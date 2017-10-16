Saturday’s Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Gold Power ($21-$6) 2nd 10 Good Gift ($11) 3rd 3 Meteor Two ($11)

4th 1 Pretty Able

Forecast $61 PlaceForecast (5-10) $20, (3-5) $6, (3-10) $13 Tierce $774

Trio $154 Quartet $1880 Quadro $63

RACE 2

1st 14 Purple Rain Lady ($29-$9)

2nd 11 D'Great Shine ($12) 3rd 3 Luck Happy ($17) 4th 4 Suntzu

Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (11-14) $14, (3-14) $27, (3-11) $18 Tierce $933

Trio $162 Quartet No winner ($492 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $209

Scratching: 8 Super Dragon

RACE 3

1st 3 Our Genius ($18-$6) 2nd 8 Flying Darci ($5.10) 3rd 1 Q Nine Magic ($11)

4th 5 Iking

Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (3-8) $4, (1-3) $11, (1-8) $6 Tierce $168

Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($1182 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $19

Scratchings: 6 Fast Rich, 15 Messi

RACE 4

1st 4 Tilsworth Freddie ($11-$5.10)

2nd 7 Street Tease ($19) 3rd 1 Great Scott ($9) 4th 2 Al Valore

Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (4-7) $7, (1-4) $4, (1-7) $5 Tierce $41 Trio $13

Quartet $81 Quadro $9

RACE 5

1st 5 Hennessy Dragon ($115-$34)

2nd 4 Whirlwind ($14) 3rd 3 Its Only Money ($5.10) 4th 9 Common Sense

Forecast $112

PlaceForecast (4-5) $33, (3-5) $8, (3-4) $23 Tierce $1459 Trio $142

Quartet No winner ($928 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $130

RACE 6

1st 9 Dark Express ($21-$8) 2nd 1 Colonel Lincoln ($17) 3rd 5 Mr No Problem ($12) 4th 11 Thong's Jiaqing

Forecast $75 PlaceForecast (1-9) $23, (5-9) $20, (1-5) $41 Tierce $1068

Trio $224 Quartet No winner ($2106 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $170

RACE 7

1st 5 Here Comes Thunder ($36-$8)

2nd 8 Red Sapphire ($5.10) 3rd 4 War Lord ($15) 4th 6 Our Friendly Diva

Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (5-8) $4, (4-5) $21, (4-8) $7 Tierce $223

Trio $28 Quartet $1662 Quadro $38

Scratchings: 3 Multiblue Rancho, 7 Po'de Ouro

RACE 8

1st 4 Archaeology ($23-$6) 2nd 2 Blazing Steed ($5.10) 3rd 11 Bull And Bear ($22) 4th 3 Mayweather

Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (2-4) $6, (4-11) $23, (2-11) $14 Tierce $902

Trio $155 Quartet No winner ($738 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's Ipoh meeting) Quadro $257

Scratching: 8 Loyalty's Angel