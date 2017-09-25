Saturday's Penang results

RACE 1

1st 7 Blazing Steed ($26-$14) 2nd 2 Marco Polo ($10) 3rd 3 Satellite King ($10) 4th 5 Archaeology

Forecast $58. Place Forecast (2-7) $23, (3-7) $16, (2-3) $31. Tierce $1481. Trio $277. Quartet No winner ($1866 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $544.

Scratching: 12 Thong's Jiaqing

RACE 2

1st 4 Super Bonus ($63-$16) 2nd 1 Scottie ($8) 3rd 8 Lee's Surprise ($13) 4th 5 Golden Sand

Forecast $43. Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (4-8) $19, (1-8) $10. Tierce $436. Trio $41. Quartet $2796. Quadro $93.

RACE 3

1st 5 Fat Power ($29-$8) 2nd 8 Equally Optimistic ($17) 3rd 4 Speed Flying ($5.10) 4th 2 Big Lightning

Forecast $38. Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (4-5) $6, (4-8) $9. Tierce $299. Trio $66. Quartet $1098. Quadro $51.

Scratching: 1 Oki Oki

RACE 4

1st 9 Kai Power ($47-$12) 2nd 5 Mirotic ($5.10) 3rd 1 Right Timing ($12) 4th 3 Horse Warrior

Forecast $28. Place Forecast (5-9) $12, (1-9) $25, (1-5) $7. Tierce $562. Trio $79. Quartet No winner ($1710 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $118.

RACE 5

1st 4 King Savinsky ($30-$9) 2nd 15 Good Code ($57) 3rd 13 Sharp Knight ($8) 4th 3 Winning Star

Forecast $720. Place Forecast (4-15) $117, (4-13) $7, (13-15) $47.

Tierce No winner ($10184 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $697. Quartet No winner ($2468 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2574 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 2 Luck Happy, 14 Fairborn

RACE 6

1st 5 Nothing To Lose ($29-$9) 2nd 1 Our Genius ($8) 3rd 7 Gold Coast Captain ($13) 4th 9 Sayang Me

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (5-7) $15, (1-7) $16. Tierce $360. Trio $45. Quartet $2861. Quadro $162.

RACE 7

1st 6 BM Power ($32-$13) 2nd 7 Silent Dreams ($23) 3rd 9 Good Gift ($10) 4th 1 Ultimate Hero

Forecast $90. Place Forecast (6-7) $51, (6-9) $37, (7-9) $30. Tierce $1037. Trio $208. Quartet No winner ($1014 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's Penang Race 1). Quadro $1305