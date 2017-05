Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Good Vibrations ($30-$7) 2nd 12 Dubleo Beauty ($33) 3rd 3 D'great Victory ($5.10) 4th 10 My Touch

Forecast $194. PlaceForecast (4-12) $44, (3-4) $17, (3-12) $42. Tierce $935.

Trio $199. Quartet $1328. Quadro $257.

Scratching: 13 Happy Amigo.

RACE 2

1st 7 Bail Out ($37-$8) 2nd 2 Barker Road Kid ($19) 3rd 1 Tilsworth Mali ($5.10) 4th 6 Vagabond

Forecast $114. PlaceForecast (2-7) $19, (1-7) $14, (1-2) $20. Tierce $722. Trio $74. Quartet No winner ($790 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1637.

Scratching: 10 Prince Nano.

RACE 3

1st 2 Mister Miyagi ($63-$11) 2nd 11 Twodollarmuppet ($9) 3rd 3 D'Great Spirit ($16) 4th 10 Rush-More

Forecast $89. PlaceForecast (2-11) $22, (2-3) $34, (3-11) $15. Tierce $670.

Trio $250. Quartet No winner ($1706 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($3176 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 9 Trumps Up.

RACE 4

1st 2 Lucky Sixtysix ($15-$9) 2nd 6 Gazoo ($9) 3rd 7 Alien ($36) 4th 4 Acme

Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (2-6) $9, (2-7) $31, (6-7) $36. Tierce $550.

Trio $175. Quartet No winner ($3562 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $739. Scratching: 13 Just Duit.

RACE 5

1st 1 Zhuhai ($106-$27) 2nd 5 Tarzan Boy ($5.10) 3rd 8 D'Great Eminence ($16) 4th 12 Eclipse Star

Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (1-5) $14, (1-8) $25, (5-8) $5.

Tierce $466. Trio $56.

Quartet $1497. Quadro $42.

RACE 6

1st 8 Kabali ($17-$9) 2nd 7 Lord Of Shanghai ($5.10) 3rd 5 Sayang Me ($16)

4th 4 Greenstone

Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (7-8) $11, (5-8) $17, (5-7) $26. Tierce $328.

Trio $75. Quartet $801. Quadro $60.

RACE 7

1st 1 Kiss Me ($22-$6) 2nd 3 Reysha ($5.10) 3rd 8 Little Man ($17)

4th 9 Perfect Fixer

Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (1-3) $12, (1-8) $18, (3-8) $14. Tierce $299.

Trio $88. Quartet No winner ($2116 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $121.

RACE 8

1st 9 Flying Ahead ($76-$19) 2nd 2 Elf's Dream ($18) 3rd 6 Secret Spice ($9)

4th 1 D'Great Wall

Forecast $242. PlaceForecast (2-9) $71, (6-9) $21, (2-6) $23. Tierce $1019. Trio $211. Quartet No winner ($4638 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $305.

RACE 9

1st 8 D'Great Hawk ($84-$17) 2nd 2 Cutting Torch ($11) 3rd 12 Tavan Bogd ($18) 4th 3 Fledgeling

Forecast $97. PlaceForecast (2-8) $40, (8-12) $84, (2-12) $23.

Tierce $3676. Trio $318.

Quartet No winner ($7734 jackpot carried forward to next Selangor meeting).

Quadro $2206.