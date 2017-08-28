Saturday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Ultimate Hero ($17-$8)

2nd 7 Conquistador ($10)

3rd 9 Good Gift ($11)

4th 6 Happy Amigo Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (3-7) $7, (3-9) $17, (7-9) $25. Tierce $189.

Trio $57. Quartet $580.

Quadro $155.

RACE 2

1st 5 D'Great Swift ($174-$37)

2nd 1 Alfraaj ($9)

3rd 9 Prince Islander ($7)

4th 6 Turbo Forecast $170. PlaceForecast (1-5) $45, (5-9) $45, (1-9) $4. Tierce $2697.

Trio $163. Quartet No winner ($800 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $126.

RACE 3

1st 7 Our Genius ($18-$6)

2nd 2 Triple One D'Great ($9)

3rd 8 Admeister ($31)

4th 10 Acipenser Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (2-7) $5, (7-8) $45, (2-8) $48. Tierce $483.

Trio $155. Quartet No winner ($2176 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $179.

Scratching: 3 Nana

RACE 4

1st 9 Buzz Man ($15-$6)

2nd 8 Sparkler ($12)

3rd 2 Triple Coin ($6)

4th 4 Jetstar Eagle Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (8-9) $9, (2-9) $10, (2-8) $9. Tierce $177.

Trio $34. Quartet $1125. Quadro $54.

Scratching: 5 Silent Dreams

RACE 5

1st 5 Dark Express ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 Lee's Melody ($16)

3rd 6 Casper ($24)

4th 4 Gold Star Princess Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (5-7) $3, (5-6) $11, (6-7) $12. Tierce $108.

Trio $27. Quartet $128. Quadro $31.

RACE 6

1st 1 Whirlwind ($27-$15)

2nd 5 Cherish ($6)

3rd 4 Always D'Great (No third dividend)

4th 3 Gassur Forecast $11. PlaceForecast Refund.

Tierce $70. Trio $6. Quartet $139.

Quadro $5.

Scratching: 7 Nobody's Fool

Races 7 and 8 were abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.