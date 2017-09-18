Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Grande Affare ($32-$7)

2nd 6 Buzz Man ($10)

3rd 5 Military Star ($10)

4th 4 Manmadhan

Forecast $60 PlaceForecast (1-6) $18, (1-5) $8, (5-6) $8 Tierce $776

Trio $65 Quartet $2031 Quadro $138

RACE 2

1st 4 Super Joy ($13-$7)

2nd 13 Rise Up The Rank ($11)

3rd 2 Jango ($48)

4th 1 Civil Union

Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (4-13) $11, (2-4) $48, (2-13) $121 Tierce $2108

Trio $1259 Quartet No winner ($816 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $624Scratching: 3 Fox Treasure

RACE 3

1st 4 Avanti ($16-$7)

2nd 1 Black Thorn ($8)

3rd 5 Dragon Walk ($10)

4th 8 Spin Fire

Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (4-5) $4, (1-5) $8 Tierce $160 Trio $38 Quartet $1251 Quadro $187 Scratching: 6 Super Good

RACE 4

1st 2 D'Great Era ($21-$6)

2nd 9 Tilsworth Mali ($11)

3rd 6 Flying Neko ($6)

4th 4 Spade Of Ace

Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (2-9) $7, (2-6) $6, (6-9) $9 Tierce $303

Trio $33 Quartet $501 Quadro $75

Scratching: 13 Lim's Battle

RACE 5

1st 2 D'Great Vulture ($22-$6)

2nd 11 No Nonsense ($14)

3rd 4 Sandy Might ($12)

4th 8 Elegent

Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (2-11) $8, (2-4) $9, (4-11) $16 Tierce $427 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($970 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $866

RACE 6

1st 9 Take A Bow ($25-$10)

2nd 5 Mystic Warrior ($8)

3rd 8 Numero Uno ($29)

4th 4 Blademeister

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (5-9) $6, (8-9) $58, (5-8) $184 Tierce $895 Trio $395 Quartet No winner ($2410 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $200 Scratchings: 13 Air Power

RACE 7

1st 7 Stick Seeker ($76-$16)

2nd 11 Panda Bomb ($7)

3rd 9 Mr Paulandre ($14)

4th 4 Real Mean

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (7-11) $10, (7-9) $19, (9-11) $13 Tierce $1916 Trio $110 Quartet No winner ($5972 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $115 Scratchings: 6 Ghost Emperor, 14 Metier Star, 15 The Omega Man

RACE 8

1st 7 Sacred Spin ($27-$9)

2nd 2 Value Of Justice ($9)

3rd 9 Dawn Of The World ($15)

4th 4 Magical Talent

Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (2-7) $5, (7-9) $16, (2-9) $14 Tierce $92

Trio $18 Quartet $2080 Quadro $84

Scratching: 5 Kabali

RACE 9

1st 9 It's Done Mate ($64-$18)

2nd 1 Lim's Mirage ($10)

3rd 3 Verglatica ($6)

4th 6 Polo Master

Forecast $67 PlaceForecast (1-9) $25, (3-9) $16, (1-3) $5 Tierce $475

Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($1154 jackpot carried forward to next Kuala Lumpur's meeting on 17/0/17). Quadro $1951 Scratchings: 11 King Faalcon, 14 Satellite Legend