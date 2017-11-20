Saturday's Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 14 Pure Rabid ($15-$5.10) 2nd 6 D'Great Swift ($25) 3rd 4 Succession ($11) 4th 1 Drought Forecast $104 Place Forecast (6-14) $24, (4-14) $6, (4-6) $32 Tierce $882 Trio $145 Quartet No winner ($4364 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $240 Scratchings: 8 Bullish Luck, 13 Air Power

RACE 2

1st 6 Multiblue Shark ($27-$10) 2nd 7 Black Is Power ($24) 3rd 11 Amongst The Stars ($20) 4th 9 Numero Uno Forecast $78 Place Forecast (6-7) $22, (6-11) $35, (7-11) $116 Tierce $3203 Trio $220 Quartet No winner ($9034 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $332 Scratching: 10 Racing Man

RACE 3

1st 10 Empire Bay ($45-$11) 2nd 7 Highland Falcon ($12) 3rd 4 Rush ($8) 4th 6 Admeister Forecast $133 Place Forecast (7-10) $37, (4-10) $17, (4-7) $11 Tierce $393 Trio $50 Quartet $4010 Quadro $88 Scratchings: 3 Just Name It, 8 Luck Happy

RACE 4

1st 2 Porsence ($13-$5.10) 2nd 7 Whirlwind ($5.10) 3rd 12 War Lord ($31) 4th 4 Triple One D'Great Forecast $6 Place Forecast (2-7) $2.50, (2-12) $30, (7-12) $11 Tierce $194 Trio $38 Quartet $329 Quadro $21 Scratching: 8 Bercham

RACE 5

1st 10 Tidal Wave ($33-$15) 2nd 11 These Streets ($12) 3rd 13 Hello Sayang ($7) 4th 5 Stick Seeker Forecast $68 Place Forecast (10-11) $13, (10-13) $9, (11-13) $11 Tierce $1125 Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($616 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $270 Scratching: 1 Star Quality

RACE 6

1st 7 Robben ($13-$5.10) 2nd 1 Ghost Bank ($6) 3rd 9 Bold Passion ($19) 4th 3 D'Great Magic Forecast $40 Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (7-9) $9, (1-9) $9 Tierce $228 Trio $88 Quartet $1183 Quadro $69 Scratchings: 10 Flying Amiga, 11 Symphony Eclipse

RACE 7

1st 3 Here Comes Thunder ($104-$29) 2nd 5 Lee's Surprise ($23) 3rd 2 Cherish ($5.10) 4th 14 Zhan Shen Forecast $406 Place Forecast (3-5) $96, (2-3) $15, (2-5) $31 Tierce $8758 Trio $170 Quartet No winner ($754 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No Winner ($2260 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 8

1st 6 Field Force ($45-$11) 2nd 10 D'great Empress ($42) 3rd 4 Heirro ($19) 4th 8 Mr No Problem Forecast $1096 Place Forecast (6-10) $584, (4-6) $210, (4-10) $584 Tierce $5913 Trio No winner ($3258 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($1122 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($6780 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratching: 16 Brahms And Liszt

RACE 9

1st 15 Sparkler ($55-$11) 2nd 11 Loyalty's Angel ($18) 3rd 1 Super Dragon ($95) 4th 12 Dynamic Trio Forecast $104 Place Forecast (11-15) $21, (1-15) $345, (1-11) $321 Tierce No winner ($6670 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $4092 Quartet No winner ($2358 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($15670 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratching: 9 Anak Penang

RACE 10

1st 15 Aguero ($44-$11) 2nd 12 Iking ($19) 3rd 4 Mazandaran ($11) 4th 16 Sir Rally Forecast $397 Place Forecast (12-15) $59, (4-15) $13, (4-12) $26 Tierce $13951 Trio $1047 Quartet No winner ($3712 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia (Selangor) Meeting On 19/11/2017). Quadro $3389 Scratching: 2 Kuantan Hill