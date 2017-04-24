Saturday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Eagle Soar ($25-$11) 2nd 5 Marco Polo ($7) 3rd 3 Delta Wing ($5.10)

4th 6 Heavenly Gift. Forecast $70. PlaceForecast (2-5) $32, (2-3) $21, (3-5) $21. Tierce $549. Trio $97. Quartet No winner ($2032 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $253.

RACE 2

1st 1 Full Meaning ($59-$15) 2nd 6 D'Great Wall ($5.10) 3rd 11 See For Yourself ($61) 4th 7 Master Of Success Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (1-6) $10, (1-11) $252, (6-11) $58. Tierce $938. Trio $593. Quartet No winner ($4414 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $996.

RACE 3

1st 9 MagiC Ranger ($158-$33) 2nd 7 Golden Empire ($77) 3rd 4 Toko ($5.10) 4th 6 Mr Newman. Forecast $887. PlaceForecast (7-9) $134, (4-9) $20, (4-7) $73. Tierce $10,082. Trio $1,414. Quartet No Winner ($13138 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner ($2706 jackpot carried forward to the next race).

RACE 4

1st 3 Aragorn ($21-$10) 2nd 6 Celeritas ($6) 3rd 7 Eclipse Star ($20) 4th 15 Nobody'S Fool. Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (3-6) $14, (3-7) $18, (6-7) $22. Tierce $227. Trio $56. Quartet $2885. Quadro $259.

RACE 5

1st 2 Lee Bank ($38-$17) 2nd 5 Devil's Cut ($9) 3rd 11 D'Great Era ($21) 4th 14 Smoothly. Forecast $8. PlaceForecast (2-5) $15, (2-11) $45, (5-11) $51. Tierce $822. Trio $235. Quartet No winner ($830 jackpot carried forward to the next race. Quadro $675.

RACE 6

1st 8 Tiger Stripes ($109-$26) 2nd 11 Ruffle The Ruffian ($10) 3rd 2 Equally Optimistic ($19) 4th 14 Our Friendly Diva. Forecast $137. PlaceForecast (8-11) $44, (2-8) $51, (2-11) $37. Tierce $1020. Trio $339. Quartet No winner ($1444 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $257.

RACE 7

1st 2 Molly Browne ($18-$7) 2nd 12 Coconut ($14) 3rd 6 Ghost City ($23)

4th 1 Grand Show Forecast $28. PlaceForecast (2-12) $12, (2-6) $16, (6-12) $27. Tierce $242. Trio $63. Quartet No winner ($3528 jackpot carried forward to the next race). Quadro $138.

RACE 8

1st 7 Haha Babe ($30-$7) 2nd 4 Philip ($9) 3rd 10 Flying Horse ($11) 4th 12 Amped.Forecast $105. PlaceForecast (4-7) $24, (7-10) $16, (4-10) $14. Tierce $770. Trio $117. Quartet No winner ($7286 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's Race 1).

Quadro $2021.