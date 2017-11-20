Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth/Greyville) Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Secret Name ($14-$6) 2nd 3 Above Eleven ($6) 3rd 6 Mochavar ($13) 4th 2 Rebel's Burst Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-6) $15 (3-6) $5 Tierce $31 Trio $19 Quartet $53 Quadro $19 Scratching: 4 China Wolf
RACE 2
1st 2 Asian Star ($21-$8) 2nd 10 From The Ashes ($7) 3rd 1 Moon Shadow ($29) 4th 11 If And When Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-10) $8, (1-2) $24, (1-10) $15 Tierce $119 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($58 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($178 carried forward to the next race). Scratchings: 15 He's Got Gears, 16 King's Music, 17 War Demon
RACE 3
1st 5 Via Sacra ($7-$8) 2nd 3 Make it Raine ($9) 3rd 2 China Pearl (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Clifton Sunset Forecast $10 Tierce $52 Trio $27 Quartet $212 Quadro $10
RACE 4
1st 1 Celtic Captain ($18-$7) 2nd 3 Sun On Africa ($22) 3rd 6 Dance On AIr ($10) 4th 7 Gingerbread Man Forecast $123 Place Forecast (1-3) $31, (1-6) $10, (3-6) $55 Tierce No winner ($2204 carried forward to the next race) Trio $340 Quartet No winner $158 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($494 carried forward to the next race)
RACE 5
1st 6 Mambo Mime ($17-$6) 2nd 2 Milton ($13) 3rd 5 Star Chestnut (No 3rd dividend) 4th 3 Cape Speed Forecast $5 Tierce $425 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($176 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $19
RACE 6
1st 6 Parabola ($32-$7) 2nd 1 Fantasy Lady ($8) 3rd 8 Karatage ($46) 4th 9 Moon Princess Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-6) $9, (6-8) $58, (1-8) $42 Tierce $725 Trio No winner ($908 carried forward to the next race) Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($364 carried forward to the next race) Scratching: 10 She's A Dream
RACE 7
1st 4 Power Grid ($122-$18) 2nd 8 Green Plains ($8) 3rd 11 Final Judgement ($9) 4th 9 Pillar Of Hercules Forecast $143 Place Forecast (4-8) $21, (4-11) $21, (8-11) $10 Tierce No winner $482 carried forward to the next race) Trio $200 Quartet No winner ($296 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($832 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 5 Lord Balmoral, 10 Heir Line
RACE 8
1st 3 Sir David Baird ($11-$5.10) 2nd 2 Ryker ($10) 3rd 7 Draugluin ($21) 4th 6 Gat Henshaw Forecast $7 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (3-7) $19, (2-7) $33 Tierce $173 Trio $42 Quartet No winner $574 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $227
RACE 9
1st 2 Kinaan ($12-$10) 2nd 1 Master's Eye ($9) 3rd 8 Woodland's Forest ($49) 4th 3 Red Peril Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-8) $12, (1-8) $14 Tierce No winner ($284 carried forward to the next race) Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($596 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($52 carried forward to the next race)
RACE 10
1st 7 Admiral's Guest ($29-$8) 2nd 6 Buffalo Soldier ($9) 3rd 9 Ku Du Tu ($11) 4th 1 Pirogue Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-7) $9, (7-9) $13, (6-9) $8 Tierce $590 Trio $238 Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($364 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 2 Red Chesnut Road, 11 Mustang Sonny
RACE 11
1st 15 Miss Katalin ($101-$24) 2nd 2 Bold Respect ($12) 3rd 5 Pack Leader ($21) 4th 6 Sir Frenchie Forecast $191 Place Forecast (2-15) $50, (5-15) $64, (2-5) $15 Tierce No winner ($234 carried forward to the next race) Trio $215 Quartet No winner ($906 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($454 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 17 Ben-Hur, 18 Volcanic Sunset, 19 Bernie, 20 Rikers Island
RACE 12
1st 2 Neptune's Rain ($10-$7) 2nd 1 Lala ($13) 3rd 7 Awesomeness ($9) 4th 5 If Only Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (2-7) $8, (1-7) $23 Tierce $128 Trio $62 Quartet $313 Quadro $39 Scratching: 10 Hot Mambo
RACE 13
1st 10 Rocket Countdown ($201-$27) 2nd 9 White River ($34) 3rd 8 Do It Again ($15) 4th 4 Broadway Trip
Forecast $318 Place Forecast (9-10) $47, (8-10) $142, (8-9) $31 Tierce No winner ($278 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22) Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($8 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22) Quadro No winner ($98 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22).
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now