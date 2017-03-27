Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Ikto ($21-$9)

2nd 4 Uncle Glory ($18)

3rd 3 Good Vibrations ($6)

4th 9 Casper

Forecast $93. Place Forecast (4-10) $21, (3-10) $7, (3-4) $14. Tierce $365. Trio $50. Quartet $3084. Quadro $94.

RACE 2

1st 3 D'Great Wall ($17- $8)

2nd 11 You Never Know ($17)

3rd 7 Beauty Harmony ($34)

4th 6 Easy Ahead

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (3-11) $21, (3-7) $45, (7-11) $73. Tierce $1632. Trio $366. Quartet No winner ($1386 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner ($2838 jackpot carried forward to the next race.

RACE 3

1st 7 Mr Jai ($54-$17)

2nd 3 Wow ($8)

3rd 1 Crescendo ($102)

4th 2 Lim's Ranger

Forecast $49. Place Forecast (3-7) $19, (1-7) $230, (1-3) $83. Tierce $1932. Trio $775. Quartet No winner ($2982 jackpot carried forward to the next race) Quadro $1,852.

RACE 4

1st 12 Talisman ($145-$32)

2nd 4 D'Great Rich ($6)

3rd 3 Russell The Crowe ( $9)

4th 10 Celeritas

Forecast $99. Place Forecast (4-12) $46, (3-12) $56, (3-4) $10.

Tierce $5,841. Trio $106.

Quartet No winner ($7752 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $252.

RACE 5

1st 3 Taffetas ($20-$8)

2nd 2 Professor X ($6)

3rd 7 Righteo ($16)

4th 5 Ideal Guide

Forecast $15. Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (3-7) $13, (2-7) $16. Tierce $91. Trio $28. Quartet $630. Quadro $51.

RACE 6

1st 12 V Respect U ($153-$36)

2nd 6 Red Sapphire ($9)

3rd 11 Endurance ($11)

4th 10 Sing Energy

Forecast $373. PlaceForecast (6-12) $98, (11-12) $37, (6-11) $18. Tierce No winner ($10472 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $388.

Quartet No winner ($958 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $345.

RACE 7

1st 3 Dominate ($50-$11)

2nd 10 Whirlwind ($7)

3rd 9 D'Great Nimbus ($7)

4th 8 Magic Ranger

Forecast $14. Place Forecast (3-10) $5, (3-9) $10, (9-10) $4.

Tierce $902. Trio $72.

Quartet No winner ($2474 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $123.

RACE 8

1st 4 You Da One ($38-$11)

2nd 7 Blood Royal ($62)

3rd 9 Kabali ($8)

4th 2 Keeper's Princess

Forecast $556. PlaceForecast (4-7) $101, (4-9) $4, (7-9) $52.

Tierce $3541. Trio $292.

Quartet No winner ($6822 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $145.

RACE 9

1st 2 Chateauneuf Dupape ($34-$9)

2nd 11 Flying Horse ($9)

3rd 10 Conquistador ($21)

4th 5 Chinese Street

Forecast $101. PlaceForecast (2-11) $38, (2-10) $64, (10-11) $57.

Tierce $3,758. Trio $529.

Quartet No winner ($12154 jackpot carried forward to the following day). Quadro $952.