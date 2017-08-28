Saturday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Ultimate Hero ($17-$8)
2nd 7 Conquistador ($10)
3rd 9 Good Gift ($11)
4th 6 Happy Amigo Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (3-7) $7, (3-9) $17, (7-9) $25. Tierce $189.
Trio $57. Quartet $580.
Quadro $155.
RACE 2
1st 5 D'Great Swift ($174-$37)
2nd 1 Alfraaj ($9)
3rd 9 Prince Islander ($7)
4th 6 Turbo Forecast $170. PlaceForecast (1-5) $45, (5-9) $45, (1-9) $4. Tierce $2697.
Trio $163. Quartet No winner ($800 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $126.
RACE 3
1st 7 Our Genius ($18-$6)
2nd 2 Triple One D'Great ($9)
3rd 8 Admeister ($31)
4th 10 Acipenser Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (2-7) $5, (7-8) $45, (2-8) $48. Tierce $483.
Trio $155. Quartet No winner ($2176 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $179.
Scratching: 3 Nana
RACE 4
1st 9 Buzz Man ($15-$6)
2nd 8 Sparkler ($12)
3rd 2 Triple Coin ($6)
4th 4 Jetstar Eagle Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (8-9) $9, (2-9) $10, (2-8) $9. Tierce $177.
Trio $34. Quartet $1125. Quadro $54.
Scratching: 5 Silent Dreams
RACE 5
1st 5 Dark Express ($16-$5.10)
2nd 7 Lee's Melody ($16)
3rd 6 Casper ($24)
4th 4 Gold Star Princess Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (5-7) $3, (5-6) $11, (6-7) $12. Tierce $108.
Trio $27. Quartet $128. Quadro $31.
RACE 6
1st 1 Whirlwind ($27-$15)
2nd 5 Cherish ($6)
3rd 4 Always D'Great (No third dividend)
4th 3 Gassur Forecast $11. PlaceForecast Refund.
Tierce $70. Trio $6. Quartet $139.
Quadro $5.
Scratching: 7 Nobody's Fool
Races 7 and 8 were abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.