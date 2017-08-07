Saturday's South Africa (Flamingo Park/Greyville) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Jet Sailor ($9-$6)

2nd 10 Show Me The Light ($27)

3rd 12 Janis Jetlin ($33)

4th 9 Bubbly Night

Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (2-10) $21, (2-12) $21, (10-12) $93.

Tierce No winner ($512 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $421.

Quartet No winner ($84 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($76 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 6 Machomouse, 15 Royal Path

RACE 2

1st 13 Burning Ambition ($12-$7)

2nd 6 Countess Varovski $36)

3rd 2 Molly Pitcher ($7)

4th 3 Somnium

Forecast $103. PlaceForecast (6-13) $28, (2-13) $10, (2-6) $35.

Tierce No winner ($2180 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $283.

Quartet No winner ($264 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($410 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 3

1st 5 Roy's Yevahn ($23-$10)

2nd 6 Handsome Harvey ($10)

3rd 4 Chilli Affair ($8)

4th 3 Storm Hero

Forecast $56. PlaceForecast (5-6) $10, (4-5) $11, (4-6) $9.

Tierce $419. Trio $31.

Quartet No winner ($398 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1081.

Scratchings: 2 Air Salute, 8 Zaitunay Bay

RACE 4

1st 14 Sunset Boulevard ($505-$101)

2nd 12 Northern Storm ($18)

3rd 3 Euan' Me ($7)

4th 10 Beautiful Shay

Forecast $457. PlaceForecast (12-14) $147, (3-14) $295, (3-12) $28.

Tierce No winner ($982 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($1032 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($494 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($290 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 15 Burfi, 16 Maths Major, 17 La Rochelle

RACE 5

1st 7 Strong 'N Brave ($92-$15)

2nd 11 Till Dawn ($7)

3rd 1 Q Behind Me ($15)

4th 9 Old Oak

Forecast $64. PlaceForecast (7-11) $16, (1-7) $64, (1-11) $17.

Tierce $2450. Trio $150.

Quartet No winner ($602 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($662 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 3 Severino, 14 Edge Of Glory, 15 It's My Way

RACE 6

1st 2 Town Flyer ($17-$7)

2nd 4 Sacred Fort ($12)

3rd 7 River Rafter ($40)

4th 3 Raw Courage

Forecast $39. PlaceForecast (2-4) $13, (2-7) $25, (4-7) $31. Tierce $260. Trio $137. Quartet No winner ($654 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $334.

Scratchings: 8 Magic Maker, 11 Warai, 12 Silver Swift

RACE 7

1st 11 One Dimension ($38-$12)

2nd 9 Roy's Barbel ($23)

3rd 1 Pomona ($5.10)

4th 12 Rani

Forecast $96. PlaceForecast (9-11) $35, (1-11) $7, (1-9) $16. Tierce $757.

Trio $96. Quartet No winner ($834 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $175.

Scratchings: 3 Vegas Lights, 7 Song Of Mitu, 13 Roy's Hot Ash, 15 Our Petty Officer

RACE 8

1st 11 Beachmaster ($47-$21)

2nd 4 Too Cool ($13)

3rd 2 Sky Full Of Stars ($13)

4th 1 Two Gunsy

Forecast $69. PlaceForecast (4-11) $26, (2-11) $22, (2-4) $22.

Tierce No winner ($848 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $154.

Quartet No winner ($898 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($168 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 8 Titus, 10 La Tourelle, 14 Ravel, 17 Media Circus

RACE 9

1st 5 Master Of Mischief ($31-$10)

2nd 3 Bengal Boy ($29)

3rd 2 Yankeedoodledandy ($11)

4th 8 Putchini

Forecast $186. PlaceForecast (3-5) $35, (2-5) $8, (2-3) $22. Tierce $972.

Trio $78. Quartet No winner ($1236 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($582 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 1 Good To Give, 13 Airtaxi, 14 Singh Is King, 15 Caddy Master

RACE 10

1st 1 Sabre Charge ($20-$7)

2nd 4 Border Hopper ($10)

3rd 11 Perfectus ($36)

4th 2 Sea Bean

Forecast $28. PlaceForecast (1-4) $16, (1-11) $97, (4-11) $59.

Tierce No winner ($658 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($824 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($1698 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $854.

RACE 11

1st 5 Mumsy's Jet ($30-$10)

2nd 2 Dance On Air ($5.10)

3rd 4 Waltzed Home ($11)

4th 8 Lonely Arethebrave

Forecast $15. PlaceForecast (2-5) $7, (4-5) $11, (2-4) $4.

Tierce $130.Trio $32.

Quartet $1489. Quadro $30.

RACE 12

1st 5 Dodgy Itie ($54-$17)

2nd 13 Elusive Singer ($12)

3rd 4 Jaguar ($38)

4th 9 First Sea Lord

Forecast $90. PlaceForecast (5-13) $15, (4-5) $70, (4-13) $86.

Tierce No winner ($562 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $865.

Quartet No winner ($28 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($126 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 2 Red Special, 15 Il Palio, 16 Doctorow, 17 Kent Rock

RACE 13

1st 13 Winter's Coming ($18-$10)

2nd 1 Selvan's Jet ($19)

3rd 6 Emperor Niarchos ($10)

4th 4 Roy's Roll's Royce

Forecast $36. Place Forecast (1-13) $17, (6-13) $8, (1-6) $37. Tierce $218.

Trio $81. Quartet No winner ($74 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $186.

Scratchings: 3 Argo's Jet, 14 Gasoline, 15 Commandtoconquer

RACE 14

1st 12 Roy's Marciano ($124-$41)

2nd 8 In Full Regalia ($13)

3rd 5 Salute The Sun ($20)

4th 4 Easy To Please

Forecast $201. PlaceForecast (8-12) $52, (5-12) $177, (5-8) $26. Tierce No winner ($1168 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $359. Quartet No winner ($190 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($244 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 3 Thayer, 15 Singh Is King

RACE 15

1st 7 Y'retheone ($86-$19)

2nd 1 Freddie Flint ($18)

3rd 11 Risky Rosco ($17)

4th 6 Ginger Biscuit

Forecast $385. PlaceForecast (1-7) $81, (7-11) $61, (1-11) $81.

Tierce No winner ($1690 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Trio No winner ($534 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Quartet No winner ($244 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Quadro No winner ($316 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Scratching: 8 Toonani