Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth And Turffontein) Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Gold Medal Girl ($37-$11)

2nd 3 Ma Amour ($8)

3rd 2 Rendezvous (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Lady Defender

Forecast $33 Tierce $83 Trio $4

Quartet No winner ($1390 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro (Refund)

Scratching: 6 Sea Revenant

RACE 2

1st 3 Elevated ($19-$11)

2nd 1 Top Shot ($7)

3rd 4 Man's Inn (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 National Key

Forecast $13

Tierce $547 Trio $49

Quartet $1462 Quadro $53

RACE 3

1st 3 Victorious Captain ($26-$8)

2nd 4 Henry Tudor ($6)

3rd 8 Photocopy ($9)

4th 7 Inertia

Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (3-4) $5, (3-8) $8, (4-8) $9 Tierce $108 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($374 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $48 Scratching: 13 Tron

RACE 4

1st 4 Guns And Roses ($8-$8)

2nd 5 Cold Cash ($11)

3rd 6 Snowdonia (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 She's A Dragon

Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (Refund) Tierce $200 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($472 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $34

Scratching: 7 Heaven's Door

RACE 5

1st 12 Still I Rise ($33-$11)

2nd 5 Bid Before Sunset ($6)

3rd 7 Intothelimelight ($29)

4th 6 Cape Charlotte

Forecast $20 PlaceForecast (5-12) $7, (7-12) $114, (5-7) $25

Tierce $583 Trio $196

Quartet No winner ($688 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($606 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 6

1st 13 Rock Pigeon ($180-$34)

2nd 1 Aerobatic ($9)

3rd 6 Annie The Great ($23)

4th 5 All Eyes On You

Forecast $78 PlaceForecast (1-13) $36, (6-13) $87, (1-6) $29

Tierce No winner ($1766 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($886 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($984 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1130 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 2 La Girona, 4 Guardian Of Angels, 7 Ava Adore

RACE 7

1st 3 Sequined ($8-$6)

2nd 4 Ostinato ($6)

3rd 7 Arctic Siren ($10)

4th 5 Romantic Crusade Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (3-4) $3, (3-7) $5, (4-7) $11 Tierce $66 Trio $22 Quartet $162 Quadro $37

RACE 8

1st 7 Bondiblu ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Tendre ($9)

3rd 4 Save The Rhino (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Cool Chardonnay

Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $82 Trio $12 Quartet No winner ($94 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $8 Scratchings: 2 Arch Rival, 8 Savage Wind

RACE 9

1st 7 Siberian Husky ($23-$7)

2nd 2 Don't Let Me Down ($11)

3rd 5 Spectra Force ($5.10)

4th 6 Bold Assassin

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (2-7) $12, (5-7) $4, (2-5) $8 Tierce $84 Trio $16

Quartet $186 Quadro $11

Scratching: 11 Streetfighting Man

RACE 10

1st 1 Secret Star ($18-$8)

2nd 4 Spring Wonder ($13)

3rd 9 Alileo ($6)

4th 7 My Friend Lee Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (1-4) $8, (1-9) $3, (4-9) $5 Tierce $110 Trio $15

Quartet No winner ($62 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $34

Scratchings: 2 Myfunnyvalentine, 8 Old Em

RACE 11

1st 4 One Direction ($12-$5.10)

2nd 2 Tiger Tops ($19)

3rd 6 Plano ($5.10)

4th 3 Paddington

Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (2-4) $9, (4-6) $4, (2-6) $18 Tierce $153 Trio $25 Quartet $190 Quadro $26

RACE 12

1st 2 Will Pays ($47-$12)

2nd 9 Angel's Power ($20)

3rd 12 Sporting Monarch ($22)

4th 10 Classify

Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (2-9) $35, (2-12) $44, (9-12) $47

Tierce No winner ($878 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($1038 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($172 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($320 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 13 Unagi, 14 Chili Con Carne, 15 Tandava

RACE 13

1st 3 Catkin ($15-$5.10)

2nd 7 Icon King ($10)

3rd 2 Heartland ($10)

4th 4 Overshadow Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $9, (2-7) $46 Tierce $228 Trio $77

Quartet $760 Quadro $50

Scratching: 5 Turbulent Air

RACE 14

1st 7 Big Bear ($28-$8)

2nd 3 Ideal Secret ($10)

3rd 6 Cash Time ($10)

4th 4 Well Connected Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (3-7) $13, (6-7) $5, (3-6) $14 Tierce $390 Trio $55

Quartet No winner ($174 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $15

RACE 15

1st 4 Greenflashsunset ($34-$10)

2nd 3 Hithimagainchuck ($5.10)

3rd 1 Jay Rock ($11)

4th 11 Astrapi Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (3-4) $8, (1-4) $10, (1-3) $7 Tierce $58 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($322 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting on 06/09/2017).

Quadro No winner ($248 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting on 06/09/2017).

Scratching: 6 Spring Gold