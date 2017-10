Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Inside/Durbanville) Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Holiday Romance ($14-$6) 2nd 9 Angelic ($11) 3rd 4 Tigerlace ($8)

4th 6 Piccadilly Square

Forecast $31 PlaceForecast (2-9) $12, (2-4) $3, (4-9) $14 Tierce $206

Trio $25 Quartet No winner ($854 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $158

RACE 2

1st 1 Reminiscence ($27-$13) 2nd 2 Discoveror ($12) 3rd 4 Michael (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 Chapel Rock

Forecast $19 PlaceForecast Refund

Tierce $58 Trio $8 Quartet $426

Quadro $22

Scratching: 7 Royal Guardianpeak

RACE 3

1st 12 Trip To Ibiza ($87-$17)

2nd 8 Saltire ($8) 3rd 11 The Boston Rose ($10) 4th 5 Flower Of Carmel

Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (8-12) $9, (11-12) $41, (8-11) $8 Tierce No winner ($818 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $100 Quartet No Winner ($52 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No Winner ($284 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 3 Dawn Assault ($56-$11) 2nd 7 Bondiblu ($9) 3rd 4 Save The Rhino ($8)

4th 2 Storm Warning

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (3-7) $17, (3-4) $21, (4-7) $9 Tierce $545

Trio $121 Quartet No winner ($216 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $128

RACE 5

1st 5 Max Power ($42-$14) 2nd 10 Saltoro Ridge ($15) 3rd 11 Sark ($9)

4th 4 Photocopy

Forecast $146 PlaceForecast (5-10) $30, (5-11) $14, (10-11) $15

Tierce No winner ($728 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $185

Quartet No Winner ($336 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No Winner ($208 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 14 Wemibono, 15 The Donegal Man, 16 Rattleseattle

RACE 6

1st 2 Sylvan On Fire ($23-$7) 2nd 8 Seal My Fate ($18) 3rd 1 Tambalang ($10)

4th 4 Cascapedia

Forecast $131 PlaceForecast (2-8) $42, (1-2) $7, (1-8) $81 Tierce $975 Trio $544

Quartet No winner ($790 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $99

RACE 7

1st 1 Red Ginger ($14-$5.10) 2nd 4 Leaves Of Grass ($12) 3rd 5 Fresnaye ($9)

4th 8 Libra

Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (1-4) $5, (1-5) $7, (4-5) $6 Tierce $74 Trio $13

Quartet $339 Quadro $7

RACE 8

Abandoned

RACE 9

1st 1 Magical Wonderland ($18-$7)

2nd 4 Rose In Bloom ($13) 3rd 6 Too Phat To Fly ($11) 4th 2 Princess Peach

Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (1-4) $11, (1-6) $21, (4-6) $32 Tierce $691

Trio $159 Quartet No winner ($16 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $118

RACE 10

Abandoned

RACE 11

1st 9 Our Mate Art ($48-$11) 2nd 3 Table Bay ($9) 3rd 5 Silicone Valley ($10)

4th 2 Gold Standard

Forecast $40 PlaceForecast (3-9) $12, (5-9) $17, (3-5) $11 Tierce $580

Trio $61 Quartet No winner ($62 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $107

Scratching: 4 La Favourari

RACE 12

Abandoned

RACE 13

1st 4 Goodtime Gal ($17-$7) 2nd 1 Gimme Six ($8) 3rd 6 Whose That Girl ($11)

4th 3 Captain's Flame

Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (4-6) $7, (1-6) $7 Tierce $74 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($342 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting) Quadro $22

Races 8, 10 & 12 abandoned