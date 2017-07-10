Saturday’s Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Jetstar Eagle ($14-$6) 2nd 7 Fastnet Star ($12) 3rd 2 Turbo ($10)

4th 1 D'Great Nimbus

Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (5-7) $12, (2-5) $13, (2-7) $17. Tierce $370. Trio $111. Quartet $700. Quadro $251.

RACE 2

1st 1 Empire Bay ($11-$5.10) 2nd 7 Racing Man ($13) 3rd 8 Thong's Jiaqing ($15)

4th 9 Great Prince

Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-7) $8, (1-8) $11, (7-8) $17. Tierce $63. Trio $21.

Quartet $578. Quadro $54.

RACE 3

1st 7 Joyful ($21-$5.10) 2nd 2 Halo Inspire ($16) 3rd 4 Nature Is Nature ($13)

4th 1 Molly Browne

Forecast $54. PlaceForecast (2-7) $13, (4-7) $16, (2-4) $19. Tierce $1478. Trio $131. Quartet No winner ($1290 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $58.

Scratchings: 3 Value Of Justice, 6 Messi, 9 Luck Dragon

RACE 4

1st 5 Fledgeling ($48-$9) 2nd 1 Blood Royal ($5.10) 3rd 2 Serpico ($13)

4th 6 Leap Of Faith

Forecast $15. PlaceForecast (1-5) $14, (2-5) $19, (1-2) $6. Tierce $311. Trio $51.

Quartet $3863. Quadro $44.

Scratchings: 4 D'Great Hawk, 9 Perfect Fixer

RACE 5

1st 2 JP Regis ($60-$13) 2nd 3 Chino Diablo ($8) 3rd 6 Don't Forget This ($9)

4th 5 Dubleo Beauty

Forecast $72. PlaceForecast (2-3) $7, (2-6) $26, (3-6) $7. Tierce $752. Trio $111.

Quartet $923. Quadro $63.

RACE 6

1st 2 Multiblue Eagle ($36-$18) 2nd 8 Purple Rain Lady ($36) 3rd 5 Always D'Great ($5.10) 4th 1 Booster

Forecast $207. PlaceForecast (2-8) $32, (2-5) $18, (5-8) $35. Tierce $477. Trio $192. Quartet $1155. Quadro $118.

RACE 7

1st 2 You Are Genius ($15-$8) 2nd 1 Southern Hussler ($10) 3rd 6 Mr Dreyfuss ($11) 4th 9 Classic King

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (1-2) $6, (2-6) $17, (1-6) $10. Tierce $242. Trio $60.

Quartet $891. Quadro $90.

Scratching: 8 Pearl

RACE 8

1st 6 Oriental Spirit ($32-$14) 2nd 10 Q Nine Magic ($7) 3rd 8 Kaiser ($5.10)

4th 2 Picasso

Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (6-10) $8, (6-8) $9, (8-10) $6. Tierce $121. Trio $27.

Quartet $912. Quadro $35.

Scratching: 3 D'Great Spirit

YESTERDAY’S IPOH RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 8 See For Yourself ($124-$24) 2nd 1 Wenona's Legacy ($9) 3rd 7 Just Vital ($16) 4th 5 Goldhill Princess

Forecast $104. PlaceForecast (1-8) $23, (7-8) $36, (1-7) $15. Tierce $2080.

Trio $191. Quartet No winner ($1556 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $396.

RACE 2

1st 1 Sing Energy ($14-$6) 2nd 4 Aprobacion ($9) 3rd 2 Zhan Shen (No third dividend) 4th 5 Home Run Hero

Forecast $16. Tierce $40. Trio $5.

Quartet $90. Quadro Refund.

Scratching: 6 Deputy Law

RACE 3

1st 5 Supreme Star ($11-$8) 2nd 1 Magical Banker ($5.10) 3rd 3 Golden Empire ($7)

4th 9 Handsome Boss

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (1-5) $7, (3-5) $6, (1-3) $6. Tierce $47. Trio $16.

Quartet $109. Quadro $32.

Scratching: 6 Eclipse Force

RACE 4

1st 3 Kuantan Hill ($42-$12) 2nd 5 Its Only Money ($5.10) 3rd 4 Clip The Ticket ($8)

4th 8 I'm A Genius

Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (3-5) $20, (3-4) $12, (4-5) $11. Tierce $545. Trio $87.

Quartet No winner ($932 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $281.

Scratching: 1 All Serene

RACE 5

1st 4 Sunny ($36-$10) 2nd 5 Blossoms Sequel ($8) 3rd 2 Fast Rich ($7)

4th 7 Carbon Copy

Forecast $16. PlaceForecast (4-5) $13, (2-4) $18, (2-5) $6. Tierce $399. Trio $56.

Quartet No winner ($2610 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $40.

RACE 6

1st 5 Mr Epic ($41-$9) 2nd 3 Tilsworth Mali ($6) 3rd 9 Dragon Walk ($11)

4th 4 Dekati

Forecast $78. PlaceForecast (3-5) $22, (5-9) $25, (3-9) $6. Tierce $654.

Trio $76. Quartet No winner ($6290 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $140.

RACE 7

1st 8 Johnny's Cafe ($26-$12) 2nd 6 Q Nine Mac ($32) 3rd 3 Here Comes Thunder ($7) 4th 11 Super Victory

Forecast $100. PlaceForecast (6-8) $30, (3-8) $14, (3-6) $30. Tierce $1360.

Trio $307. Quartet No winner ($17630 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1929.

RACE 8

1st 4 Star Quality ($17-$9) 2nd 13 Street Tease ($13) 3rd 1 Black And White ($13) 4th 9 Royal Green

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (4-13) $15, (1-4) $11, (1-13) $28. Tierce $248.

Trio $85. Quartet $5238. Quadro $242.Scratching: 10 La Familia