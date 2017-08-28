Saturday's South Africa (Turffontein Inside/Kenilworth) Results

RACE 1

1st 6 Prosperity ($11-$6)

2nd 5 The Tin Man ($10)

3rd 2 Jingle ($18)

4th 9 Countess Varovski

Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (5-6) $6,

(2-6) $16, (2-5) $24. Tierce $223. Trio $91. Quartet $854. Quadro $95.

Scratchings: 3 Did I Win, 7 The Great Duchess

RACE 2

1st 11 Polar Ice ($34-$13)

2nd 9 Artax ($5.10)

3rd 2 Dancing Rebel ($20)

4th 3 Leeuwpoort

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (9-11) $5, (2-11) $33, (2-9) $25. Tierce $554. Trio $56.

Quartet No winner ($136 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $389.

Scratching: 12 No Mans Land

RACE 3

1st 1 I Am Captain ($13-$6)

2nd 2 Runaway Rebel ($7)

3rd 5 Polly Again ($19)

4th 3 Xibelani

Forecast $5. PlaceForecast (1-2) $3, (1-5) $16, (2-5) $22. Tierce $81.

Trio $36. Quartet $204. Quadro $70.

RACE 4

1st 1 Noceur ($8-$6)

2nd 9 Serendipity ($15)

3rd 2 Salmon Run ($9)

4th 6 Generoso

Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (1-9) $7,

(1-2) $5, (2-9) $18. Tierce $100.

Trio $26. Quartet $263. Quadro $424.

Scratching: 8 Queen Louella

RACE 5

1st 3 Casual Diamond ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Sails Set ($27)

3rd 1 Extradite (No third dividend)

4th 6 Queen Of Alamo

Forecast $22. Tierce $183. Trio $47. Quartet $342. Quadro $52.

RACE 6

1st 7 Emmeline ($70-$22)

2nd 5 Sea Lord ($18)

3rd 4 Reminiscence ($10)

4th 10 Escamillo

Forecast $329. PlaceForecast (5-7) $132, (4-7) $23, (4-5) $36. Tierce $363.

Trio $605. Quartet No winner ($80 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($198 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 7

1st 5 Hemmingway ($8-$5.10)

2nd 1 Dayonaut ($8)

3rd 7 Man About Town ($17)

4th 2 Boy Scout

Forecast $7. PlaceForecast (1-5) $2.50, (5-7) $12, (1-7) $17. Tierce $34. Trio $18.

Quartet $105. Quadro $34.

RACE 8

1st 9 Zeal And Zest ($21-$7)

2nd 2 Killua Castle ($25)

3rd 8 Scotland ($16)

4th 4 Revelation

Forecast $84. PlaceForecast (2-9) $30, (8-9) $15, (2-8) $19. Tierce No winner ($1110 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $301. Quartet No winner ($104 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($324 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 9

1st 2 Know The Ropes ($20-$7)

2nd 6 Fours A Crowd ($23)

3rd 10 First Swallow ($10)

4th 5 Evie's Light

Forecast $82. PlaceForecast (2-6) $16, (2-10) $7, (6-10) $30. Tierce $768.

Trio $56. Quartet No winner ($266 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $57.

Scratching: 7 Data Link

RACE 10

1st 4 Cathedral County ($13-$5.10)

2nd 1 All Night Flight ($11)

3rd 9 Hot August ($6)

4th 5 Magic

Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (4-9) $8, (1-9) $13. Tierce $70. Trio $22.

Quartet No winner ($332 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $128.

Scratching: 7 Starcraft Prince

RACE 11

1st 7 League Game ($17-$9)

2nd 1 Bernie ($5.10)

3rd 6 Gibraltar Green (No third dividend)

4th 5 A Vision

Forecast $4. PlaceForecast Refund.

Tierce $25. Trio $6. Quartet $129.

Quadro $11.

Scratching: 2 Siberian Husky

RACE 12

1st 2 Just An Affair ($31-$11)

2nd 6 August Duke ($21)

3rd 9 Private Ruler ($55)

4th 7 Shortstop

Forecast $131. PlaceForecast (2-6) $22, (2-9) $194, (6-9) $388. Tierce No winner ($660 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $221. Quartet No winner ($162 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($378 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 13

1st 11 Rocket Countdown ($8-$5.10)

2nd 3 Leadman ($15)

3rd 10 Silver De Lange ($15)

4th 5 Peter The Wailer

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (3-11) $7, (10-11) $8, (3-10) $18. Tierce $107.

Trio $33. Quartet No winner ($282 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $223.

RACE 14

1st 2 El Bombero ($27-$8)

2nd 1 Flag Of France ($17)

3rd 3 Gaisce Gold ($21)

4th 4 Minnesota

Forecast $29. PlaceForecast (1-2) $8, (2-3) $25, (1-3) $15. Tierce No winner ($1148 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $68. Quartet No winner ($426 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $39.

RACE 15

1st 2 Master's Spirit ($91-$25)

2nd 4 Al Wahed ($12)

3rd 9 Fire Walker ($9)

4th 5 Cardinal Call

Forecast $183. PlaceForecast (2-4) $76, (2-9) $38, (4-9) $8. Tierce $3539.

Trio $416. Quartet No winner ($640 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting). Quadro No winner ($356 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Scratching: 6 Weekend Warrior