 4 Luck Success ($23-$7)

2nd 1 En Lauder ($7)

3rd 3 High Troja ($7)

4th 2 Royal Green

Forecast $21. Tierce $297.

Trio $33. Quartet $321. Quadro $14.

RACE 4

1st 2 Super Good ($16-$6)

2nd 6 Empire Bay ($5.10)

3rd 4 Golden Empire ($15)

4th 3 Mr Victory

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (2-6) $4, (2-4) $9, (4-6) $7. Tierce $51. Trio $12.

Quartet $100. Quadro $29.

Scratchings: 7 First Option, 9 Double Jeopardy

RACE 5

1st 11 Relau Star ($13-$5.10)

2nd 14 Auspicious Star ($11)

3rd 12 Triple One D'Great ($21)

4th 10 D'Great Ares

Forecast $11.

PlaceForecast (11-14) $3, (11-12) $28, (12-14) $28.

Tierce $209. Trio $89.

Quartet No winner ($592 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $67.

Scratchings: 2 Symbolic Gesture, 3 Ebtihaal, 6 Thai Baht, 7 Yendor, 9 Cherish, 17 Handsome Boss, 18 Century World

RACE 6

1st 8 Satellite Genius ($24-$9)

2nd 6 Our Touche ($13)

3rd 4 D'Great Eminence ($5.10)

4th 3 Neverunconditional

Forecast $54.

PlaceForecast (6-8) $11, (4-8) $6, (4-6) $10. Tierce $186. Trio $22.

Quartet $1642. Quadro $17.

Scratching: 2 Eyeofthetiger

RACE 7

1st 1 Sam The Man ($19-$5.10)

2nd 5 Siam The Triumph ($15)

3rd 9 Absolute Maverick ($10)

4th 3 Picasso

Forecast $79.

PlaceForecast (1-5) $31, (1-9) $14, (5-9) $35.

Tierce $620. Trio $157.

Quartet No winner ($3634 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow meeting).

Quadro $241.