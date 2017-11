Saturday's South Africa (Vaal & Kenilworth) results

RACE 1:

1ST 8 DHABYAAN ($9-$6) 2ND 3 KING OF THE DELTA ($12) 3RD 10 NATIONAL HOST ($5.10) 4TH 5 BELLA CIAO

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (8-10) $3, (3-10) $8 Tierce $31 Trio $10 Quartet $250 Quadro $36

RACE 2:

1ST 1 UNAGI ($23-$7) 2ND 7 GONE BABY GONE ($8) 3RD 4 HIDDEN AGENDA ($6) 4TH 6 WILD HORIZON

Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-7) $10, (1-4) $4, (4-7) $10 Tierce $252 Trio $25 Quartet $319 Quadro $8

Scratching: 2 Arctica

RACE 3:

1ST 11 KREMLIN JUDGEMENT ($8-$5.10) 2ND 13 RED REVOLUTION ($8) 3RD 5 HINT OF GOLD ($10) 4TH 14 WAR LEGEND

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (11-13) $5, (5-11) $8, (5-13) $5 Tierce $24 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($234 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $68 Scratchings: 3 Victory Cove, 6 Zeidas Dream

RACE 4:

1ST 9 RUN RED ($8-$5.10) 2ND 8 LOVE HAPPENS ($12) 3RD 3 MERAKI ($8) 4th 5 Cradleofgratitude

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (8-9) $8, (3-9) $6, (3-8) $10 Tierce $73 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($292 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $25

RACE 5:

1ST 9 BIG PARADE ($7-$5.10) 2ND 2 MATCHMAKER ($13) 3RD 1 MISTER LISTER ($7) 4TH 11 SUCHA CHARMER

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-9) $7, (1-9) $3, (1-2) $13 Tierce $31 Trio $12 Quartet No winner ($472 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $156

Scratching: 10 High Function

RACE 6:

1ST 5 FRESNAYE ($26-$10) 2ND 6 BARONESS MARY ($12) 3RD 2 MERYL ($5.10) 4th 3 Konkola

Forecast $49 Place Forecast (5-6) $21, (2-5) $5, (2-6) $14 Tierce $611 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($880 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $33

RACE 7:

1ST 3 ALSHIBAA ($11-$7) 2ND 8 POLAR ICE ($18) 3RD 9 AMERICAN INDIAN ($21) 4TH 7 O LUCKY MAN

FORECAST $43 PLACE FORECAST (3-8) $17, (3-9) $15, (8-9) $53 TIERCE NO WINNER ($960 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) TRIO $457 QUARTET NO WINNER ($1294 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $222

RACE 8:

1ST 11 PRINCESS VICKY ($11-$6) 2ND 3 BELIEVETHISBEAUTY ($8) 3RD 8 HELLO SUMMER ($29) 4TH 4 BIKINI MODEL

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (3-11) $8, (8-11) $38, (3-8) $33 Tierce $868 Trio $186 Quartet No winner ($1746 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $294

RACE 9:

1ST 2 FLYING FABLE ($21-$7) 2ND 9 BRAXTON ($8) 3RD 6 CURBSTONE SHUFFLE ($8) 4TH 7 SUMMER SUN

FORECAST $19 PLACE FORECAST (2-9) $7, (2-6) $8, (6-9) $5 TIERCE $150 TRIO $31 QUARTET $979 QUADRO $77 SCRATCHINGS: 1 FOREST EXPRESS, 3 JET START

RACE 10:

1ST 10 BUSHY PARK ($84-$31) 2ND 4 OSTINATO ($20) 3RD 1 PLATINUM CLASS ($11) 4TH 11 GLENNIE

FORECAST $80 PLACE FORECAST (4-10) $32, (1-10) $17, (1-4) $12 TIERCE NO WINNER ($252 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) TRIO NO WINNER ($320 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUARTET NO WINNER ($26 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO NO WINNER ($148 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) SCRATCHING: 9 CELTIC CHARM

RACE 11:

1ST 5 BOLD COAST ($23-$6) 2ND 1 DAN THE LAD ($7) 3RD 4 STREET FLYER ($15) 4TH 3 RAYDAVERIC

FORECAST $9 PLACE FORECAST (1-5) $4, (4-5) $10, (1-4) $12 TIERCE $179 TRIO $28 QUARTET NO WINNER ($260 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $32 SCRATCHING: 6 RAMBO

RACE 12:

1ST 4 EDICT OF NANTES ($55-$12) 2ND 2 SAIL SOUTH ($8) 3RD 1 CAPTAIN AMERICA ($5.10) 4TH 8 BLACK CAT BACK

Forecast $52 Place Forecast (2-4) $22, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $8 Tierce $327 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($348 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $118

RACE 13:

1ST 3 CEDRUS LIBANI ($32-$8) 2ND 8 SKY HIGH FLYER ($7) 3RD 6 NORDIC REBEL ($12) 4TH 11 CARVE THE TURKEY

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-8) $8, (3-6) $15, (6-8) $14 Tierce $123 Trio $38 Quartet No winner ($426 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $29 Scratching: 5 El Bombero

RACE 14:

1ST 5 VINCENTE ($45-$14) 2ND 2 PERCIVAL ($13) 3RD 4 MASTER'S SPIRIT ($5.10) 4TH 7 AL WAHED

FORECAST $39 PLACE FORECAST (2-5) $23, (4-5) $12, (2-4) $7 TIERCE NO WINNER ($398 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT SA MEETING) TRIO $95 QUARTET NO WINNER ($482 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT SA MEETING) QUADRO $87 SCRATCHINGS: 1 HORSE GUARDS, 8 PRINCE ALFRED