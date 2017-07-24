Saturday's South Africa (Turffontein Inside/Kenilworth) Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Mambo Symphony ($28-$7) 2nd 2 Full Mast ($5.10) 3rd 1 Franco ($8) 4th 7 Eight Cities

Forecast $10. PlaceForecast (2-4) $3, (1-4) $5, (1-2) $4. Tierce $54. Trio $6.

Quartet $303. Quadro $7.

Scratching: 3 Hot Curry

RACE 2

1st 7 Barouche ($203-$39) 2nd 8 Candy Kisses ($9) 3rd 1 Queen Anne ($5.10)

4th 10 Palmieto

Forecast $103. PlaceForecast (7-8) $30, (1-7) $23, (1-8) $5. Tierce $877. Trio $122.

Quartet No winner ($370 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $189.

Scratching: 5 State Of Motion

RACE 3

1st 5 Kasimir ($8-$5.10) 2nd 7 Steel Rose ($78) 3rd 6 Seventh Rule ($10) 4th 1 Chatuchak

Forecast $58. PlaceForecast (5-7) $25, (5-6) $5, (6-7) $41. Tierce $317. Trio $43.

Quartet No winner ($1616 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $50.

RACE 4

1st 2 Sunset Boy ($34-$14) 2nd 9 Graf Spee ($34) 3rd 4 Miesque's Rumba ($28)

4th 14 Pocahontas Girl

Forecast $54. PlaceForecast (2-9) $13, (2-4) $22, (4-9) $55. Tierce No winner ($118 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $64. Quartet No winner ($1648 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($26 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 1 Jay Zee

RACE 5

1st 1 Angel's Trumpet ($24-$8) 2nd 2 Elusive Heart ($5.10) 3rd 6 Nanna Anna ($9) 4th 11 Royal Frost

Forecast $15. PlaceForecast (1-2) $8, (1-6) $8, (2-6) $6. Tierce $58.

Trio $18. Quartet No winner ($2362 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $87.

Scratching: 9 Kinrara

RACE 6

1st 3 Geosphere ($43-$16) 2nd 4 Vul Indlela ($11) 3rd 1 Kings Creek ($5.10)

4th 6 Gold Medal Girl Forecast $25.

PlaceForecast (3-4) $10, (1-3) $13, (1-4) $6. Tierce $237. Trio $32. Quartet $1541.

Quadro $243.

Scratchings: 7 Splashy, 10 Rendezvous

RACE 7

1st 1 Samsara ($13-$5.10) 2nd 2 Daring Miss ($11) 3rd 16 Snow Crystal ($50)

4th 14 Lady Sutton

Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (1-2) $9, (1-16) $21, (2-16) $37. Tierce $241.

Trio $136. Quartet No winner ($274 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $353.

RACE 8

1st 9 Cranberry Crush ($28-$8) 2nd 1 Emerald Bay ($10) 3rd 3 September Bloom ($9) 4th 7 Shankly Gates

Forecast $51. PlaceForecast (1-9) $10, (3-9) $8, (1-3) $6. Tierce $332.

Trio $25. Quartet No winner ($478 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $271.

RACE 9

1st 1 Turbulent Air ($11-$7) 2nd 4 The Right Road ($5.10) 3rd 7 Silver Master ($12) 4th 6 Barak Lavan

Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (1-4) $3, (1-7) $9, (4-7) $16. Tierce $65. Trio $21.

Quartet $567. Quadro $34.

RACE 10

1st 10 Le Tigre ($76-$16) 2nd 4 Fidelio ($49) 3rd 2 Lady Starlett ($7) 4th 7 Gun Fighter

Forecast $393. PlaceForecast (4-10) $124, (2-10) $36, (2-4) $41. Tierce No winner ($1004 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio No winner ($1006 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($142 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 11

1st 2 Scandola ($19-$10) 2nd 12 Sharp Peg ($21) 3rd 9 Sassy Lady ($26) 4th 5 Azarenka

Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (2-12) $15, (2-9) $17, (9-12) $37. Tierce $475. Trio $199. Quartet No winner ($420 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($530 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 13 Gin For Genius

RACE 12

1st 3 Pilou ($9-$5.10) 2nd 5 St Joseph ($14) 3rd 1 Dan The Lad ($6) 4th 2 Hieronymus

Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (3-5) $10, (1-3) $2.50, (1-5) $10. Tierce $51. Trio $12.

Quartet $144. Quadro $13.

RACE 13

1st 5 Strathdon ($18-$9) 2nd 8 One Direction ($12) 3rd 9 Plano ($14)

4th 3 Cape Laddie

Forecast $46. PlaceForecast (5-8) $13, (5-9) $13, (8-9) $17. Tierce $280.

Trio $65. Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $30.

RACE 14

1st 2 Shatoosh ($42-$17) 2nd 8 Knysna Rose ($14) 3rd 11 Sim-Alley Bank ($36)

4th 9 Raes' Dyna Jet

Forecast $58. PlaceForecast (2-8) $9, (2-11) $39, (8-11) $64. Tierce No winner ($886 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $155. Quartet No winner ($486 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($174 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 15

1st 4 Silvan Star ($14-$5.10) 2nd 3 A Time To Dream ($13) 3rd 10 Ngaga ($5.10)

4th 1 Goodtime Gal

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (3-4) $7, (4-10) $5, (3-10) $5. Tierce $82. Trio $10.

Quartet $90. Quadro $10.

Scratching: 8 Upper Echelon