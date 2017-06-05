Saturday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 11 Supreme Sasso ($13-$7) 2nd 6 Polo Gaga ($7) 3rd 4 Rainbow Fish ($54)

4th 9 Thong's Jiaqing

Forecast $67. PlaceForecast (6-11) $18, (4-11) $49, (4-6) $166.

Tierce $7983. Trio $740.

Quartet No winner ($2928 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1319.

Scratchings: 15 The Professional, 16 Astroheat

RACE 2

1st 3 Flaming Fireheart ($38-$7) 2nd 11 Black Is Power ($46) 3rd 6 Cizen Brother ($11) 4th 14 Blazing Steed

Forecast $485. PlaceForecast (3-11) $116, (3-6) $20, (6-11) $104.

Tierce $6890. Trio $498. Quartet No winner ($4422 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $887.

Scratchings: 15 Lee's Surprise, 16 Cover Man

RACE 3

1st 8 Lightning Rod ($21-$8) 2nd 14 Great Prince ($21) 3rd 5 It's Done Mate ($12) 4th 4 Good Gift

Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (8-14) $17, (5-8) $12, (5-14) $30.

Tierce $798. Trio $84. Quartet No winner ($5326 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2694 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 13 Good Code, 16 BM Power

RACE 4

1st 1 Brilliant Deal ($32-$15) 2nd 9 Perfect Run ($38) 3rd 4 Molly Browne ($10) 4th 10 Mogan's Pride

Forecast $268. PlaceForecast (1-9) $134, (1-4) $18, (4-9) $34. Tierce No winner ($9696 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $382. Quartet No winner ($7966 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1786.

RACE 5

1st 9 Kerauno ($60-$12) 2nd 5 Stick Seeker ($6) 3rd 6 Probably ($12) 4th 1 World Harmony Forecast $84. PlaceForecast (5-9) $19, (6-9) $9, (5-6) $10. Tierce $1370. Trio $101. Quartet $4279. Quadro $33. Scratching: 8 Sacred City

RACE 6

1st 3 Big Tsunami ($24-$6) 2nd 9 Superb Seven ($7) 3rd 12 Smoothly ($8) 4th 10 Multi Wealth Forecast $32. PlaceForecast (3-9) $11, (3-12) $9, (9-12) $8. Tierce $148. Trio $24. Quartet No winner ($422 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $71. Scratching: 2 Big Role

RACE 7

1st 2 Gadawon ($19-$8) 2nd 3 Equally Optimistic ($5.10) 3rd 1 Sam The Man ($8) 4th 7 Black Rain Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (2-3) $7, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $8. Tierce $56. Trio $15. Quartet $205. Quadro $24. Scratching: 7 Go Lance

RACE 8

1st 14 Heavenly Gift ($20-$9) 2nd 1 Drought ($11) 3rd 10 Super Good ($9)

4th 16 Cabrera Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (1-14) $15, (10-14) $23, (1-10) $75. Tierce $467. Trio $157.

Quartet No winner ($612 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $700.

Scratchings: 9 Determine To Win, 17 Victory March

RACE 9

1st 11 Secret Spice ($16-$5.10) 2nd 3 Rising Star ($10) 3rd 9 Kim Warrior ($11)

4th 7 Lim's Mirage Forecast $22. PlaceForecast (3-11) $8, (9-11) $11, (3-9) $14. Tierce $116. Trio $29.

Quartet No winner ($2460 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia (Penang) meeting On 10/06/2017). Quadro $124.

Scratchings: 6 Serpico, 8 Monte Carlo, 16 Water Park