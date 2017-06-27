Saturday’s Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 8 Champagne Rose ($109-$25)

2nd 6 Dubleo Beauty ($6)

3rd 4 Dragon Walk ($11)

4th 3 Fiorella

Forecast $108. PlaceForecast (6-8) $25, (4-8) $24, (4-6) $4. Tierce $584.

Trio $74. Quartet $1075. Quadro $103.

RACE 2

1st 6 Arlo ($11-$5.10)

2nd 8 Buzz Man ($29)

3rd 4 Chino Diablo ($12)

4th 2 Beauty Admire

Forecast $93. PlaceForecast (6-8) $29, (4-6) $17, (4-8) $78. Tierce $2008.

Trio $214. Quartet No winner ($952 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $766.

Scratching: 1 See For Yourself

RACE 3

1st 5 Dirac ($12-$6)

2nd 1 Good Vibrations ($6)

3rd 2 Cutting Torch ($10)

4th 3 Tilsworth Mali

Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-5) $18, (2-5) $11, (1-2) $12. Tierce $289.

Trio $46. Quartet $809. Quadro $41.

RACE 4

1st 10 Smoothly ($14-$8)

2nd 7 Golden Dragon ($17)

3rd 4 Mr Dreyfuss ($27)

4th 8 More Power

Forecast $16. PlaceForecast (7-10) $21, (4-10) $33, (4-7) $83. Tierce $422.

Trio $154. Quartet No winner ($1638 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $297.

RACE 5

1st 8 Value Of Justice ($34-$14)

2nd 1 Kabali ($7)

3rd 9 Megusto ($10)

4th 5 Arc Cara

Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (1-8) $7, (8-9) $26, (1-9) $22. Tierce $783.

Trio $130. Quartet No winner ($5486 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $834.

RACE 6

1st 5 You Are Genius ($10-$5.10)

2nd 6 Full Meaning ($17)

3rd 10 Satellite Genius ($6)

4th 1 Prohibition

Forecast $63. PlaceForecast (5-6) $4, (5-10) $7, (6-10) $28. Tierce $235.

Trio $63. Quartet $1872. Quadro $435.

Scratchings: 3 Keepitconfidential, 4 Elf's Dream, 7 Meteor garden

RACE 7

1st 7 Blood Royal ($35-$14)

2nd 2 Black Tristar ($5.10)

3rd 1 Drought ($14)

4th 11 King Faalcon

Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (2-7) $10, (1-7) $50, (1-2) $19. Tierce $337.

Trio $83. Quartet No winner ($1464 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $132.

Scratchings: 13 King Of The Creek, 14 Polo Matsr, 15 Street Champ

RACE 8

1st 7 Rainbow Fish ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Chinese Street ($41)

3rd 8 Take A Bow ($11)

4th 2 D'Great Swift

Forecast $141. PlaceForecast (4-7) $33, (7-8) $5, (4-8) $23. Tierce $571.

Trio $80. Quartet No winner ($2800 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $921.

Scratchings: 5 Turbo, 14 Amongst The Stars, 15 Teen Angel

RACE 9

1st 4 Soon Seeker ($30-$12)

2nd 8 Fly High ($8)

3rd 9 Swiss Bank ($23)

4th 3 Little Lion

Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (4-8) $9, (4-9) $73, (8-9) $40. Tierce $1037.

Trio $215. Quartet No winner ($7288 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's KL Race 1). Quadro $556.

SUNDAY’S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 2 Polo Boy ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 Barker Road Kid ($14)

3rd 6 Semifreddo ($31)

4th 8 Chase The Dream

Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (2-7) $7, (2-6) $28, (6-7) $25. Tierce $556.

Trio $135. Quartet $2466. Quadro $176.

RACE 2

1st 5 Eagle Soar ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Lim's Ranger ($10)

3rd 7 No Money No Talk ($49)

4th 6 Dawn Of The World

Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (1-5) $13, (5-7) $38, (1-7) $38. Tierce $1089.

Trio $217. Quartet No winner ($1510 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $735.

Scratching: 10 Surprise Surprise

RACE 3

1st 3 D'Great Spirit ($12-$5.10)

2nd 5 Magical Banker ($10)

3rd 9 Brilliant Star ($17)

4th 8 Machung Star

Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (3-5) $9, (3-9) $10, (5-9) $17. Tierce $92.

Trio $32. Quartet $240. Quadro $33.

Scratching: 13 Steering

RACE 4

1st 10 High Tensile ($164-$40)

2nd 2 Mazandaran ($11)

3rd 6 Clip The Ticket ($10)

4th 5 Segar The Best

Forecast $277. PlaceForecast (2-10) $105, (6-10) $81, (2-6) $36.

Tierce $9128. Trio $2744.

Quartet No winner ($2106 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $3825.

Scratching: 12 Good Mummy

RACE 5

1st 10 Wow ($41-$10)

2nd 3 Happy Sixtysix ($32)

3rd 2 Zhuhai ($6)

4th 9 Spade Of Ace

Forecast $422. Place Forecast (3-10) $86, (2-10) $11, (2-3) $60. Tierce $7387.

Trio $346. Quartet No winner ($7946 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1574.

RACE 6

1st 1 Panda Bomb ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Tarzan Boy ($10)

3rd 7 Mirotic ($18)

4th 3 Fraser

Forecast $8. PlaceForecast (1-2) $3, (1-7) $12, (2-7) $13. Tierce $54. Trio $25.

Quartet $569. Quadro $82.

Scratching: 9 Yendor

RACE 7

1st 6 Tidal Wave ($26-$10)

2nd 4 Rebel Fury ($17)

3rd 7 Magical Talent ($46)

4th 12 Righteo

Forecast $81. Place Forecast (4-6) $21, (6-7) $101, (4-7) $96. Tierce $6665.

Trio $813. Quartet No winner ($596 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1780 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 13 Mister Miyagi

RACE 8

1st 8 Brilliant Deal ($79-$23)

2nd 2 Harrys Pal ($32)

3rd 4 D'Great Conqueror ($5.10)

4th 11 High Troja

Forecast $385. PlaceForecast (2-8) $138, (4-8) $30, (2-4) $35. Tierce $4023. Trio $275. Quartet No winner ($1880 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $443.

RACE 9

1st 11 Fast Rich ($46-$16)

2nd 1 Encosta Zone ($5.10)

3rd 3 Wonderful Surprise ($27)

4th 6 Street Of London

Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (1-11) $13, (3-11) $30, (1-3) $16. Tierce $493.

Trio $75. Quartet No winner ($7014 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $820.