Save The Rhino should chalk up fifth win

RACE 1 (1,600M)

Tricky race to start with.

Mike De Kock has 2 runners, (2) MUTAWAARY and (1) CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN. The former ran well below best last time while the latter comes off a break and gelding.

(3) SO LONGSPRING was a touch unlucky last time and could make amends.

(6) PIAGET PRINCE is improving and could get into the picture.

Watch newcomer (7) THE MARS MAN.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) SERENDIPITY has been touched off in her last two runs and runner-up in her last three. She deserves a change in fortune.

(3) UNTIL DAWN was about 1.5 lengths behind her last time and shouldn't get far behind again.

(9) HURRICANE LASS is improving and should relish the mile distance.

(2) TIE DYE did best in her penultimate run.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) SEA LORD finished ahead of (3) REMINISCENCE, (8) MICHAEL and (5) GRAF SPEE last time but the form has been erratic.

On the Sunset Boy form line, GRAF SPEE has them stone cold.

(8) MICHAEL could relish the marathon distance.

(2) PHUMAPHAMBILI was not striding out last time but could get in the money here.

(6) DISCOVERER could take home a cheque.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(1) SAVE THE RHINO is never far back and has a bright chance of chalking up a fifth win.

(2) STORM WARNING needed his last outing and will come on.

(4) FORTUNE FELLA is best over this course and distance and must be considered.

(3) OKAVANGO DELTA has ability but is a one-time winner and could need it.

(5) ELUSIVE FLYER, (6) PARISIENNE CHIC and (7) EASTERN PEARL could be tossed into those quartets.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ONLY TO WIN needed his last outing and could resume winning ways.

(4) THINK TWICE and (5) TUNDRA TAITA come off maiden victories but both have plenty of scope for improvement.

(2) DAME KELLY ran below form last time but is better than that.

(3) EFFORTLESS won her maiden easily but meets stronger here.

(6) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

Lightly raced (5) SILVER THURSDAY comes off a break. She looks well above average and if ready, should be the one they have to catch.

(1) MY FRIEND LEE will be catching late and should make a bold attempt.

(3) COMME-CI-COMME-CA has a chance if produces her true form.

(7) JO MAMBO was not striding out last time but could do better.

(2) POOL PARTY and (4) SWEET LADY JADE could take honours.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

Mike Azzie steps out import (1) HAT PUNTANO. It will pay to watch the betting.

(4) AMAZING STRIKE should be now ideally suited to this course and distance and will run well.

(6) SHUKAMISA is holding form and has strong backups in (3) ROMANY PRINCE and (8) CASHIN.

(10) CHILI CON CARNE has ability and could get his act together.

(13) TANDAVA, (2)IRISH PRIDE, (7) COUNT TASSILO and (9) TORO ROSSO could pull it off.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(4) EL BOMBERO has been enjoying the shorter distances and could follow up. He beat (7) GAISCE GOLD by over two lengths and is 1.5kg worse off so should confirm.

(2) RAMBO is doing better and shouldn't be far off.

(5) JACKMAN could now prefer further but must be included in all bets.

(6) KING AND EMPIRE enjoys it here and could flash up fresh.

(1) FLEMINGTON has ability but needs to come right.