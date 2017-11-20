Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth/Greyville) Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Secret Name ($14-$6) 2nd 3 Above Eleven ($6) 3rd 6 Mochavar ($13) 4th 2 Rebel's Burst Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-6) $15 (3-6) $5 Tierce $31 Trio $19 Quartet $53 Quadro $19 Scratching: 4 China Wolf

RACE 2

1st 2 Asian Star ($21-$8) 2nd 10 From The Ashes ($7) 3rd 1 Moon Shadow ($29) 4th 11 If And When Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-10) $8, (1-2) $24, (1-10) $15 Tierce $119 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($58 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($178 carried forward to the next race). Scratchings: 15 He's Got Gears, 16 King's Music, 17 War Demon

RACE 3

1st 5 Via Sacra ($7-$8) 2nd 3 Make it Raine ($9) 3rd 2 China Pearl (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Clifton Sunset Forecast $10 Tierce $52 Trio $27 Quartet $212 Quadro $10

RACE 4

1st 1 Celtic Captain ($18-$7) 2nd 3 Sun On Africa ($22) 3rd 6 Dance On AIr ($10) 4th 7 Gingerbread Man Forecast $123 Place Forecast (1-3) $31, (1-6) $10, (3-6) $55 Tierce No winner ($2204 carried forward to the next race) Trio $340 Quartet No winner $158 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($494 carried forward to the next race)

RACE 5

1st 6 Mambo Mime ($17-$6) 2nd 2 Milton ($13) 3rd 5 Star Chestnut (No 3rd dividend) 4th 3 Cape Speed Forecast $5 Tierce $425 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($176 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $19

RACE 6

1st 6 Parabola ($32-$7) 2nd 1 Fantasy Lady ($8) 3rd 8 Karatage ($46) 4th 9 Moon Princess Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-6) $9, (6-8) $58, (1-8) $42 Tierce $725 Trio No winner ($908 carried forward to the next race) Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($364 carried forward to the next race) Scratching: 10 She's A Dream

RACE 7

1st 4 Power Grid ($122-$18) 2nd 8 Green Plains ($8) 3rd 11 Final Judgement ($9) 4th 9 Pillar Of Hercules Forecast $143 Place Forecast (4-8) $21, (4-11) $21, (8-11) $10 Tierce No winner $482 carried forward to the next race) Trio $200 Quartet No winner ($296 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($832 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 5 Lord Balmoral, 10 Heir Line

RACE 8

1st 3 Sir David Baird ($11-$5.10) 2nd 2 Ryker ($10) 3rd 7 Draugluin ($21) 4th 6 Gat Henshaw Forecast $7 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (3-7) $19, (2-7) $33 Tierce $173 Trio $42 Quartet No winner $574 carried forward to the next race) Quadro $227

RACE 9

1st 2 Kinaan ($12-$10) 2nd 1 Master's Eye ($9) 3rd 8 Woodland's Forest ($49) 4th 3 Red Peril Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-8) $12, (1-8) $14 Tierce No winner ($284 carried forward to the next race) Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($596 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($52 carried forward to the next race)

RACE 10

1st 7 Admiral's Guest ($29-$8) 2nd 6 Buffalo Soldier ($9) 3rd 9 Ku Du Tu ($11) 4th 1 Pirogue Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-7) $9, (7-9) $13, (6-9) $8 Tierce $590 Trio $238 Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($364 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 2 Red Chesnut Road, 11 Mustang Sonny

RACE 11

1st 15 Miss Katalin ($101-$24) 2nd 2 Bold Respect ($12) 3rd 5 Pack Leader ($21) 4th 6 Sir Frenchie Forecast $191 Place Forecast (2-15) $50, (5-15) $64, (2-5) $15 Tierce No winner ($234 carried forward to the next race) Trio $215 Quartet No winner ($906 carried forward to the next race) Quadro No winner ($454 carried forward to the next race) Scratchings: 17 Ben-Hur, 18 Volcanic Sunset, 19 Bernie, 20 Rikers Island

RACE 12

1st 2 Neptune's Rain ($10-$7) 2nd 1 Lala ($13) 3rd 7 Awesomeness ($9) 4th 5 If Only Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (2-7) $8, (1-7) $23 Tierce $128 Trio $62 Quartet $313 Quadro $39 Scratching: 10 Hot Mambo

RACE 13

1st 10 Rocket Countdown ($201-$27) 2nd 9 White River ($34) 3rd 8 Do It Again ($15) 4th 4 Broadway Trip

Forecast $318 Place Forecast (9-10) $47, (8-10) $142, (8-9) $31 Tierce No winner ($278 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22) Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($8 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22) Quadro No winner ($98 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on Nov 22).