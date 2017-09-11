Saturday's South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) results

RACE 1

1st 4 Brigtnumberten ($17-$5.10) 2nd 12 Hampton Court ($6) 3rd 8 Great Shaka ($20) 4th 3 Seven Sovereigns Forecast $7. Place Forecast (4-12) $5, (4-8) $20, (8-12) $14. Tierce $121. Trio $26. Quartet $2313. Quadro $253. Scratching: 15 Little Magician

RACE 2

1st 2 Ice Art ($16-$8) 2nd 1 Ossetra ($6) 3rd 8 Microbe ($9) 4th 6 Angelic Forecast $8. Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (2-8) $9, (1-8) $7. Tierce $73. Trio $16. Quartet No winner ($350 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $86.

RACE 3

1st 2 True Words ($12-$5.10) 2nd 3 Seventh Rule ($13) 3rd 10 Love Happens ($33) 4th 15 What A Summer Forecast $18. Place Forecast (2-3) $8, (2-10) $16, (3-10) $26. Tierce $171. Trio $55. Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $34.

RACE 4

1st 10 Vacquero ($14-$6) 2nd 2 So Long Spring ($17) 3rd 7 Innovation ($11) 4th 4 Michael Forecast $42. Place Forecast (2-10) $17, (7-10) $12, (2-7) $49. Tierce No winner ($1026 carried forward to the next race). Trio $182. Quartet No winner ($710 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $216

RACE 5

1st 13 Sabbatical ($24-$6) 2nd 7 Johnny Black ($6) 3rd 4 Final Chance ($127) 4th 8 Love Of India Forecast $10. Place Forecast (7-13) $5, (4-13) $130, (4-7) $50. Tierce $2327. Trio $236. Quartet No winner ($902 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner ($502 carried forward tothe next race).

Scratching: 5 Hello Manny

RACE 6

1st 6 Silken ($27-$11) 2nd 1 Dalley ($5.10) 3rd 5 Cranberry Crush ($9) 4th 7 Eversilver Forecast $11. Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (5-6) $24, (1-5) $8. Tierce $88. Trio $12. Quartet No winner ($1060 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $207.

RACE 7

1st 14 Wings Of Honor ($20-$9) 2nd 1 Runaway Rebel ($8) 3rd 5 Moonlight Dancer ($12) 4th 10 London Spirit Forecast $31. Place Forecast (1-14) $13, (5-14) $35, (1-5) $19. Tierce $124. Trio $36. Quartet No winner ($1208 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $276.

RACE 8

1st 2 Bankable Teddy ($82-$18) 2nd 1 Stonehenge ($23) 3rd 4 Wild Horizon ($8) 4th 7 Lee's Pick Forecast $81. Place Forecast (1-2) $16, (2-4) $10, (1-4) $7. Tierce $1167. Trio $40. Quartet $2464. Quadro $56.

RACE 9

1st 2 Rommel ($8-$5.10) 2nd 3 Red Eight ($11) 3rd 1 Black Belt ($13) 4th 12 Magnificent Seven Forecast $10. Place Forecast (2-3) $5 (1-2) $10, (1-3) $16. Tierce $34. Trio $16. Quartet $172. Quadro $51.

Scratchings: 5 Wall Street Trader, 6 African Messiah

RACE 10

1st 6 Sylvan On Fire ($13-$16) 2nd 2 Shatoosh ($5.10) 3rd 3 Lady Starlett (no 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Smokey Affair Forecast $5. Tierce $15. Trio $5. Quartet $17. Quadro Refund

Scratchings: 1 Myfunnyvalentine, 5 Sweet Lady Jade

RACE 11

1st 3 Silver De Lange ($24-$9) 2nd 4 Rokatenda ($5.10) 3rd 6 Fujin ($25) 4th 2 Mister Colin Forecast $17. Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (3-6) $46, (4-6) $22. Tierce $550. Trio $91. Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $170.

RACE 12

1st 9 Flowing Gown ($25-$6) 2nd 7 Monarch Air ($26) 3rd 2 Spring Indeed ($8) 4th 1 Hatfield Square Forecast $162. Place Forecast (7-9) $32, (2-9) $10, (2-7) $15. Tierce No winner ($1286 carried forward to the next race). Trio $53. Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward to the next race). Quadro $209.

Scratching: 4 Flipflash

RACE 13

1st 2 Scorpion Queen ($12-$7) 2nd 3 One More Round ($7) 3rd 8 Aquilina ($23) 4th 7 March Affair Forecast $13. Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (2-8) $16, (3-8) $33. Tierce $452. Trio $101. Quartet No winner ($1240 carried forward tothe next race). Quadro $50

RACE 14

1st 6 Iridium Silver ($174-$39) 2nd 4 Silver Duchess ($5.10) 3rd 11 Chartwell ($29) 4th 9 Russian Friend Forecast $101. Place Forecast (4-6) $37, (6-11) $638, (4-11) $39. Tierce No winner ($880 carried forward to the next race). Trio $745. Quartet No winner ($1974 carried forward to the next race). Quadro No winner ($480 carried forward to the next race).

Scratching: 10 Charter Jet

RACE 15

1st 6 Sassy Lady ($20-$11) 2nd 3 Public Prosecutor ($5.10) 3rd 2 State Ballet ($31) 4th 5 Regal Ruby Forecast $6. Place Forecast (3-6) $4, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $13. Tierce $193. Trio $26. Quartet $2440. Quadro $69.