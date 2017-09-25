Saturday's S. Africa (Turffontein inside/Durbanville) results

RACE 1

1st 9 Silver Maple ($8-$5.10) 2nd 5 Combat Muster ($10) 3rd 1 Prince Of War ($9) 4th 4 Over Easy

Forecast $21. Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (1-9) $8, (1-5) $6. Tierce $91. Trio $33. Quartet $555. Quadro $32.

Scratching: 6 Imoto

RACE 2

1st 8 Ekuseni ($13-$7) 2nd 12 Harlan Country ($24) 3rd 9 Finding Troy ($19) 4th 1 Red Indy

Forecast $42. Place Forecast (8-12) $17, (8-9) $33, (9-12) $103. Tierce No winner ($2014 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $716. Quartet No winner ($186 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $342.

Scratching: 11 Greenwood Drive

RACE 3

1st 2 Azkur ($31-$11) 2nd 1 Tigerlace ($12) 3rd 8 Holiday Romance ($7) 4th 3 Diva Faustina

Forecast $29. Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (2-8) $5, (1-8) $7. Tierce $354. Trio $36. Quartet No winner ($566 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $21.

Scratching: 10 Kariba Sunrise

RACE 4

1st 11 Platinum Class ($32-$17) 2nd 9 Cape Charlotte ($6) 3rd 6 Snow Crystal ($13) 4th 1 Eternal Night

Forecast $53. Place Forecast (9-11) $18, (6-11) $19, (6-9) $10. Tierce No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $86. Quartet No winner ($622 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($98 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 7 Hammie's Fan, 16 Obeying The Night, 17 Jeux Da Mour

RACE 5

1st 5 Llandudno ($20-$10) 2nd 1 Reminiscence ($9) 3rd 10 Plucky Plunderer ($16) 4th 6 Escamillo

Forecast $34. Place Forecast (1-5) $11, (5-10) $20, (1-10) $46. Tierce $2018. Trio $748. Quartet No winner ($1084 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($968 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 9 Master Sword

RACE 6

1st 9 Valbonne ($62-$27) 2nd 4 Magic Sailor ($9) 3rd 12 Espressivo ($15) 4th 5 Refined Bachelor

Forecast $190. Place Forecast (4-9) $34, (9-12) $74, (4-12) $34. Tierce No winner ($596 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio No winner ($470 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($1246 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $416.

Scratching: 2 Boy Scout

RACE 7

1st 7 Cavalleria ($9-$5.10) 2nd 8 Evangeline ($12) 3rd 1 Serene Countess ($9) 4th 2 Ma Amour

Forecast $23. Place Forecast (7-8) $11, (1-7) $5, (1-8) $7. Tierce $108. Trio $35. Quartet $207. Quadro $19.

RACE 8

1st 2 Queen Of Alamo ($12-$5.10) 2nd 4 Over Again ($17) 3rd 7 Rebel's Idol ($10) 4th 5 Lacerta

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (2-4) $10, (2-7) $10, (4-7) $16. Tierce $174. Trio $61. Quartet No winner ($70 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $72.

RACE 9

1st 4 Missouri ($37-$8) 2nd 1 Flying Free ($6) 3rd 7 The Shredder ($8) 4th 6 Wellspring

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (4-7) $15, (1-7) $5. Tierce $242. Trio $16. Quartet $306. Quadro $30.

RACE 10

1st 8 Know The Ropes ($67-$19) 2nd 3 White Rose ($6) 3rd 7 Freedom Charter ($23) 4th 1 Philae

Forecast $60. Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (7-8) $49, (3-7) $26. Tierce No winner ($554 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $210. Quartet No winner ($74 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($132 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 11

1st 4 Rambo ($40-$11) 2nd 9 Neuf De Pape ($29) 3rd 7 Edisson ($11) 4th 6 Well Connected

Forecast $147. Place Forecast (4-9) $57, (4-7) $27, (7-9) $46. Tierce $2632. Trio $697. Quartet No winner ($388 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($906 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 12

1st 3 Star Chestnut ($39-$15) 2nd 9 New Caledonia ($17) 3rd 2 Overshadow ($12) 4th 7 Loadshedder

Forecast $22. Place Forecast (3-9) $6, (2-3) $10, (2-9) $9. Tierce $138. Trio $20. Quartet No winner ($428 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $36.

Scratching: 6 Waiting For Rain

RACE 13

1st 7 Crazy Vision ($39-$13) 2nd 4 Diamond Dancer ($8) 3rd 6 Cash Time ($9) 4th 3 Yamoto

Forecast $73. Place Forecast (4-7) $31, (6-7) $10, (4-6) $12. Tierce No winner ($752 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $70. Quartet No winner ($728 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $41

RACE 14

1st 2 Konkola ($22-$16) 2nd 4 Sister Soozie ($5.10) 3rd 3 Miss D' Aray ($16) 4th 1 Keep The Faith

Forecast $19. Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $7. Tierce $115. Trio $21. Quartet $230. Quadro $5.