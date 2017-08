Saturday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Multiblue Tosca ($32-$15)

2nd 5 Cherish ($6)

3rd 3 Golden Empire (No 3rd Dividend)

4th 4 D'Great Nimbus

Forecast $19.

PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $121. Trio $11.

Quartet $260. Quadro $12.

Scratching: 1 Whirlwind

RACE 2

1st 10 Celeritas ($14-$8)

2nd 14 Mr Epic ($27)

3rd 5 D'Great Achiever ($12)

4th 4 Hun Yeang Village

Forecast $171.

PlaceForecast (10-14) $45, (5-10) $9, (5-14) $133.

Tierce $1582. Trio $392.

Quartet No winner ($922 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $509.

RACE 3

1st 4 Big Role ($25-$10)

2nd 12 The Thinker ($8)

3rd 8 Supreme Star ($42)

4th 10 Its Only Money

Forecast $20.

PlaceForecast (4-12) $16, (4-8) $55, (8-12) $105.

Tierce $1326. Trio $270.

Quartet No winner ($1872 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1662.

Scratchings: 7 Big Lightning, 11 Joyful, 16 Golden Dragon

RACE 4

1st 1 Star Quality ($13-$8)

2nd 7 High Troja ($7)

3rd 9 Street Tease ($17)

4th 5 Luck Success

Forecast $13.

PlaceForecast (1-7) $7, (1-9) $6, (7-9) $8.

Tierce $56. Trio $20.

Quartet $381.

Quadro $29.

Scratchings: 2 Iluminado, 3 Triple One D'Best

RACE 5

1st 6 Sea Master ($24-$8)

2nd 17 Prince Islander ($23)

3rd 9 Ultimate Hero ($27)

4th 12 Racing Man

Forecast $112.

PlaceForecast (6-17) $32, (6-9) $27, (9-17) $102.

Tierce $1283. Trio $411.

Quartet No winner ($608 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $847.

Scratchings: 3 Deputy Law, 5 Anak Penang

RACE 6

1st 5 Flying Darci ($15-$6)

2nd 6 Soon I Will ($35)

3rd 11 Napoleon ($96)

4th 8 Empire Bay

Forecast $172.

PlaceForecast (5-6) $53, (5-11) $120, (6-11) $422.

Tierce $11072. Trio $2499.

Quartet No winner ($2198 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($3446 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 1 Jackwin

RACE 7

1st 2 Marini Waltz ($13-$8)

2nd 5 Alien ($9)

3rd 3 Classic King ($14)

4th 4 Super Good

Forecast $54.

PlaceForecast (2-5) $23, (2-3) $6, (3-5) $33.

Tierce $421. Trio $70.

Quartet $1307.

Quadro $149.

RACE 8

1st 4 Tilsworth Mali ($12-$5.10)

2nd 5 Magical Ten ($6)

3rd 10 Bail Out ($11)

4th 3 Flying Neko

Forecast $14.

PlaceForecast (4-5) $5, (4-10) $14, (5-10) $21.

Tierce $140. Trio $46.

Quartet $228.

Quadro $79.