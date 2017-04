Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 10 Don'tcallme Uncle ($37-$10)

2nd 8 Happy Amigo ($9)

3rd 9 Lazaroo ($10)

4th 13 Amped

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (8-10) $7, (9-10) $12, (8-9) $7. Tierce $265.

Trio $48. Quartet No winner ($4468 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $105.

Scratchings: 5 Esperanza, 16 Bull And Bear.

RACE 2

1st 6 Dirac ($24-$9)

2nd 7 Ace Surprise ($15)

3rd 3 Mr Epic ($88)

4th 14 Lucostar

Forecast $89. PlaceForecast (6-7) $26, (3-6) $150, (3-7) $167.

Tierce $7546. Trio $1613.

Quartet No winner ($6272 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2128 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 13 Zac Suggestion.

RACE 3

1st 4 Sayang Me ($34-$11)

2nd 2 Condado ($9)

3rd 5 Semifreddo ($19)

4th 7 Swan Song

Forecast $191. PlaceForecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $16, (2-5) $17.

Tierce $644. Trio $158.

Quartet $5610. Quadro $301.

RACE 4

1st 3 Zhuhai ($36-$11)

2nd 1 Tarzan Boy ($8)

3rd 5 Elegent ($57)

4th 10 Eclipse Star

Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (1-3) $9, (3-5) $102, (1-5) $68.

Tierce $1015. Trio $275.

Quartet No winner ($1234 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $530.

RACE 5

1st 4 The Millionaire ($26-$10)

2nd 6 Remember Me ($5.10)

3rd 3 Jeram Village ($8)

4th 12 Lim's Admiral

Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (4-6) $10, (3-4) $5, (3-6) $12.

Tierce $113. Trio $32.

Quartet No winner ($2618 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $452.

Scratchings: 11 Dominate, 16 Full Bet.

RACE 6

1st 5 Mr Paulandre ($109-$24)

2nd 14 Happy Eddington ($20)

3rd 4 Dancing Tsuru ($5.10)

4th 1 Lucky Dapper

Forecast $316. PlaceForecast (5-14) $64, (4-5) $15, (4-14) $21.

Tierce $1436. Trio $125.

Quartet No winner ($4574 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2694 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 15 Amazing.

RACE 7

1st 8 Sea World ($36-$13)

2nd 3 Listen ($7)

3rd 6 Justice World ($9)

4th 7 The Omega Man

Forecast $47. PlaceForecast (3-8) $17, (6-8) $8, (3-6) $6.

Tierce $183. Trio $26.

Quartet $2683. Quadro $87.

Scratching: 15 Ideal Guide.

RACE 8

1st 5 Lord Of Shanghai ($8-$5.10)

2nd 10 Cutting Torch ($41)

3rd 15 Swiss Bank ($25)

4th 4 Keeper's Princess

Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (5-10) $25, (5-15) $12, (10-15) $134.

Tierce $1548. Trio $294.

Quartet No winner ($1608 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2426.

Scratchings: 14 Anak Penang, 16 Rising Star, 17 Fledgeling.

RACE 9

1st 6 Eastern Towkay ($23-$8)

2nd 4 Kabali ($10)

3rd 7 Black Tristar ($16)

4th 5 Street Champ

Forecast $27.

PlaceForecast (4-6) $15, (6-7) $15, (4-7) $20.

Tierce $532.

Trio $124.

Quartet $1302.

Quadro $43.

RACE 10

Abandoned/refund.