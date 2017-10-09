Saturday’s Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Leap Of Faith ($16-$7) 2nd 4 D'Great Swift ($9) 3rd 5 Ultimate Hero ($7) 4th 12 Amongst The Stars
Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (4-7) $6, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $9 Tierce $94 Trio $19 Quartet $555 Quadro $35
Scratchings: 11 Good Gift, 14 Perfect Fixer
RACE 2
1st 3 Tilsworth Freddie ($23-$8) 2nd 6 Greenstone ($21) 3rd 1 En Lauder ($14) 4th 4 Tilsworth Frankie
Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (3-6) $11, (1-3) $5, (1-6) $26 Tierce $379 Trio $58 Quartet $965 Quadro $103
RACE 3
1st 4 Red Eastern ($22-$7) 2nd 6 D'Great Opulent ($15) 3rd 5 Butch Cassidy ($7) 4th 9 Prince Islander
Forecast $27 PlaceForecast (4-6) $30, (4-5) $19, (5-6) $23 Tierce $690 Trio $102 Quartet No winner ($814 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $75
Scratching: 3 Goldhill Princess
RACE 4
1st 7 Due Home ($24-$9) 2nd 10 Happy Amigo ($18) 3rd 5 Pegasus Genius ($7) 4th 2 Jetstar Eagle
Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (7-10) $20, (5-7) $11, (5-10) $65 Tierce $2213 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($2096 carried forward to the next race)
Quadro $247
RACE 5
1st 3 Kuantan Hill ($75-$16) 2nd 4 Iking ($9) 3rd 11 Magical Ten ($29) 4th 7 Aguero
Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (3-4) $18, (3-11) $95, (4-11) $26 Tierce $2940 Trio $601 Quartet No winner ($4038 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($2442 carried forward to the next race)
Scratching: 5 Special ID
RACE 6
1st 4 Nothing To Lose ($26-$7) 2nd 7 Flying Darci ($14) 3rd 2 Davinci ($8) 4th 5 Lika Tiger
Forecast $47 PlaceForecast (4-7) $19, (2-4) $9, (2-7) $15 Tierce $349 Trio $51 Quartet $4187 Quadro $71 Scratching: 6 Whirlwind
RACE 7
1st 4 Triple One D'Great ($28-$11) 2nd 3 Cherish ($5.10) 3rd 6 Hoffman ($9) 4th 1 D'Great Timing
Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (3-4) $18, (4-6) $19, (3-6) $10 Tierce $170
Trio $19 Quartet $290 Quadro $27
Scratchings: 9 Bahar, 11 Ebtihaal
RACE 8
1st 9 Don't Forget This ($32-$9) 2nd 8 Archaeology ($12) 3rd 6 Dark Express ($6) 4th 3 Blazing Steed
Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (8-9) $16, (6-9) $11, (6-8) $6 Tierce $674 Trio $168 Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $471
RACE 9
1st 2 Lee's Surprise ($16-$6) 2nd 9 Prince Nano ($19) 3rd 1 Heavenly Gift ($10) 4th 5 Triple Coin
Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (2-9) $10, (1-2) $8, (1-9) $26 Tierce $384 Trio $109 Quartet $1806 Quadro $111
RACE 10
Abandoned