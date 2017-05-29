Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Arlo ($29-$5.10)
2nd 1 D'Great Hawk ($42)
3rd 5 Champagne Rose ($22)
4th 8 Military Star
Forecast $258.
PlaceForecast (1-10) $67, (5-10) $22, (1-5) $67.
Tierce $2279. Trio $300.
Quartet No winner ($1504 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $680.
RACE 2
1st 5 Fox Treasure ($31-$9)
2nd 7 Dubleo Beauty ($8)
3rd 6 Mystic Warrior ($12)
4th 13 Gold Star Princess
Forecast $14.
PlaceForecast (5-7) $26, (5-6) $22, (6-7) $12.
Tierce $599. Trio $75.
Quartet No winner ($2110 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $816.
Scratching: 9 Will Be Better
RACE 3
1st 2 Wow ($23-$9)
2nd 6 Full Bet ($5.10)
3rd 3 Birralee Road ($5.10)
4th 10 Swan Song
Forecast $33.
PlaceForecast (2-6) $13, (2-3) $6, (3-6) $6.
Tierce $345. Trio $31.
Quartet $1349. Quadro $66.
Scratchings: 1 Polo Boy, 4 Jazz It Up
RACE 4
1st 8 D'Great Era ($67-$18)
2nd 3 Lim's Admiral ($10)
3rd 9 D'Great Vulture ($7)
4th 7 Amazing
Forecast $75.
PlaceForecast (3-8) $20, (8-9) $20, (3-9) $14.
Tierce $2044. Trio $100.
Quartet No winner ($1134 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1209.
RACE 5
1st 9 D'Great Eminence ($27-$6)
2nd 4 Spin Fire ($13)
3rd 6 Kaiser ($19)
4th 5 Gold Kids
Forecast $108.
PlaceForecast (4-9) $20, (6-9) $40, (4-6) $26.
Tierce $2070. Trio $278.
Quartet No winner ($2674 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $223.
RACE 6
1st 11 Just Duit ($109-$26)
2nd 1 Eclipse Star ($12)
3rd 10 Brilliant Star ($80)
4th 8 Chase The Dream
Forecast $141.
PlaceForecast (1-11) $46, (10-11) $298, (1-10) $156.
Tierce $12908. Trio $2125.
Quartet No winner ($6262 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $651.
Scratching: 13 Sea Horizon
RACE 7
1st 8 Good Vibrations ($29-$11)
2nd 7 Barker Road Kid ($6)
3rd 9 Flying Neko ($11)
4th 6 Heirro
Forecast $20.
PlaceForecast (7-8) $8, (8-9) $12, (7-9) $9.
Tierce $142. Trio $32.
Quartet $3362. Quadro $193.
Scratching: 10 Valberry
RACE 8
1st 5 Tidal Wave ($15-$7)
2nd 11 D'Great Rich ($9)
3rd 1 All Serene ($11)
4th 2 Zhuhai
Forecast $18.
PlaceForecast (5-11) $5, (1-5) $14, (1-11) $21.
Tierce $285. Trio $55.
Quartet $612.
Quadro $90.
RACE 9
1st 4 Captain Jazz ($52-$17)
2nd 3 Battle Horse ($6)
3rd 11 Beautiful Baby ($9)
4th 5 Pachelbel's Canon
Forecast $76
PlaceForecast (3-4) $14, (4-11) $57, (3-11) $69.
Tierce $821.
Trio $307.
Quartet No winner ($1166 Gross jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia (Penang) meeting).
Quadro $597.
Scratching: 2 Wild Geese
RACE 10 and RACE 11
(Abandoned due to adverse weather condition).