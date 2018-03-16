Saturday's South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,160m)

(1) AFFRANCHI (colt) and (2) CLOUD BREAK (filly) won on the second time of asking and are well clear on form of those that have raced. The filly receives 2.5kg and will be right there.

(9) ROYAL SOLDIER, (3) ABSENTE and (5) IN CAHOOTS are the first-timers to watch

RACE 2 (1,160m)

(7) CURRENCY and (10) LIQUID GOLD haven't been far off to date and could get into the frame. They appear the better of the raced horses in the line-up.

(14) RAILTRIP, (8) GHAALA and (1) AWAYINTHEWOODS are the newcomers to monitor, especially on their betting.

RACE 3 (1,250m)

(5) FROZEN TUNE was a beaten odds-on favourite last time out but has shown smart ability and should be competitive again.

(2) BOUNTIFUL STRENGTH stayed on well over the shorter trip when producing a smart debut and will improve with that experience.

Their biggest dangers are likely to come from newcomers (7) JARDIN and (9) MR GREEN STREET, who are both bred to be useful.

RACE 4 (1,400m)

(9) ANIMAL LOVER made huge improvement on her debut run and, from an advantageous draw, could come out trumps.

(1) MAKE ME HAPPY needed her last outing badly but has drawn wide out.

(11) DURBAN BOURBON needs to be monitored on the betting.

(4) KISSMEINMYDREAMS and (16) TICKTACKTOE have decent form but have to overcome wide draws.

RACE 5 (1,250m)

(4) FLYING ARROW was all the rage when on debut in a smart line-up. He would have come on appreciably from that outing and could now begin to recoup his expensive purchase price.

(3) CARNAGE is another who should improve after a good debut run.

(6) PROVOCATEUR and (11) THE SUIT are newcomers to make a note of. But the market is the best guide.

RACE 6 (1,400m)

(1) SAMARRA could be competitive over arguably her best distance with the 4kg claim in an open race.

(2) LEBANESE TRACTOR ran below his best last start but should do a lot better with improvement expected.

(5) WHITE WINTER has drawn wide out but will be given every chance.

(4) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL has ability but comes off a rest and drawn wide out.

RACE 7 (1,000m)

(2) CANUKEEPITSECRET, who is regally bred, looked a winner-in-waiting when finding just one too good on debut. She had (3) CRUISE ALONG well beaten and, with natural improvement expected from the run, she looks hard to oppose. The latter should also have benefited from that experience, although a bigger challenge could come from the Justin Snaith-trained newcomers (4) HURRICANE SILVA and (5) SILVER RESERVE.

RACE 8 (2,850m)

(9) DETONATION finished just ahead of (8) SPUTNIK PLAIN and (7) CHEAT THE CHEATERS last time out and could reconfirm.

(3) ALI BON DUBAI is never far off and should be thereabouts again.

RACE 9 (1,000m)

(6) NEGMA has improved with each outing and, in a race lacking depth, looks the one to side with. She receives a handy filly allowance from (1) ROYAL MARINE which could prove telling in the outcome. The latter is probably best suited to this trip but is vulnerable to less-exposed types such as (2) STRABO, who ran well in blinkers last start, and a fitter (4) HIS SUPREMACY.

RACE 10 (1,800m)

(3) ORCHID ISLAND got up in the last stride to grab (2) GIRL ON THE RUN. The latter is just 0.5kg better off and they should fight it out again for the top spot.

(1) FORT EMBER was over five lengths adrift but pulled up distressed. She is 3kg better off now and must be respected.

(7) AURELIA COTTA can provide a better run.

RACE 11 (1,400m)

(3) SYMPHONY and (1) KAMAISHI have been threatening to leave the maiden ranks in recent outings and should be competitive once more.

(2) SPAM ALERT disappointed last time out when finishing behind (6) ETERNAL NIGHT but she is better than that run suggests.

(4) NICKY NOO could have a say if making further improvement.

RACE 12 (1,800m)

(11) SHENANIGANS is on the up and is out to show his true class against a strong field.

(7) SECRET CAPTAIN was narrowly beaten by (6) FAREEQ (0.5kg worse) last time out and could have his revenge.

(9) CHEPARDO comes into the picture on the same formline.

RACE 13 (1,400m)

(1) SARK should be at peak fitness and may be suited by a stronger gallop over this shorter trip.

(2) AFRICAN MESSIAH finished ahead of that rival last start, so has another money chance.

(4) COUNT ROSBERG failed to get into the race from a wide draw last time out but should fare better from gate No. 1 now.

(5) WEMIBONO can also be considered.

RACE 14 (1,160m)

(3) OURO is still in good form and should be in the shake-up again.

(6) NO MORE WORDS pulled up fatigued last time out. He could get back on track.

(2) SHIVERING SEAS can never be ignored for the money.

(4) STAR PROFILE will have no problem with the shorter distance.