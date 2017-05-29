Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 10 Arlo ($29-$5.10)

2nd 1 D'Great Hawk ($42)

3rd 5 Champagne Rose ($22)

4th 8 Military Star

Forecast $258.

PlaceForecast (1-10) $67, (5-10) $22, (1-5) $67.

Tierce $2279. Trio $300.

Quartet No winner ($1504 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $680.

RACE 2

1st 5 Fox Treasure ($31-$9)

2nd 7 Dubleo Beauty ($8)

3rd 6 Mystic Warrior ($12)

4th 13 Gold Star Princess

Forecast $14.

PlaceForecast (5-7) $26, (5-6) $22, (6-7) $12.

Tierce $599. Trio $75.

Quartet No winner ($2110 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $816.

Scratching: 9 Will Be Better

RACE 3

1st 2 Wow ($23-$9)

2nd 6 Full Bet ($5.10)

3rd 3 Birralee Road ($5.10)

4th 10 Swan Song

Forecast $33.

PlaceForecast (2-6) $13, (2-3) $6, (3-6) $6.

Tierce $345. Trio $31.

Quartet $1349. Quadro $66.

Scratchings: 1 Polo Boy, 4 Jazz It Up

RACE 4

1st 8 D'Great Era ($67-$18)

2nd 3 Lim's Admiral ($10)

3rd 9 D'Great Vulture ($7)

4th 7 Amazing

Forecast $75.

PlaceForecast (3-8) $20, (8-9) $20, (3-9) $14.

Tierce $2044. Trio $100.

Quartet No winner ($1134 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1209.

RACE 5

1st 9 D'Great Eminence ($27-$6)

2nd 4 Spin Fire ($13)

3rd 6 Kaiser ($19)

4th 5 Gold Kids

Forecast $108.

PlaceForecast (4-9) $20, (6-9) $40, (4-6) $26.

Tierce $2070. Trio $278.

Quartet No winner ($2674 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $223.

RACE 6

1st 11 Just Duit ($109-$26)

2nd 1 Eclipse Star ($12)

3rd 10 Brilliant Star ($80)

4th 8 Chase The Dream

Forecast $141.

PlaceForecast (1-11) $46, (10-11) $298, (1-10) $156.

Tierce $12908. Trio $2125.

Quartet No winner ($6262 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $651.

Scratching: 13 Sea Horizon

RACE 7

1st 8 Good Vibrations ($29-$11)

2nd 7 Barker Road Kid ($6)

3rd 9 Flying Neko ($11)

4th 6 Heirro

Forecast $20.

PlaceForecast (7-8) $8, (8-9) $12, (7-9) $9.

Tierce $142. Trio $32.

Quartet $3362. Quadro $193.

Scratching: 10 Valberry

RACE 8

1st 5 Tidal Wave ($15-$7)

2nd 11 D'Great Rich ($9)

3rd 1 All Serene ($11)

4th 2 Zhuhai

Forecast $18.

PlaceForecast (5-11) $5, (1-5) $14, (1-11) $21.

Tierce $285. Trio $55.

Quartet $612.

Quadro $90.

RACE 9

1st 4 Captain Jazz ($52-$17)

2nd 3 Battle Horse ($6)

3rd 11 Beautiful Baby ($9)

4th 5 Pachelbel's Canon

Forecast $76

PlaceForecast (3-4) $14, (4-11) $57, (3-11) $69.

Tierce $821.

Trio $307.

Quartet No winner ($1166 Gross jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia (Penang) meeting).

Quadro $597.

Scratching: 2 Wild Geese

RACE 10 and RACE 11

(Abandoned due to adverse weather condition).