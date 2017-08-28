Saturday's South Africa (Turffontein Inside/Kenilworth) Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Prosperity ($11-$6)
2nd 5 The Tin Man ($10)
3rd 2 Jingle ($18)
4th 9 Countess Varovski
Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (5-6) $6,
(2-6) $16, (2-5) $24. Tierce $223. Trio $91. Quartet $854. Quadro $95.
Scratchings: 3 Did I Win, 7 The Great Duchess
RACE 2
1st 11 Polar Ice ($34-$13)
2nd 9 Artax ($5.10)
3rd 2 Dancing Rebel ($20)
4th 3 Leeuwpoort
Forecast $15.
PlaceForecast (9-11) $5, (2-11) $33, (2-9) $25. Tierce $554. Trio $56.
Quartet No winner ($136 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $389.
Scratching: 12 No Mans Land
RACE 3
1st 1 I Am Captain ($13-$6)
2nd 2 Runaway Rebel ($7)
3rd 5 Polly Again ($19)
4th 3 Xibelani
Forecast $5. PlaceForecast (1-2) $3, (1-5) $16, (2-5) $22. Tierce $81.
Trio $36. Quartet $204. Quadro $70.
RACE 4
1st 1 Noceur ($8-$6)
2nd 9 Serendipity ($15)
3rd 2 Salmon Run ($9)
4th 6 Generoso
Forecast $18. PlaceForecast (1-9) $7,
(1-2) $5, (2-9) $18. Tierce $100.
Trio $26. Quartet $263. Quadro $424.
Scratching: 8 Queen Louella
RACE 5
1st 3 Casual Diamond ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Sails Set ($27)
3rd 1 Extradite (No third dividend)
4th 6 Queen Of Alamo
Forecast $22. Tierce $183. Trio $47. Quartet $342. Quadro $52.
RACE 6
1st 7 Emmeline ($70-$22)
2nd 5 Sea Lord ($18)
3rd 4 Reminiscence ($10)
4th 10 Escamillo
Forecast $329. PlaceForecast (5-7) $132, (4-7) $23, (4-5) $36. Tierce $363.
Trio $605. Quartet No winner ($80 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($198 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 7
1st 5 Hemmingway ($8-$5.10)
2nd 1 Dayonaut ($8)
3rd 7 Man About Town ($17)
4th 2 Boy Scout
Forecast $7. PlaceForecast (1-5) $2.50, (5-7) $12, (1-7) $17. Tierce $34. Trio $18.
Quartet $105. Quadro $34.
RACE 8
1st 9 Zeal And Zest ($21-$7)
2nd 2 Killua Castle ($25)
3rd 8 Scotland ($16)
4th 4 Revelation
Forecast $84. PlaceForecast (2-9) $30, (8-9) $15, (2-8) $19. Tierce No winner ($1110 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $301. Quartet No winner ($104 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($324 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 9
1st 2 Know The Ropes ($20-$7)
2nd 6 Fours A Crowd ($23)
3rd 10 First Swallow ($10)
4th 5 Evie's Light
Forecast $82. PlaceForecast (2-6) $16, (2-10) $7, (6-10) $30. Tierce $768.
Trio $56. Quartet No winner ($266 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $57.
Scratching: 7 Data Link
RACE 10
1st 4 Cathedral County ($13-$5.10)
2nd 1 All Night Flight ($11)
3rd 9 Hot August ($6)
4th 5 Magic
Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (4-9) $8, (1-9) $13. Tierce $70. Trio $22.
Quartet No winner ($332 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $128.
Scratching: 7 Starcraft Prince
RACE 11
1st 7 League Game ($17-$9)
2nd 1 Bernie ($5.10)
3rd 6 Gibraltar Green (No third dividend)
4th 5 A Vision
Forecast $4. PlaceForecast Refund.
Tierce $25. Trio $6. Quartet $129.
Quadro $11.
Scratching: 2 Siberian Husky
RACE 12
1st 2 Just An Affair ($31-$11)
2nd 6 August Duke ($21)
3rd 9 Private Ruler ($55)
4th 7 Shortstop
Forecast $131. PlaceForecast (2-6) $22, (2-9) $194, (6-9) $388. Tierce No winner ($660 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $221. Quartet No winner ($162 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($378 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 13
1st 11 Rocket Countdown ($8-$5.10)
2nd 3 Leadman ($15)
3rd 10 Silver De Lange ($15)
4th 5 Peter The Wailer
Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (3-11) $7, (10-11) $8, (3-10) $18. Tierce $107.
Trio $33. Quartet No winner ($282 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $223.
RACE 14
1st 2 El Bombero ($27-$8)
2nd 1 Flag Of France ($17)
3rd 3 Gaisce Gold ($21)
4th 4 Minnesota
Forecast $29. PlaceForecast (1-2) $8, (2-3) $25, (1-3) $15. Tierce No winner ($1148 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $68. Quartet No winner ($426 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $39.
RACE 15
1st 2 Master's Spirit ($91-$25)
2nd 4 Al Wahed ($12)
3rd 9 Fire Walker ($9)
4th 5 Cardinal Call
Forecast $183. PlaceForecast (2-4) $76, (2-9) $38, (4-9) $8. Tierce $3539.
Trio $416. Quartet No winner ($640 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting). Quadro No winner ($356 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).
Scratching: 6 Weekend Warrior