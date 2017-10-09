Saturday’s Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 7 Leap Of Faith ($16-$7) 2nd 4 D'Great Swift ($9) 3rd 5 Ultimate Hero ($7) 4th 12 Amongst The Stars

Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (4-7) $6, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $9 Tierce $94 Trio $19 Quartet $555 Quadro $35

Scratchings: 11 Good Gift, 14 Perfect Fixer

RACE 2

1st 3 Tilsworth Freddie ($23-$8) 2nd 6 Greenstone ($21) 3rd 1 En Lauder ($14) 4th 4 Tilsworth Frankie

Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (3-6) $11, (1-3) $5, (1-6) $26 Tierce $379 Trio $58 Quartet $965 Quadro $103

RACE 3

1st 4 Red Eastern ($22-$7) 2nd 6 D'Great Opulent ($15) 3rd 5 Butch Cassidy ($7) 4th 9 Prince Islander

Forecast $27 PlaceForecast (4-6) $30, (4-5) $19, (5-6) $23 Tierce $690 Trio $102 Quartet No winner ($814 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $75

Scratching: 3 Goldhill Princess

RACE 4

1st 7 Due Home ($24-$9) 2nd 10 Happy Amigo ($18) 3rd 5 Pegasus Genius ($7) 4th 2 Jetstar Eagle

Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (7-10) $20, (5-7) $11, (5-10) $65 Tierce $2213 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($2096 carried forward to the next race)

Quadro $247

RACE 5

1st 3 Kuantan Hill ($75-$16) 2nd 4 Iking ($9) 3rd 11 Magical Ten ($29) 4th 7 Aguero

Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (3-4) $18, (3-11) $95, (4-11) $26 Tierce $2940 Trio $601 Quartet No winner ($4038 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($2442 carried forward to the next race)

Scratching: 5 Special ID

RACE 6

1st 4 Nothing To Lose ($26-$7) 2nd 7 Flying Darci ($14) 3rd 2 Davinci ($8) 4th 5 Lika Tiger

Forecast $47 PlaceForecast (4-7) $19, (2-4) $9, (2-7) $15 Tierce $349 Trio $51 Quartet $4187 Quadro $71 Scratching: 6 Whirlwind

RACE 7

1st 4 Triple One D'Great ($28-$11) 2nd 3 Cherish ($5.10) 3rd 6 Hoffman ($9) 4th 1 D'Great Timing

Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (3-4) $18, (4-6) $19, (3-6) $10 Tierce $170

Trio $19 Quartet $290 Quadro $27

Scratchings: 9 Bahar, 11 Ebtihaal

RACE 8

1st 9 Don't Forget This ($32-$9) 2nd 8 Archaeology ($12) 3rd 6 Dark Express ($6) 4th 3 Blazing Steed

Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (8-9) $16, (6-9) $11, (6-8) $6 Tierce $674 Trio $168 Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $471

RACE 9

1st 2 Lee's Surprise ($16-$6) 2nd 9 Prince Nano ($19) 3rd 1 Heavenly Gift ($10) 4th 5 Triple Coin

Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (2-9) $10, (1-2) $8, (1-9) $26 Tierce $384 Trio $109 Quartet $1806 Quadro $111

RACE 10

Abandoned