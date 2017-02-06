Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Claim ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Happy Amigo ($12)

3rd 10 Kim Salute ($9)

4th 8 November Success

Forecast $24. Place Forecast (2-5) $8, (2-10) $11, (5-10) $13. Tierce $130. Trio $48. Quartet No winner ($1178 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $344.Scratchings: 4 Buzz Man, 6 Don'tcallme Uncle.

RACE 2

1st 8 Jeram Glory ($54-$14)

2nd 6 No Nonsense ($12)

3rd 1 Dirac ($6)

4th 7 Winged Foot

Forecast $112. Place Forecast (6-8) $36, (1-8) $16, (1-6) $42. Tierce $6896. Trio $463. Quartet No winner ($3950 jackpot carried forward to next race).Quadro $161.

RACE 3

1st 2 Sea Master ($14-$9)

2nd 1 Fumio ($5.10)

3rd 11 Flying Horse ($27)

4th 9 Bull And Bear

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (2-11) $21, (1-11) $20. Tierce $189. Trio $55.Quartet $1701. Quadro $232.

RACE 4

1st 8 Full Bet ($12-$6)

2nd 6 Salahaddin ($13)

3rd 4 Cutting Torch ($9)

4th 11 True Identity

Forecast $23. Place Forecast (6-8) $9, (4-8) $6, (4-6) $19. Tierce $167. Trio $28.Quartet No winner ($1882 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $102.Scratching: 5 Full Meaning.

RACE 5

1st 2 Jeram Village ($13-$5.10)

2nd 3 Dancing Tsuru ($12)

3rd 4 Encosta Zone ($8)

4th 11 Aguero

Forecast $18. Place Forecast (2-3) $8, (2-4) $10, (3-4) $20. Tierce $159. Trio $41. Quartet $1090. Quadro $133.Scratching: 13 New York City.

RACE 6

1st 4 Star Choice ($14-$6)

2nd 5 Mario Attila ($7)

3rd 1 The Millionaire ($31)

4th 8 Lim's Mirage

Forecast $17. Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (1-4) $20, (1-5) $27. Tierce $470. Trio $130. Quartet No winner ($2266 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $260.Scratching: 13 Mr Epic.

RACE 7

1st 6 Ghost Emperor ($39-$9)

2nd 1 Justice World ($7)

3rd 3 Ideal Guide ($7)

4th 9 Lee Bank

Forecast $63. Place Forecast (1-6) $21, (3-6) $17, (1-3) $6. Tierce $448. Trio $55. Quartet $7635. Quadro $246.

RACE 8

1st 5 North Atlantic Ice ($28-$9)

2nd 4 Bankers Call ($11)

3rd 13 Zhuhai ($42)

4th 6 Spin Fire

Forecast $64. Place Forecast (4-5) $15, (5-13) $116, (4-13) $69. Tierce $2248. Trio $691. Quartet No winner ($1324 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $480.Scratchings: 3 Perfect Pearl, 8 Mogan's Pride, 14 Sacred Klass.

RACE 9

1st 11 Street Champ ($58-$11)

2nd 12 King Faalcon ($26)

3rd 5 Beauty Admire ($10)

4th 9 Cirrus

Forecast $437. Place Forecast (11-12) $33, (5-11) $20, (5-12) $26. Tierce $2799. Trio $326.Quartet No winner $2406 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting).Quadro $944.Scratchings: 15 King Of The Creek, 16 Black Tristar, 17 Perfect Fixer.