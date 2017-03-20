Saturday's Penang Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 9 Lucky Money ($58-$13) 2nd 10 Lazaroo ($20) 3rd 6 Black Ahead ($6)

4th 11 Lee's Melody

Forecast $189. Place Forecast (9-10) $47, (6-9) $10, (6-10) $61. Tierce $1136. Trio $278. Quartet No winner ($5088 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $167.

Scratching: 15 Amped.

RACE 2

1st 7 Hussar ($139-$32) 2nd 14 Marini Waltz ($16) 3rd 10 Super Bonus ($32)

4th 9 Fumio

Forecast $182. Place Forecast (7-14) $62, (7-10) $184, (10-14) $205. Tierce $5099. Trio $2904. Quartet No winner ($10006 jackpot carried forward to next race).Quadro $1407.

Scratchings: 15 Sea Master, 16 Storm Hero.

RACE 3

1st 4 Mr Paulandre ($21-$9) 2nd 2 Kuantan Hill ($8) 3rd 1 Flight Ofthe Saker ($14) 4th 8 Drought

Forecast $40. Place Forecast (2-4) $14, (1-4) $19, (1-2) $20. Tierce $602. Trio $73.

Quartet $8506. Quadro $179.

RACE 4

1st 7 Street Tease ($30-$14) 2nd 6 Windchaser ($19) 3rd 3 Feisty Leo (No third dividend) 4th 4 Glory Age

Forecast $20. Tierce $62. Trio $7. Quartet $325. Quadro $13.

Scratching: 5 Messi.

RACE 5

1st 11 Awakened ($58-$19)

2nd 6 Get The Lotski ($5.10) 3rd 7 Siam The Triumph ($38) 4th 12 D'Great Legion

Forecast $37. Place Forecast (6-11) $35, (7-11) $40, (6-7) $43. Tierce $3492. Trio $361. Quartet No winner ($1294 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $830.

RACE 6

1st 5 Probably ($39-$12) 2nd 10 Superb Seven ($27) 3rd 3 Royal Explorer ($7)

4th 2 Tawqeet

Forecast $197. Place Forecast (5-10) $38, (3-5) $8, (3-10) $30. Tierce $838.

Trio $99. Quartet No winner ($2722 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $379.

Scratching: 9 Satellite Genius.

RACE 7

1st 10 Just Name It ($22-$9) 2nd 11 Delta Wing ($16) 3rd 8 Bazinga ($18)

4th 12 Royal Choice

Forecast $73. Place Forecast (10-11) $38, (8-10) $19, (8-11) $50.

Tierce $3294. Trio $254.

Quartet No winner ($3648 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1778 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 6 Mr Jai.

RACE 8

1st 1 Gold Kids ($26-$10) 2nd 11 Zac Suggestion ($25) 3rd 3 Mata Mata ($20)

4th 4 Serpico

Forecast $119. Place Forecast (1-11) $32, (1-3) $69, (3-11) $99. Tierce $2446. Trio $650. Quartet No winner ($6114 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $834.

Scratchings: 13 Marathon Lad, 15 Flying Horse.