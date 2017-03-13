Saturday's Penang Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Vintage Verdot ($70-$15) 2nd 2 No Money No Talk ($26) 3rd 11 Dubleo Beauty ($19) 4th 3 I'm Kool

Forecast $182. Place Forecast (2-7) $83, (7-11) $32, (2-11) $83. Tierce $3394. Trio $468. Quartet No winner ($3272 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $559.

RACE 2

1st 10 Dynamic Trio ($48-$12) 2nd 12 Ikto ($9) 3rd 9 Lee's Melody ($17)

4th 11 High Peak

Forecast $39. Place Forecast (10-12) $14, (9-10) $33, (9-12) $43. Tierce $1711. Trio $257. Quartet No winner ($5946 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2515.

RACE 3

1st 8 Fairborn ($112-$26) 2nd 5 Ageless ($8) 3rd 3 Flying Ahead ($8)

4th 4 Time To Shine

Forecast $81. Place Forecast (5-8) $32, (3-8) $57, (3-5) $9. Tierce $838. Trio $138. Quartet No winner ($19208 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $317.

RACE 4

1st 3 Sing Energy ($20-$9) 2nd 2 Home Run Hero ($18) 3rd 5 Sacred Achiever ($8) 4th 8 Alacarte

Forecast $18. Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (3-5) $20, (2-5) $10. Tierce $440. Trio $152. Quartet $2239. Quadro $400.

RACE 5

1st 12 Probably ($17-$6) 2nd 1 Heart's Choice ($9) 3rd 7 Mr Whyte ($43) 4th 13 Molly Browne

Forecast $24. Place Forecast (1-12) $13, (7-12) $54, (1-7) $112 Tierce $1971. Trio $503. Quartet No winner ($878 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1687.

RACE 6

1st 2 Aragorn ($23-$6) 2nd 1 Picasso ($19) 3rd 11 Magic Ranger ($50) 4th 10 Charlie Came along

Forecast $49. Place Forecast (1-2) $14, (2-11) $49, (1-11) $40

Tierce $4720. Trio $561.

Quartet No Winner ($1908 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2478 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 7

1st 4 Flaming Fireheart ($35-$8) 2nd 12 Lazaroo ($47) 3rd 3 Toko ($11) 4th 1 Sandy Might

Forecast $239. Place Forecast (4-12) $31, (3-4) $12, (3-12) $21.

Tierce $3984. Trio $293.

Quartet No Winner ($3226 jackpot carried forward to next Penang Race 1 on Sunday). Quadro $1353.