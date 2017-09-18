Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Grande Affare ($32-$7)
2nd 6 Buzz Man ($10)
3rd 5 Military Star ($10)
4th 4 Manmadhan
Forecast $60 PlaceForecast (1-6) $18, (1-5) $8, (5-6) $8 Tierce $776
Trio $65 Quartet $2031 Quadro $138
RACE 2
1st 4 Super Joy ($13-$7)
2nd 13 Rise Up The Rank ($11)
3rd 2 Jango ($48)
4th 1 Civil Union
Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (4-13) $11, (2-4) $48, (2-13) $121 Tierce $2108
Trio $1259 Quartet No winner ($816 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $624Scratching: 3 Fox Treasure
RACE 3
1st 4 Avanti ($16-$7)
2nd 1 Black Thorn ($8)
3rd 5 Dragon Walk ($10)
4th 8 Spin Fire
Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (4-5) $4, (1-5) $8 Tierce $160 Trio $38 Quartet $1251 Quadro $187 Scratching: 6 Super Good
RACE 4
1st 2 D'Great Era ($21-$6)
2nd 9 Tilsworth Mali ($11)
3rd 6 Flying Neko ($6)
4th 4 Spade Of Ace
Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (2-9) $7, (2-6) $6, (6-9) $9 Tierce $303
Trio $33 Quartet $501 Quadro $75
Scratching: 13 Lim's Battle
RACE 5
1st 2 D'Great Vulture ($22-$6)
2nd 11 No Nonsense ($14)
3rd 4 Sandy Might ($12)
4th 8 Elegent
Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (2-11) $8, (2-4) $9, (4-11) $16 Tierce $427 Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($970 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $866
RACE 6
1st 9 Take A Bow ($25-$10)
2nd 5 Mystic Warrior ($8)
3rd 8 Numero Uno ($29)
4th 4 Blademeister
Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (5-9) $6, (8-9) $58, (5-8) $184 Tierce $895 Trio $395 Quartet No winner ($2410 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $200 Scratchings: 13 Air Power
RACE 7
1st 7 Stick Seeker ($76-$16)
2nd 11 Panda Bomb ($7)
3rd 9 Mr Paulandre ($14)
4th 4 Real Mean
Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (7-11) $10, (7-9) $19, (9-11) $13 Tierce $1916 Trio $110 Quartet No winner ($5972 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $115 Scratchings: 6 Ghost Emperor, 14 Metier Star, 15 The Omega Man
RACE 8
1st 7 Sacred Spin ($27-$9)
2nd 2 Value Of Justice ($9)
3rd 9 Dawn Of The World ($15)
4th 4 Magical Talent
Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (2-7) $5, (7-9) $16, (2-9) $14 Tierce $92
Trio $18 Quartet $2080 Quadro $84
Scratching: 5 Kabali
RACE 9
1st 9 It's Done Mate ($64-$18)
2nd 1 Lim's Mirage ($10)
3rd 3 Verglatica ($6)
4th 6 Polo Master
Forecast $67 PlaceForecast (1-9) $25, (3-9) $16, (1-3) $5 Tierce $475
Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($1154 jackpot carried forward to next Kuala Lumpur's meeting on 17/0/17). Quadro $1951 Scratchings: 11 King Faalcon, 14 Satellite Legend