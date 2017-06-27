Saturday’s Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Champagne Rose ($109-$25)
2nd 6 Dubleo Beauty ($6)
3rd 4 Dragon Walk ($11)
4th 3 Fiorella
Forecast $108. PlaceForecast (6-8) $25, (4-8) $24, (4-6) $4. Tierce $584.
Trio $74. Quartet $1075. Quadro $103.
RACE 2
1st 6 Arlo ($11-$5.10)
2nd 8 Buzz Man ($29)
3rd 4 Chino Diablo ($12)
4th 2 Beauty Admire
Forecast $93. PlaceForecast (6-8) $29, (4-6) $17, (4-8) $78. Tierce $2008.
Trio $214. Quartet No winner ($952 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $766.
Scratching: 1 See For Yourself
RACE 3
1st 5 Dirac ($12-$6)
2nd 1 Good Vibrations ($6)
3rd 2 Cutting Torch ($10)
4th 3 Tilsworth Mali
Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-5) $18, (2-5) $11, (1-2) $12. Tierce $289.
Trio $46. Quartet $809. Quadro $41.
RACE 4
1st 10 Smoothly ($14-$8)
2nd 7 Golden Dragon ($17)
3rd 4 Mr Dreyfuss ($27)
4th 8 More Power
Forecast $16. PlaceForecast (7-10) $21, (4-10) $33, (4-7) $83. Tierce $422.
Trio $154. Quartet No winner ($1638 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $297.
RACE 5
1st 8 Value Of Justice ($34-$14)
2nd 1 Kabali ($7)
3rd 9 Megusto ($10)
4th 5 Arc Cara
Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (1-8) $7, (8-9) $26, (1-9) $22. Tierce $783.
Trio $130. Quartet No winner ($5486 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $834.
RACE 6
1st 5 You Are Genius ($10-$5.10)
2nd 6 Full Meaning ($17)
3rd 10 Satellite Genius ($6)
4th 1 Prohibition
Forecast $63. PlaceForecast (5-6) $4, (5-10) $7, (6-10) $28. Tierce $235.
Trio $63. Quartet $1872. Quadro $435.
Scratchings: 3 Keepitconfidential, 4 Elf's Dream, 7 Meteor garden
RACE 7
1st 7 Blood Royal ($35-$14)
2nd 2 Black Tristar ($5.10)
3rd 1 Drought ($14)
4th 11 King Faalcon
Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (2-7) $10, (1-7) $50, (1-2) $19. Tierce $337.
Trio $83. Quartet No winner ($1464 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $132.
Scratchings: 13 King Of The Creek, 14 Polo Matsr, 15 Street Champ
RACE 8
1st 7 Rainbow Fish ($15-$5.10)
2nd 4 Chinese Street ($41)
3rd 8 Take A Bow ($11)
4th 2 D'Great Swift
Forecast $141. PlaceForecast (4-7) $33, (7-8) $5, (4-8) $23. Tierce $571.
Trio $80. Quartet No winner ($2800 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $921.
Scratchings: 5 Turbo, 14 Amongst The Stars, 15 Teen Angel
RACE 9
1st 4 Soon Seeker ($30-$12)
2nd 8 Fly High ($8)
3rd 9 Swiss Bank ($23)
4th 3 Little Lion
Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (4-8) $9, (4-9) $73, (8-9) $40. Tierce $1037.
Trio $215. Quartet No winner ($7288 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's KL Race 1). Quadro $556.
SUNDAY’S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Polo Boy ($12-$5.10)
2nd 7 Barker Road Kid ($14)
3rd 6 Semifreddo ($31)
4th 8 Chase The Dream
Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (2-7) $7, (2-6) $28, (6-7) $25. Tierce $556.
Trio $135. Quartet $2466. Quadro $176.
RACE 2
1st 5 Eagle Soar ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Lim's Ranger ($10)
3rd 7 No Money No Talk ($49)
4th 6 Dawn Of The World
Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (1-5) $13, (5-7) $38, (1-7) $38. Tierce $1089.
Trio $217. Quartet No winner ($1510 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $735.
Scratching: 10 Surprise Surprise
RACE 3
1st 3 D'Great Spirit ($12-$5.10)
2nd 5 Magical Banker ($10)
3rd 9 Brilliant Star ($17)
4th 8 Machung Star
Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (3-5) $9, (3-9) $10, (5-9) $17. Tierce $92.
Trio $32. Quartet $240. Quadro $33.
Scratching: 13 Steering
RACE 4
1st 10 High Tensile ($164-$40)
2nd 2 Mazandaran ($11)
3rd 6 Clip The Ticket ($10)
4th 5 Segar The Best
Forecast $277. PlaceForecast (2-10) $105, (6-10) $81, (2-6) $36.
Tierce $9128. Trio $2744.
Quartet No winner ($2106 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $3825.
Scratching: 12 Good Mummy
RACE 5
1st 10 Wow ($41-$10)
2nd 3 Happy Sixtysix ($32)
3rd 2 Zhuhai ($6)
4th 9 Spade Of Ace
Forecast $422. Place Forecast (3-10) $86, (2-10) $11, (2-3) $60. Tierce $7387.
Trio $346. Quartet No winner ($7946 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1574.
RACE 6
1st 1 Panda Bomb ($8-$5.10)
2nd 2 Tarzan Boy ($10)
3rd 7 Mirotic ($18)
4th 3 Fraser
Forecast $8. PlaceForecast (1-2) $3, (1-7) $12, (2-7) $13. Tierce $54. Trio $25.
Quartet $569. Quadro $82.
Scratching: 9 Yendor
RACE 7
1st 6 Tidal Wave ($26-$10)
2nd 4 Rebel Fury ($17)
3rd 7 Magical Talent ($46)
4th 12 Righteo
Forecast $81. Place Forecast (4-6) $21, (6-7) $101, (4-7) $96. Tierce $6665.
Trio $813. Quartet No winner ($596 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1780 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 13 Mister Miyagi
RACE 8
1st 8 Brilliant Deal ($79-$23)
2nd 2 Harrys Pal ($32)
3rd 4 D'Great Conqueror ($5.10)
4th 11 High Troja
Forecast $385. PlaceForecast (2-8) $138, (4-8) $30, (2-4) $35. Tierce $4023. Trio $275. Quartet No winner ($1880 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $443.
RACE 9
1st 11 Fast Rich ($46-$16)
2nd 1 Encosta Zone ($5.10)
3rd 3 Wonderful Surprise ($27)
4th 6 Street Of London
Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (1-11) $13, (3-11) $30, (1-3) $16. Tierce $493.
Trio $75. Quartet No winner ($7014 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $820.