Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) Results

RACE 1

1st 13 Speedpoint ($111-$30) 2nd 15 Varside ($7) 3rd 8 Pen-Chan ($8)

4th 14 Supreme Orator. Forecast $260. PlaceForecast (13-15) $53, (8-13) $25, (8-15) $8. Tierce $481. Trio $122. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $18 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner (jackpot of $120 carried forward to the next race).

RACE 2

1st 4 Favola ($46-$9) 2nd 10 Rings And Things ($6) 3rd 3 Dynasty's Blossom ($6) 4th 5 Hopeful. Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (4-10) $4, (3-4) $4, (3-10) $3. Tierce $163. Trio $6. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $592 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $7.

RACE 3

1st 1 Weston ($17-$6) 2nd 5 Riverboat Queen ($7) 3rd 3 Amazingly ($15)

4th 4 Arctic Green. Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (1-5) $7, (1-3) $8, (3-5) $11. Tierce $642. Trio $65. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $1,214 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $36.

RACE 4

1st 12 Twilight Trip ($11-$5.10) 2nd 4 Savuti ($14) 3rd 5 Tiger Warrior ($13) 4th 3 Piracy. Forecast $26. PlaceForecast (4-12) $9, (5-12) $8, (4-5) $12. Tierce $71. Trio $40. Quartet $1306. Quadro $47.

RACE 5

1st 5 Shall Be Free ($17-$7) 2nd 7 Saint Marco ($12) 3rd 9 Mega Secret ($5.10)

4th 1 Fly Like The Wind. Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (5-7) $11, (5-9) $6, (7-9) $16. Tierce $260. Trio $46. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $382 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $44.

RACE 6

1st 1 Big Ed ($10-$5.10) 2nd 4 Omaha Tribe ($13) 3rd 5 Juddering Angel ($10)

4th 9 Soaring Past. Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-5) $7, (4-5) $13. Tierce $107. Trio $23. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $698 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner (jackpot of $736 carried forward to the next race).

RACE 7

1st 9 Professor Brian ($11-$5.10) 2nd 5 Joiners Arms ($11) 3rd 6 Mount Keith ($17) 4th 8 Caballo Blanco. Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (5-9) $6, (6-9) $7, (5-6) $30. Tierce $365. Trio $87. Quartet $1211. Quadro $46.

RACE 8

1st 2 Best Nut Ever ($73-$16) 2nd 1 Cossack Guard ($6) 3rd 3 Harvey Spector ($10) 4th 6 Dalibhunga. Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (1-2) $10, (2-3) $16, (1-3) $6. Tierce $173. Trio $25. Quartet $237. Quadro $11.

RACE 9

1st 2 Pagoda ($10-$5.10) 2nd 14 Lee's Pick ($53) 3rd 4 Hamaan ($13) 4th 1 Alaadel. Forecast $102. PlaceForecast (2-14) $44, (2-4) $11, (4-14) $163. Tierce No winner jackpot of $344 carried forward to the next race). Trio No winner (jackpot of $408 carried forward to the next race). Quartet No winner (jackpot of $20 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner (jackpot of $82 carried forward to the next race)

RACE 10

1st 7 Champagne Haze ($29- $7) 2nd 12 Wrecking Ball ($11) 3rd 11 Splendid Garden ($32) 4th 3 Bull Valley. Forecast $60. PlaceForecast (7-12) $19, (7-11) $43, (11-12) $56. Tierce No winner (jackpot of $1,886 carried forward to the next race). Trio $482. Quartet No winner (jackpot of $76 carried forward to the next race. Quadro $276.

RACE 11

1st 12 Seattle Singer ($179-$44) 2nd 4 Crystal Glamour ($10) 3rd 13 Al Danza ($14) 4th 14 Lumya. Forecast $152.

PlaceForecast (4-12) $126, (12-13) $252, (4-13) $38.

Tierce No winner ($3526 jackpot carried forward to the next SA meeting).

Trio No winner ($596 jackpot carried forward to the next SA meeting.

Quartet No winner ($142 jackpot carried forward to the next SA meeting).

Quadro No winner ($170 jackpot carried forward to the next SA meeting).