Saturday's South Africa (Turffontein Inside) Results

RACE 1

No Betting

RACE 2

1st 1 Serendipity ($9-$7)

2nd 9 Hurricane Lass ($6)

3rd 3 Until Dawn ($6)

4th 4 Evangeline

Forecast $4

PlaceForecast (1-9) $3, (1-3) $7, (3-9) $6

Tierce $15 Trio $8

Quartet $56 Quadro $13

Scratching: 8 Pokemon Shuffle

RACE 3

1st 5 Graf Spee ($15-$9)

2nd 8 Michael ($9)

3rd 2 Phumaphambili ($24)

4th 6 Discoveror

Forecast $20

PlaceForecast (5-8) $9, (2-5) $12, (2-8) $39

Tierce $141 Trio $130

Quartet No winner ($248 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $200

RACE 4

1st 5 Elusive Flyer ($30-$8)

2nd 3 Okavango Delta ($9)

3rd 2 Storm Warning ($9)

4th 6 Parisienne Chic

Forecast $38

PlaceForecast (3-5) $10, (2-5) $12, (2-3) $14

Tierce $740 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($968 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $98

RACE 5

1st 2 Dame Kelly ($39-$12)

2nd 6 Curbstone Shuffle ($7)

3rd 5 Tundra Taita ($8)

4th 1 Only To Win

Forecast $58

PlaceForecast (2-6) $15), (2-5) $11, (5-6) $12

Tierce $694 Trio $61

Quartet No winner ($2558 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $68

RACE 6

1st 2 Pool Party ($31-$14)

2nd 5 Silver Thursday ($7)

3rd 1 My Friend Lee (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Comme-Ci-Comme-Ca

Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $78 Trio $9

Quartet $244 Quadro $9

Scratching: 4 Sweet Lady Jade

RACE 7

1st 4 Amazing Strike ($37-$12)

2nd 6 Shukamisa ($10)

3rd 12 Hidden Agenda ($28)

4th 5 Donny G

Forecast $50

PlaceForecast (4-6) $18, (4-12) $78, (6-12) $91

Tierce No winner ($792 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($652 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($180 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($210 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 8

1st 2 Rambo ($35-$11)

2nd 7 Gaisce Gold ($12)

3rd 10 Sabre Dance ($13)

4th 4 El Bombero

Forecast $54

PlaceForecast (2-7) $16, (2-10) $24, (7-10) $26

Tierce No winner ($2570 jackpot carried forward to next South Africa on 20/9/17 meeting). Trio $639

Quartet No winner ($664 jackpot carried forward to next race South Africa on 20/9/17 meeting). Quadro $114