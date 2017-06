Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Uncle Glory ($40-$15)

2nd 8 Will Be Better ($6)

3rd 2 Rise Up The Rank ($10)

4th 10 Easy Ahead

Forecast $46. PlaceForecast (5-8) $14, (2-5) $20, (2-8) $16. Tierce $590. Trio $55. Quartet No winner ($1486 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $269.

Scratching: 7 Silent Dreams

RACE 2

1st 10 Here Comes Thunder ($50-$13)

2nd 8 D'Great Wall ($8)

3rd 2 Lim's Ranger ($14)

4th 11 Happy Family

Forecast $33. PlaceForecast (8-10) $23, (2-10) $39, (2-8) $12. Tierce $2984. Trio $160. Quartet No winner ($2916 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $707.

RACE 3

1st 4 Bukit Subang ($44-$7)

2nd 11 Uncle Polo ($15)

3rd 3 Kabali ($9)

4th 6 Amazing

Forecast $93. PlaceForecast (4-11) $35, (3-4) $24, (3-11) $26. Tierce $1379. Trio $267. Quartet No winner ($5856 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $515.

RACE 4

1st 4 D'Great Eminence ($26-$10)

2nd 5 Totality ($6)

3rd 7 Spin Fire ($13)

4th 3 Its Only Money

Forecast $33. PlaceForecast (4-5) $12, (4-7) $7, (5-7) $17. Tierce $172. Trio $37. Quartet $1543. Quadro $48.

RACES 5 TO 9 WERE ABANDONED DUE TO ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITION.