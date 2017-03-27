Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Ikto ($21-$9)
2nd 4 Uncle Glory ($18)
3rd 3 Good Vibrations ($6)
4th 9 Casper
Forecast $93. Place Forecast (4-10) $21, (3-10) $7, (3-4) $14. Tierce $365. Trio $50. Quartet $3084. Quadro $94.
RACE 2
1st 3 D'Great Wall ($17- $8)
2nd 11 You Never Know ($17)
3rd 7 Beauty Harmony ($34)
4th 6 Easy Ahead
Forecast $71. Place Forecast (3-11) $21, (3-7) $45, (7-11) $73. Tierce $1632. Trio $366. Quartet No winner ($1386 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner ($2838 jackpot carried forward to the next race.
RACE 3
1st 7 Mr Jai ($54-$17)
2nd 3 Wow ($8)
3rd 1 Crescendo ($102)
4th 2 Lim's Ranger
Forecast $49. Place Forecast (3-7) $19, (1-7) $230, (1-3) $83. Tierce $1932. Trio $775. Quartet No winner ($2982 jackpot carried forward to the next race) Quadro $1,852.
RACE 4
1st 12 Talisman ($145-$32)
2nd 4 D'Great Rich ($6)
3rd 3 Russell The Crowe ( $9)
4th 10 Celeritas
Forecast $99. Place Forecast (4-12) $46, (3-12) $56, (3-4) $10.
Tierce $5,841. Trio $106.
Quartet No winner ($7752 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $252.
RACE 5
1st 3 Taffetas ($20-$8)
2nd 2 Professor X ($6)
3rd 7 Righteo ($16)
4th 5 Ideal Guide
Forecast $15. Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (3-7) $13, (2-7) $16. Tierce $91. Trio $28. Quartet $630. Quadro $51.
RACE 6
1st 12 V Respect U ($153-$36)
2nd 6 Red Sapphire ($9)
3rd 11 Endurance ($11)
4th 10 Sing Energy
Forecast $373. PlaceForecast (6-12) $98, (11-12) $37, (6-11) $18. Tierce No winner ($10472 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $388.
Quartet No winner ($958 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $345.
RACE 7
1st 3 Dominate ($50-$11)
2nd 10 Whirlwind ($7)
3rd 9 D'Great Nimbus ($7)
4th 8 Magic Ranger
Forecast $14. Place Forecast (3-10) $5, (3-9) $10, (9-10) $4.
Tierce $902. Trio $72.
Quartet No winner ($2474 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $123.
RACE 8
1st 4 You Da One ($38-$11)
2nd 7 Blood Royal ($62)
3rd 9 Kabali ($8)
4th 2 Keeper's Princess
Forecast $556. PlaceForecast (4-7) $101, (4-9) $4, (7-9) $52.
Tierce $3541. Trio $292.
Quartet No winner ($6822 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $145.
RACE 9
1st 2 Chateauneuf Dupape ($34-$9)
2nd 11 Flying Horse ($9)
3rd 10 Conquistador ($21)
4th 5 Chinese Street
Forecast $101. PlaceForecast (2-11) $38, (2-10) $64, (10-11) $57.
Tierce $3,758. Trio $529.
Quartet No winner ($12154 jackpot carried forward to the following day). Quadro $952.