Saturday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 3 Civil Union ($23-$5.10)

2nd 5 Zac Gallant ($11)

3rd 1 Dubleo Beauty ($10)

4th 2 My Swallow

Forecast $57. PlaceForecast (3-5) $14, (1-3) $16, (1-5) $7. Tierce $412. Trio $57. Quartet $828. Quadro $29.

Scratchings: 8 Dark Express, 12 Lee's Melody

RACE 2

1st 3 Absolute Maverick ($9-$7)

1st Flying Neko ($7-$8)

3rd 1 Hennessy Dragon ($9)

4th 12 Valentine Baby

Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (3-8) $5, (1-3) $13, (1-8) $7. Tierce (3-8-1) $40, (8-3-1) $24. Trio $18. Quartet No winner (3-8-1-12 and 8-3-1-12) jackpot of $1400 carried forward to the next race. Quadro $116.

RACE 3

1st 6 Coconut ($35-$16)

2nd 2 D'Great Hawk ($5.10)

3rd 8 Jackpot ($11)

4th 9 BM Power

Forecast $26. PlaceForecast (2-6) $9, (6-8) $11, (2-8) $19. Tierce $394. Trio $60. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $2616 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $239.

Scratching: 4 Time To Shine

RACE 4

1st 1 Brave Malala ($27-$14)

2nd 7 The Millionaire ($9)

3rd 9 Molly Browne ($10)

4th 2 Astro Fame

Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (1-7) $9, (1-9) $6, (7-9) $7. Tierce $94. Trio $18. Quartet $431. Quadro $11.

Scratching: 3 Classic Supreme

RACE 5

1st 15 Flaming Fireheart ($97-$26)

2nd 12 Whisperinthewind ($15)

3rd 17 Good Mummy ($6)

4th 8 Mario Attila

Forecast $326. PlaceForecast (12-15) $163, (15-17) $84, (12-17) $28. Tierce No winner (jackpot of $10644 carried forward to the next race) Trio $1114. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $772 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner (jackpot of $2300 carried forward to the next race).

Scratchings: 2 Happy Sixtysix, 13 Baby Polo, 18 Our Touche, 19 Oriental Spirit

RACE 6

1st 9 Audacious ($24-$11)

2nd 15 You Are Genius ($54)

3rd 2 Tiger Stripes ($37)

4th 11 Superb Seven

Forecast $231. PlaceForecast (9-15) $60, (2-9) $28, (2-15) $195. Tierce $8,441. Trio $2419. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $1968 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $1160.

Scratchings: 8 Nana, 18 Ami Eleven, 19 Tawqeet

RACE 7

1st 9 Lazaroo ($110-$26)

2nd 11 Casper ($26)

3rd 6 Butch Cassidy ($19)

4th 15 Astroheat

Forecast $514. PlaceForecast (9-11) $83, (6-9) $140, (6-11) $127. Tierce No winner (jackpot of $8184 carried forward to the next race). Trio No winner (jackpot of $5208 carried forward to the next race). Quartet No winner (jackpot of $3094 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner (jackpot of $1930 carried forward to the next race).

Scratchings: 10 Prince Islander, 17 Amped

RACE 8

1st 15 Fly High ($30-$11)

2nd 12 South Emperor ($13)

3rd 1 Our Friendly Diva ($7)

4th 3 Magic Ranger

Forecast $225. PlaceForecast (12-15) $150, (1-15) $46, (1-12) $92. Tierce $2547. Trio $865. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $4404 carried forward to the next Penang meeting on June 11). Quadro $458. Scratchings: 7 Mr Newman