Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth And Turffontein) Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Gold Medal Girl ($37-$11)
2nd 3 Ma Amour ($8)
3rd 2 Rendezvous (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Lady Defender
Forecast $33 Tierce $83 Trio $4
Quartet No winner ($1390 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro (Refund)
Scratching: 6 Sea Revenant
RACE 2
1st 3 Elevated ($19-$11)
2nd 1 Top Shot ($7)
3rd 4 Man's Inn (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 National Key
Forecast $13
Tierce $547 Trio $49
Quartet $1462 Quadro $53
RACE 3
1st 3 Victorious Captain ($26-$8)
2nd 4 Henry Tudor ($6)
3rd 8 Photocopy ($9)
4th 7 Inertia
Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (3-4) $5, (3-8) $8, (4-8) $9 Tierce $108 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($374 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $48 Scratching: 13 Tron
RACE 4
1st 4 Guns And Roses ($8-$8)
2nd 5 Cold Cash ($11)
3rd 6 Snowdonia (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 She's A Dragon
Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (Refund) Tierce $200 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($472 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $34
Scratching: 7 Heaven's Door
RACE 5
1st 12 Still I Rise ($33-$11)
2nd 5 Bid Before Sunset ($6)
3rd 7 Intothelimelight ($29)
4th 6 Cape Charlotte
Forecast $20 PlaceForecast (5-12) $7, (7-12) $114, (5-7) $25
Tierce $583 Trio $196
Quartet No winner ($688 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($606 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 6
1st 13 Rock Pigeon ($180-$34)
2nd 1 Aerobatic ($9)
3rd 6 Annie The Great ($23)
4th 5 All Eyes On You
Forecast $78 PlaceForecast (1-13) $36, (6-13) $87, (1-6) $29
Tierce No winner ($1766 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio No winner ($886 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($984 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1130 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 2 La Girona, 4 Guardian Of Angels, 7 Ava Adore
RACE 7
1st 3 Sequined ($8-$6)
2nd 4 Ostinato ($6)
3rd 7 Arctic Siren ($10)
4th 5 Romantic Crusade Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (3-4) $3, (3-7) $5, (4-7) $11 Tierce $66 Trio $22 Quartet $162 Quadro $37
RACE 8
1st 7 Bondiblu ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Tendre ($9)
3rd 4 Save The Rhino (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Cool Chardonnay
Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $82 Trio $12 Quartet No winner ($94 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $8 Scratchings: 2 Arch Rival, 8 Savage Wind
RACE 9
1st 7 Siberian Husky ($23-$7)
2nd 2 Don't Let Me Down ($11)
3rd 5 Spectra Force ($5.10)
4th 6 Bold Assassin
Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (2-7) $12, (5-7) $4, (2-5) $8 Tierce $84 Trio $16
Quartet $186 Quadro $11
Scratching: 11 Streetfighting Man
RACE 10
1st 1 Secret Star ($18-$8)
2nd 4 Spring Wonder ($13)
3rd 9 Alileo ($6)
4th 7 My Friend Lee Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (1-4) $8, (1-9) $3, (4-9) $5 Tierce $110 Trio $15
Quartet No winner ($62 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $34
Scratchings: 2 Myfunnyvalentine, 8 Old Em
RACE 11
1st 4 One Direction ($12-$5.10)
2nd 2 Tiger Tops ($19)
3rd 6 Plano ($5.10)
4th 3 Paddington
Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (2-4) $9, (4-6) $4, (2-6) $18 Tierce $153 Trio $25 Quartet $190 Quadro $26
RACE 12
1st 2 Will Pays ($47-$12)
2nd 9 Angel's Power ($20)
3rd 12 Sporting Monarch ($22)
4th 10 Classify
Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (2-9) $35, (2-12) $44, (9-12) $47
Tierce No winner ($878 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio No winner ($1038 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($172 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($320 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 13 Unagi, 14 Chili Con Carne, 15 Tandava
RACE 13
1st 3 Catkin ($15-$5.10)
2nd 7 Icon King ($10)
3rd 2 Heartland ($10)
4th 4 Overshadow Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $9, (2-7) $46 Tierce $228 Trio $77
Quartet $760 Quadro $50
Scratching: 5 Turbulent Air
RACE 14
1st 7 Big Bear ($28-$8)
2nd 3 Ideal Secret ($10)
3rd 6 Cash Time ($10)
4th 4 Well Connected Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (3-7) $13, (6-7) $5, (3-6) $14 Tierce $390 Trio $55
Quartet No winner ($174 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $15
RACE 15
1st 4 Greenflashsunset ($34-$10)
2nd 3 Hithimagainchuck ($5.10)
3rd 1 Jay Rock ($11)
4th 11 Astrapi Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (3-4) $8, (1-4) $10, (1-3) $7 Tierce $58 Trio $18
Quartet No winner ($322 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting on 06/09/2017).
Quadro No winner ($248 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting on 06/09/2017).
Scratching: 6 Spring Gold