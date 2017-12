Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1:

1ST 5 MISS BOOMERANG ($14-$6) 2ND 1 BRAVE ZNDAYA ($9) 3RD 2 LIQUID GOLD (NO 3RD DIVIDEND) 4TH 7 VINTAGE TRIM FORECAST $13 PLACE FORECAST REFUND TIERCE $82 TRIO $16 QUARTET $652 QUADRO $29 SCRATCHING: 3 MANTARIO EXPRESS

RACE 2:

1ST 9 VAN HALEN ($11-$7) 2ND 8 ROYAL DELIGHT ($5.10) 3RD 1 BIG VOICE JACK ($10) 4TH 5 FLYING GEORGE FORECAST $8 PLACE FORECAST (8-9) $3, (1-9) $6, (1-8) $7 TIERCE $23 TRIO $11 QUARTET NO WINNER ($206 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $153

RACE 3:

1ST 4 TWIN FALLS ($8-$7) 2ND 5 URBAN OASIS ($25) 3RD 3 QUEEN OF THE DANCE (NO 3RD DIVIDEND) 4TH 1 CARIOCA

Forecast $30 Tierce $227 Trio $63 Quartet $350 Quadro $21

RACE 4:

1ST 7 ACE OF SPEED ($8-$5.10) 2ND 4 PIUS OIL ($38) 3RD 5 PRINCE OF WAR ($15) 4TH 6 ABSOLUTE GEM

Forecast $52 PlaceForecast (4-7) $18, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $21 Tierce $1042

Trio $88 Quartet No winner ($114 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($314 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 3 Over Easy, 11 Levi Lad, 18 King Of Rap

RACE 5:

1ST 11 TEMP THE TIGER ($190-$41) 2ND 7 LANZA ($12) 3RD 4 CIRILLO ($9)

4th 8 Lucky Dancer Forecast $828 PlaceForecast (7-11) $103, (4-11) $154, (4-7) $28 Tierce No winner ($1494 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio No winner ($986 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quartet No winner ($214 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($1088 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 6:

1ST 7 SHIFTING SHADOWS ($51-$16) 2ND 14 SUMMER SPIN ($14) 3RD 4 JAUNITA ($22) 4TH 1 ENSEMBLE FORECAST $57 PLACE FORECAST (7-14) $21, (4-7) $22, (4-14) $37 TIERCE $1927 TRIO $339 QUARTET NO WINNER ($684 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $62 SCRATCHINGS: 5 RIEMS CATHEDRAL, 6 CANDELA, 10 JUJUBE, 13 HAFLA

RACE 7:

1ST 3 BONNIEANDCLYDE ($125-$24) 2ND 4 GREEN ARCHER ($6) 3RD 7 REBEL'S BURST ($8) 4TH 2 WHEELS ARE UP

Forecast $42 PlaceForecast (3-4) $10, (3-7) $21, (4-7) $5 Tierce $397 Trio $24

Quartet No winner ($2520 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $36 Scratching: 5 Pilot Officer

RACE 8:

1ST 11 HORSEPLAY ($42-$14) 2ND 8 MARIO LANZA ($11) 3RD 13 CORRIDO ($7) 4TH 2 DISCOVEROR FORECAST $44 PLACE FORECAST (8-11) $14, (11-13) $11, (8-13) $12 TIERCE $202 TRIO $52 QUARTET $3492 QUADRO $111

RACE 9:

1ST 6 DOUBLEMINT ($14-$10) 2nd 3 Bernie ($6) 3rd 2 Apollo Star (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 Para Handy Forecast $8 Tierce $26 Trio $10 Quartet $53 Quadro $20

RACE 10:

1ST 1 CROWN COURT ($12-$6) 2nd 7 Grab The Gavel ($10) 3rd 2 Princess Tin Tin ($19) 4th 10 Ashdown Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (1-7) $6, (1-2) $6, (2-7) $38 Tierce $181 Trio $78

Quartet No winner ($96 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($310 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratching: 5 Wild Lady

RACE 11:

1ST 4 WESTERN STORM ($14-$5.10) 2ND 2 CORTADA ($7) 3RD 5 FIRE WALKER ($8) 4TH 1 METORITE FORECAST $10 PLACE FORECAST (2-4) $5, (4-5) $7, (2-5) $11 TIERCE $66 TRIO $18 QUARTET $341 QUADRO $19

RACE 12:

1ST 6 CASCAPEDIA ($12-$8) 2nd 3 Patchit Up Baby ($8) 3rd 1 Witchcraft ($10) 4th 2 Intergalactic Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (3-6) $6, (1-6) $13, (1-3) $13 Tierce $114 Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($412 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $76

RACE 13:

1ST 6 SPEEDPOINT ($19-$6) 2nd 10 Shufoog ($9) 3rd 1 Al Mariachi ($12) 4th 3 Mujaafy Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (6-10) $11, (1-6) $18, (1-10) $12 Tierce $89 Trio $51

Quartet No winner ($500 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $14

RACE 14:

1ST 11 FLOWING GOWN ($38-$13) 2ND 9 ALL OVER THE WORLD ($22) 3RD 16 GOLDDUST WOMAN ($30) 4TH 10 WAITY KATIE FORECAST $72 PLACE FORECAST (9-11) $40, (11-16) $33, (9-16) $75 TIERCE NO WINNER ($508 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) TRIO $383 QUARTET NO WINNER ($556 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO NO WINNER ($172 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) SCRATCHINGS: 1 FISH RIVER CANYON, 17 MAIN BABY, 18 MICROBE

RACE 15:

1ST 3 SERGEANT HARDY ($15-$5.10) 2ND 8 ROCK OF AFRICA ($19) 3RD 1 BRUTAL FORCE ($9) 4TH 7 POWER GRID FORECAST $49 PLACE FORECAST (3-8) $12, (1-3) $13, (1-8) $31 TIERCE $831 TRIO $380 QUARTET NO WINNER ($694 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO TODAY'S SA MEETING) QUADRO $119 SCRATCHINGS: 2 LA FAVOURARI, 9 KINGSTON PASSAGE